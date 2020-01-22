The sign on the door as I entered KeyBank last week told me it would be closed on Jan. 20 because it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a designated federal holiday.
My calendar also told me that Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and each news program and talk show I watched and listened to on Monday mentioned this day and explained different aspects of the man honored and the day set aside to honor his legacy.
As I listened, I learned that President Ronald Reagan had signed the bill in 1983 creating this federal holiday honoring the work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Although Rev. King’s actual birth date is Jan. 15, the third Monday of January was set aside for the national tribute.
An added meaning was attributed to this day 25 years ago.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day also is known as a Day of Service, which I learned on Monday is a day set aside to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
My thoughts this week have centered on the work of this extraordinary gentleman during the initial events of the civil rights movement.
When we were working to clean out my parents’ home near Ithaca following their deaths, a box of taped recordings on reels was found.
The individual who had found them was ready to throw them out.
The title on the box was the name of a local radio program my father had narrated in the early 1960s.
Another person assisting with the cleaning process read a title and said it must be a recording of a Rev. King appearance in Ithaca.
I remembered an interview my father had talked about and began to check the handwritten titles on each tape.
As we listened to the tape, I heard my father’s voice at a press conference with Rev. King.
He answered and the two exchanged concerns about segregation and racism on a Sunday morning.
I am still amazed at hearing the voice of my father in a conversation with this amazing gentleman.
This week I have thought not only about Rev. King but about the Day of Service we hear so little about.
I read with great interest online the interview Bob Beckstead did with Massena Mayor Tim Currier.
I’m sure there are many activities in downtown Massena in need of volunteers.
I’ve heard calls for volunteers in the schools, with local community meals, Meals on Wheels and so many local organizations.
I would think there might be a need to volunteer throughout the year, not just on a singular day in January.
I would urge those reading this week to volunteer not just on a designated Day of Service, which is a very good thing, but each day of the year.
Call a local organization that works to help others.
Check with those involved with the revitalization of downtown and volunteer your time.
I would urge you to volunteer this week and again next week and throughout the year.
What a marvelous way to use your time for others and what a marvelous way to honor the legacy of Rev. King.
PHOTO GALLERY
We have a new computer in our home, which is now located on our counter (yes, with my coffee mugs).
From where I am typing I can see our refrigerator.
My refrigerator is covered with family photos.
I love handheld, printed family photos.
Our sons and grandchildren are pictured and the children of friends, too.
My sisters have a spot on one side, and there are quotations. Quotes that I find helpful throughout my day are included in my gallery.
It is fun to remember a favorite quote — there is even one from Leslie Middleton.
There is artwork form our grandchildren and even a Gregg Emery sketch.
This morning on NBC’s “Today” program, a new refrigerator was being promoted that was a sale item for the new year.
It was a refrigerator that came complete with a glass door.
I had seen this item on other programs recently.
The glass door is supposed to be an asset allowing you to see inside without opening the door.
I find this problematic on two levels.
First, I honestly have no desire to see the inside of my refrigerator — I know what is inside, and seeing waiting leftovers might not be the joyful moment I would anticipate. Although today when our feline friend, Tigger, darted past the Clockman, it might have been a good thing to see Tigger on the bottom shelf of our refrigerator (he loves getting in the refrigerator).
As I think about it, though, I don’t honestly think I would like to see him sitting on our leftover dinner from last evening.
And what would I do with my photo gallery if our refrigerator only had a glass door, a door I am sure no magnets would attach themselves to?
So I think for now the refrigerator advertised as “the next generation” of refrigerators will not be one I look for and purchase anytime soon.
WALMART GREETING
Last Friday while we were shopping in Walmart, I saw a familiar smile and heard a friendly “Hello!”
Francis Huto passed by as I was walking toward the bakery counter.
What a joy it was to see this fine gentleman again.
I first met Francis when he was behind the Hannaford deli counter.
It was Francis who made sure each order I placed at his counter was filled perfectly.
And for that I was always grateful.
What a pleasure it was to exchange greetings. Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop and to renew friendships on a Friday?
I certainly think so.
A JOY FILLED RIDE
At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, I was leaving Massena. As I drove home, joy filled my heart. It was nearing 5 p.m. and it was still daylight!
The sun was still shining as I drove home. The light later was certainly a sign spring is on its way.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Life’s most persistent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
— The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
