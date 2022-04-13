This week, I received a beautiful gift.
The gift had been purchased when friends had been on a trip recently. While in Barbados, my friends had actually watched a woman create a beautiful angel from shells and beading.
The angel is absolutely lovely. That my friends thought of me while they were vacationing touched my heart.
I had been told a gift had been purchased. But when they had returned home, they had misplaced the gift. As the gift was given, my friends apologized for the lateness of the gift and the fact it hadn’t been given at Christmas when other gifts had been exchanged.
As I placed my cherished gift in our home, I smiled thinking an April Saturday was a perfect time for a gift. How wonderful it was to receive a gift on an ordinary day — a day when no one else was thinking about gift giving.
As I have looked at my beautiful angel and thought about this very special gift this week, I think we should all give a gift on a Saturday or weekday morning — and remember to give gifts in friendship never thinking about a day designated for gift giving.
My heartfelt thanks to my friends who thought of me in Barbados and remembered to give a gift of friendship on a Saturday in April. How meaningful their thought is and how dear my angel is as it is displayed as a reminder of friendships and the caring of others.
CONNECTIONS
What fun this past week to see Mary Kay — a lovely woman I met at Cornell’s Dry Cleaning a few years ago. Stopping at Cornell’s was always such a special time.
I enjoyed visiting with each one at the counter — on Main Street, Willow Street and a number of years ago on Center Street, too.
PANDEMIC GREETINGS
“We don’t know how to greet one another,” a television star told a talk show host as they met in the studio for the first time since the pandemic began. The star and host moved toward each other, awkwardly holding arms in front of themselves. There was no hug, but elbows were brought forth to touch in a greeting.
It has been a joy the past few weeks to be able to see a few more people, but there has definitely been hesitation in knowing how to say “Hello” and greet those you meet. I always carry a mask but have found some people are no longer wearing masks while others prefer them (I honestly feel more comfortable with a mask on).
As I enter a home or room, I have a mask. But there have been times recently when I am told it isn’t necessary. Then there are the times when I have been told that a “mask is required.”
This week, a friend asked about hugging in a greeting while another friend explained we could touch our elbows. Another friend reached to extend a warm greeting with a closed fist. I learned quickly that a fist bump is now a wonderful way to express your greeting among friends.
Perhaps we should not be concerned with the logistics of what to do while greeting one another but only be joyful that we can see each other “in person” once again. We must certainly still be cautious and concerned about continuing to be safe, but shouldn’t seeing one another still be something to celebrate?
For just a bit longer, that celebration of greeting one another should still be expressed with fist bumps and elbow greetings. But let’s still be grateful for time spent with friends — in person!
WARMEST WISHES
Lucia Johnson celebrates her birthday today. What an amazing woman — she is a marvelous cook, an extraordinary poet and a lovely, caring coffee-drinking friend.
She also is a published poet! “Glimpses of Life” is a truly marvelous book of Lucia’s poetry. I love her poems about life in the north country and the nature that makes the north country so beautiful and special.
Time spent with Lucia is always such fun. I am so grateful that Jeff McCallus at Hannaford told me about a Massena woman who had had a recipe published in the Hannaford magazine.
That woman honored was Lucia Johnson. I contacted her, and we met as I shared her story in this column.
Lucia and her terrific daughters Marilyn, Stephanie and Charlene also have worked tirelessly to support the Alzheimer’s Association.
My warmest wishes, Lucia, for a beautiful birthday celebration this year. You certainly deserve only the best as you celebrate.
AND ON MONDAY
Another absolutely lovely woman, Liz Sheets, will celebrate her birthday on Monday. Time with this terrific woman, whether it has been over coffee or at a fundraiser for the Heart Association, has been an absolute joy. I received a card filled with “joy” from Mrs. Sheets this week — how thoughtful and caring she is.
Have a wonderful day on Monday. Enjoy!
You, too, deserve only the best as you celebrate. How grateful I am for Liz and Lucia, too — what extraordinary friends!
SPRING HAS ARRIVED
What fun this week to receive a card from a dear friend who now lives downstate. She had read about my anticipation for spring in my column and added her own touch of the season by sending a card filled with the beauty of spring cherry blossoms. How thoughtful!
This week, the eastern phoebes could be seen working diligently to build their nest by our front door. One day, they also were seen flying around the light at our back door — another favorite spot for a phoebe’s nest. With the arrival of the bird family nearby and the arrival of flowers in our yard and on cards sent from friends, certainly we can declare that spring has arrived in the north country!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“There is nothing on Earth more to be prized than true friendship.”
— Thomas Aquinas
