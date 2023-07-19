How many thoughts can we handle?
Tom Graser

Have you ever actually thought about how many thoughts your mind focuses on within one minute’s time? I can honestly say I never had before this week when I read about a study on that topic. The average person has about 48.6 thoughts per minute, according to the Laboratory of Neuro Imaging at University of Southern California. The book I was reading pointed out that this would average to about 70 thousand thoughts per day. Amazing! With 70 thousand thoughts to think about it is no wonder I cannot find my phone or cup of coffee – I have other things on my mind.

Although I found the number of thoughts that are on our mind fascinating, I was disturbed by the later assessment that about 80 percent of a person’s thoughts are negative. That seemed like an extremely high percentage. I would certainly hope my thoughts might be more positive than negative, but I should not dispute a university’s study. And am sure their figures are accurate.

