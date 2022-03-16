Last week, I received a message from our son Gregg, an art teacher and artist, sharing an art project that had been developed by an art teacher in California. The project comes complete with a telephone number to call for words of encouragement and wisdom shared by children.
“Welcome to Peptoc,” a child’s voice told me when I dialed the number given. The children involved with this project offer inspiring messages and free pep talks to callers.
“If you need a lift or words of wisdom,” press 1, 2 or 3, the voice tells the caller as instructions are given.
All of the responses feature the voices of the children. There are options made available to the caller.
“If you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1,” the caller is told.
Some of the suggestions for your frustration include buying ice cream and hitting your pillow! There is also a number to press if you need encouragement or a pep talk from kindergartners. There is even an option if you just want to hear children laughing.
The first option I tried was hearing encouragement from a kindergartner. The voices of the young children are in unison shouting, “You can do it!”
What a beautiful sentiment and what fun to hear these words from children. And what fun to press a number to hear children laughing! Laughter of children always brings such joy.
Other messages include being told “Be grateful for yourself” and “The world is a better place with you in it.” What wonderful, positive words as our thoughts are centered on a pandemic, war and concerns for refugees and increasing prices.
The information I read about this project said it was developed by a local artist and art teacher Jessica Martin. The children are all students at West Side Elementary School in Healdsburg, Calif.
My heartfelt thanks to this amazing art instructor and to each child who is participating in this extraordinary project, lending their voices for words of encouragement and hope.
Take a moment this week and call 707-998-8410. I am sure hearing the children’s messages of hope and joy will make your day a good one. I found each message heartwarming, bringing a smile and thoughts of hope, pure joy and comfort, too.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Francis Hutto will celebrate his birthday Thursday. What a terrific gentleman. It is always a good day when our paths cross.
Last week when I went into Walmart for an item I needed, I saw Francis and was able to visit briefly. What a joy!
I learned he is now working in the Walmart bakery. Stop by, place your order this week and wish Francis a very happy birthday.
My warmest wishes, Francis, for a wonderful birthday celebration and for only the best in the year ahead. “Have a good one!”
BEAUTIFUL MUSIC
A YouTube video has touched my heart this week. The video features a young man named Illia Bondarenko from Ukraine. This young man plays the violin and, as I understand it, was performing from a basement shelter in Ukraine.
A viewer asked other violinists to join. Pictured on Zoom are the tiny images featuring violinists from around the world (each image contains the flag of the country of origin of that violinist).
All of the violinists are playing with Illia, the violinist from Ukraine — they have all joined together. How beautiful the image is and the music. Take a moment today and type in this man’s name; it is such a beautiful image.
WELCOME, SPRING
Spring officially arrives Sunday. I am looking forward to spring’s complete arrival.
We were told by television forecasters that meteorologically, spring arrived March 1. The spring equinox and astronomical spring arrives at 11:33 a.m. March 20, I read this week.
I am looking forward to warmer days (which we are told will arrive this week) and coatless days — crocus and daffodils, too. The new life of spring brings hope and such joy.
Shouldn’t there be a parade to celebrate the change of seasons and spring’s arrival? Certainly, spring’s arrival is worthy of marching bands and flags waving!
WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY
It was just a week ago there were errands to run in Massena. We needed our car’s gas tank filled so there was a stop at Bear’s Den.
What a terrific gentleman, so friendly. The Gardener (who was The Chauffeur that day) and the gas attendant visited about gas consumption, mileage and new drivers. My thanks to the gas attendant at Bear’s Den on a Wednesday morning who made our purchase so pleasant.
Logan was our Walmart associate as we picked up our order. He, too, was pleasant, telling us to have a “good day” as we left. When we arrived home, we realized this young man had placed all of our items in bags in our truck, carefully placing the perishables together.
There was a stop at Price Chopper. As I entered the store, the gentleman from the seafood counter walked by, asking me if I was there for my salmon order. His kind words meant a great deal — he recognized me and remembered my order.
A woman stocking shelves in another aisle visited. And when I asked about an item, she was so helpful, pointing out several different products. How friendly she was, too.
And as I checked out, the clerk at the cash register noticed an angel on my keychain (which also has my Advantage card on it).
She noticed and commented on this circular angel a friend had given me years ago. How thoughtful of this clerk.
An amazing morning — every place we stopped, there was kindness, caring and friendliness shared. Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop? I certainly think so!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Spring adds new life and new beauty and joy to all that is.”
— Jessica Harrelson
