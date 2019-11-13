What a joy it is to meet friends, acquaintances and newfound friends as we shop and complete errands during the week.
As we started to walk across the Walmart parking lot last week, a gentleman collecting shopping carts waved. My day was immediately a very good day with a friendly greeting from Richard.
How grateful I am for Richard and each one who works diligently to make sure the shopping carts are collected, protecting our cars from runaway carts. Do you realize how difficult their job is? They work in the coldest of days and the hottest, too.
The individuals collecting carts are in the parking lot during rain and snow, too. My thanks to each of you and to Richard this week for his friendliest of greetings on a weekday morning.
On Friday, a package arrived by mail at our Bombay home. It was from a lovely woman named Judi whom I met through this column years ago.
When I was asked to pay for a coffee sleeve in another state, I mentioned in this column my concern over this added cost to my favorite beverage: coffee. Marcia Curran at Seasons Gift Shop gave me some terrific advice, suggesting I carry an extra sleeve with me for use when needed.
At that same time, Marcia showed me beautiful coffee sleeves that had been handmade by this same woman Judi of Massena. Judi is an extraordinary artist — I have bookmarks that she has made that are not only wonderful but useful.
I was so touched by the gift I received last week. What a joy to receive a gift on a weekday morning. The woman who sent the package included a beautiful card with a note that said she had seen these items in a store and had thought of me.
She not only thought of me but sent a gift. How thoughtful. The box was filled with coffee-related memorabilia: dish towels, pot holders and the most beautiful note pads with the word “Coffee” at the top and a cup of coffee pictured. There was even coffee included — delicious Green Mountain coffee.
The kindness of Judi, Richard and Tiffani (hopefully that was the wonderful woman’s name — I have difficulty seeing name tags at times!) at Jreck Subs in the Twin Leaf Plaza (the Thanksgiving sub was delicious) this week all touched my heart.
How kind each one is that I meet each day. The north country is certainly a wonderful place to live, shop and meet the most marvelous people.
CALIFORNIA SNOW
My sisters live in California, sunny California. Both live in areas that have very different weather than what we experience in the north country. That was extremely evident as we visited Monday afternoon.
I am sure you remember the snowstorm that arrived Monday (perhaps it is even still snowing in the north country). My sister had called to visit and share news of a new item she had discovered while shopping.
As we visited, she mentioned she was watching a video in her kitchen of a fireplace. I have seen the flaming fireplace in friend’s homes.
And then my sister told me she also has a video she watches of snow falling. I was in disbelief!
Why would anyone want a video on their TV of snow falling? I love life in the north country and watching the beauty of our seasons, but live and not in a video.
My sister told me she had several sites where she could view different storms. “They’re on a loop” with sound so you can actually hear the wind blowing, she said. She sent me the links to the sites. In was a winter storm “with ambience,” it said; there was a heavy storm and blizzard with howling sounds for relaxation!
During our north country storms, I don’t believe I have ever felt “relaxation” as I have listened to the howling storm outside our living room window. There was not one scene, though, that included a snowplow with flashing lights and snow flying.
She also has one video of a “relaxing snowfall.” That video is shown through window panes. She sent a video of it in her kitchen, and it does look like it is snowing outside of the window in her California home.
I must say I have never seen these videos on the television screens of any of our friends in the north country, nor do I have any desire to watch them. My sister said they look out their window and just say “sunny again,” adding, “We have no weather!”
I smiled when my sister sent an email with links to her “snowstorm” videos. With her email, I received a NNY360 News Alert of a “Winter Storm Warming,” detailing a live storm viewing.
We live in a very different world in the north country. And for that I am most grateful. When you look out your window tomorrow morning, be grateful it is a natural setting and not a video that will loop over and over again.
The one who clears the driveway with his snowblower in our home found one advantage to the video snowstorm: He commented that that storm would not accumulate, leaving eight to 12 inches of freshly fallen snow. And for him that would have been a very good thing!
WAITING
Numerous catalogs are delivered to our home. Last week I found what appeared to be a warm coat for wintry days. I had difficulty with the online site, so I decided to call the company to place my order.
A real person answered almost immediately. I was delighted. I carefully read the catalog number for the coat I had selected.
I was then asked for my color preference. The woman at the other end of the telephone line calmly and it seemed to me cheerfully announced that the item I needed was back ordered until Jan. 5, asking if I had another color choice. I did and was then told that item was backordered until Jan. 7.
With the temperatures in the north country dipping below the freezing mark and forecasts at that time telling of upcoming snowstorms, I knew I couldn’t wait until January for my winter coat. I attempted to explain my dilemma but was repeatedly told the date my order could be expected.
There was no order placed that day. The winter coats from last year have all been taken out of the closet for wearing. Perhaps I will be able to find a new one while shopping in Massena this week.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Nothing is worth more than this day.”
— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
