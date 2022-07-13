I have always loved to receive handwritten letters.
I have shared with you the joy I have found in reading the letters I have that were written by my grandmother, letters to her youngest son serving in the Air Force during wartime and to my father in college.
I treasure these letters and letters I have that my parents had written to each other.
How wonderful it is to read their words and find their feelings expressed and a bit of life in the 1940s and even before that time.
It is always such a joy, too, to receive a beautiful handwritten note or card in our mailbox on a weekday morning.
I treasure each one received.
Many have been saved for remembering in my journal.
One very special handwritten note is near my computer.
It is framed with a beautiful hand-drawn picture of tulips wrapped in a newspaper (how appropriate) and a lovely handwritten quote included.
How wonderful — an amazing gift from a friend (a friend I first met on Zoom during the novel coronavirus pandemic; how remarkable that the internet brought us together and handwritten notes now continue that connection).
Recently, I received a wonderful handwritten note from another new friend I met on Zoom.
What a joy it was to see the return address and realize we had now connected through a letter.
This week I learned of the ultimate worth of a handwritten letter.
A feature on a national ABC News program shared the story of young boys at a school in Virginia and the letters they have written to the children of Ukraine.
The young American school boys expressed their concern for the children of the Ukraine as they visited with the reporter interviewing them.
“We know you are very strong,” one boy wrote encouraging the letter recipient.
Another wrote words of hope and support: “It’s going to be OK.”
“I know you might feel scared, but I want you to know there is hope,” a young boy had written with another telling a child in the Ukraine, “stay safe and happy.”
The letters, the interviewer pointed out, all showed hope through handwritten letters.
The television news clip actually showed the children in Ukraine receiving the letters and reading them.
Images showed the viewer a mother’s tears as she read a letter to her child.
A young girl read her letter and said she wanted to become friends with the Virginia letter writer.
We were told the children of the Ukraine had written handwritten letters, too, which will be delivered to the young boys in Virginia.
Connections through war and through a handwritten message from the hearts of children.
Amazing!
I was thrilled to hear this week from a faithful column reader.
She read my suggestion to give a gift on an ordinary day and celebrate friends and neighbors.
This column reader and friend actually gave a gift to another this week.
And for that I am most grateful.
This week, I have another request.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if each one wrote just one letter to a friend they haven’t seen for a while, someone who has moved away and is in need of a connection — or perhaps a family member, a grandchild at school or a relative in another state?
I realize postage has increased this week, but think of the joy you can bring to others for a mere 60 cents.
A letter written with love and hope and caring can be sent for less than $1 — less than the cost of a cup of coffee!
Take a moment this week and share a handwritten note or card.
What fun to find a handwritten note in the middle of bills and catalogs in your mailbox!
WEATHER REPORT
It is always great fun to listen to Reen Cook on CKON-FM radio.
Last week as I listened driving to and from Massena, Reen began to give the weather report.
Rain was in the forecast, but Reen wanted accuracy in her report.
She said she would have to check the CKON Rain Meter.
She then explained the Rain Meter was “the sidewalk out back.”
If the sidewalk was wet, it was raining!
I mentioned my neighbors rock that told them of the weather very much like Reen’s sidewalk.
Perhaps that is what we should all do — put our phones, weather apps and TV forecasts away and just check the sidewalk or install a weather rock to check and see if it is raining.
From my phone forecasts (how can my phone tell me it will rain in 11 minutes!), today might be a good day to check Reen’s Rain Meter!
ENJOY
Our family was visiting this weekend.
What a joy!
There was miniature golf, a trip to see a ship at Eisenhower Locks and, of course, meals shared!
Everyone enjoyed Timbits, Dunkin’ coffee, tea and muffins and on a Saturday evening dinner at Twin Leaf.
Everything was delicious and the service marvelous (I believe Hannah was our waitress).
It was the first time we had dined in person since the beginning of the pandemic and dining at home.
My thanks to everyone at Twin Leaf — everything was perfect!
And on Sunday evening, there was a delicious meal picked up at the Lobster House.
The bag holding every extraordinary dinner (included their delicious biscuits) came in a bag that told the customer to “Enjoy!”
And we did just that.
My thanks to everyone at the Lobster House for dinner.
It was hard for me to not prepare meals for family (there were home-baked cookies and dessert in readiness for their visit).
But the dinners at Twin Leaf and from the Lobster House were marvelous, providing us with time together as we enjoyed delicious meals together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Giving produces joy and more joy is just what the world needs.”
— Mark Batterson
