Have you ever actually thought about how many thoughts your mind focuses on within one minute’s time? I can honestly say I never had before this week when I read about a study on that topic. The average person has about 48.6 thoughts per minute, according to the Laboratory of Neuro Imaging at University of Southern California. The book I was reading pointed out that this would average to about 70 thousand thoughts per day. Amazing! With 70 thousand thoughts to think about it is no wonder I cannot find my phone or cup of coffee – I have other things on my mind.
Although I found the number of thoughts that are on our mind fascinating, I was disturbed by the later assessment that about 80 percent of a person’s thoughts are negative. That seemed like an extremely high percentage. I would certainly hope my thoughts might be more positive than negative, but I should not dispute a university’s study. And am sure their figures are accurate.
This week I would hope you too would be amazed by the number of items our mind is dealing with throughout the day, but I would hope, too, that we could concentrate on positive thoughts. Hopefully we could prove the study wrong, telling us that 80 percent of our thoughts are negative. Take a moment as your thoughts emerge negatively and try to find a positive aspect in the situation. With 70 thousand thoughts on your mind in a day, certainly at least 50 thousand of those should be or could be showing a positive outlook on life and the issues on our mind.
The tennis matches at Wimbledon were on the television in our home this week-end. As I watched and was truly amazed by the skills demonstrated, it was the work of the young men and women serving as “ball people” that I found fascinating. The tennis players would simply drop the unused tennis balls and immediately there was a ball person running by, staying out of the way, but making sure that unused tennis ball was collected.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if each of us had our own personal ball person to follow us around collecting anything we might drop or that might slip out of our hands? That would certainly make our lives easier – and yes more positive!
Sunday afternoon The Gardener and I were in Massena. On a stop for supper to take to Eisenhower Lock, I noticed an iced tea offering in a cooler nearby. Although I enjoy my coffee black and it definitely is my favorite brew, a sweetened ice tea is my favorite cold drink. My mother would make the most delicious ice tea with brewed tea poured over a freshly cut lemon, mint picked by their back door added and yes sugar to sweeten it. I blame my Mother’s tea for my enjoyment of sweetened ice tea.
I enjoyed the sweet tea I had purchased, but as I drank the tea I noticed a logo and statement I had never seen before on any tea or sweet item I have consumed. “Sweetness Taste Level – 4” I was told. I smiled wondering how this judgment was made. I also wondered if this ice tea was a level four for sweetness, what would that make the delicious Linder Chocolate I was given by a friend recently (I think everyone realizes now I do enjoy sweets!). And what would be the sweetness level of a s’more or s’more ice cream shared by a loyal column reader. I am sure it would be much higher than the tea’s level four. I am grateful there are no sweetness level designations on candy, cake or donuts shared on a Sunday morning.
For those of you who have inquired about our Eastern Phoebe’s, the young ones have left the nest. Last Wednesday morning as I looked out our kitchen window I saw three Phoebe’s flying and sitting on our clothesline (the parent birds’ favorite waiting place). I had not seen three birds in flight before and for a moment wondered where the third bird had come from. And then I noticed the nest. Yes, it was empty. There were no tiny heads peeking above the side of the nest or in recent days sitting on the edge of the nest. The Phoebes have grown and have left their nest.
I have been interested this week, though, on a number of occasions I have noticed a single Phoebe sitting on the clothesline. I wonder if it is a young, new bird looking at the nest wanting to return or perhaps a parent ready to return to her nest to begin a new family.
“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgiving, turn routine jobs into joy and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” William Arthur Ward
