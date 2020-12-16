The first item on my to-do list each morning is always making sure our feline friend, Tigger, has been fed.
He leads me to the kitchen and waits not so patiently as his food is put on his dish for his enjoyment. Treats are always part of this process, too.
The coffee is then made to be in readiness for consumption after breakfast. As I enjoy my morning cup of coffee, I check my email and online for any messages shared through text or WhatsApp.
Monday morning, there were no messages but only the word “error” appearing. I looked for Miss Jane’s shared book reading on YouTube and the entire page was white with that disastrous word “error”!
I then checked my phone and main computer — there were no messages at all and multiple indications of a major problem. I thought I should wait until 8 a.m. to begin my calls of distress.
I tried to tell myself this wasn’t anything to be concerned about. Then I began to think about the messages missed and this column.
How would I transfer my typed column from my home computer to the office in Watertown? I wondered silently if I would have to type, print and then go to the office and type it into the computer there.
Today, I thought perhaps I would be able to save my typewritten copy to a flash drive to transfer it. And then again with my limited technological skills, that might not occur. I wondered if I would be able to call in for Zoom meetings this week — another technological skill I haven’t mastered. And how would I let my friends know I couldn’t join them if I couldn’t send a text or email?
For some reason just before I began my calls for help, I checked my email once again — new messages appeared, texts had arrived with a message complete with an emoji from India! All was well again with the world — well, at least with my world.
As I read a beautiful email from a dear friend in Canton I haven’t been able to see for some time, I thought about the internet.
What an extraordinary technology providing the marvelous opportunity to visit with family and friends close by and across the miles.
How easy the internet has made our lives — we can stay safely in the confines of our home and order literally everything we might need. We have ordered online groceries, cat food and treats and car parts, too.
And how wonderful to be able to “visit” with our son in New York City and our grandchildren in Chappaqua, sharing our lives as they tell the goings-on in theirs. This is so easily complete with colored photos included.
My heartfelt thanks this week to everyone at Mohawk Network who makes sure our internet is working properly, making it possible for me to keep in touch with friends in Massena and family miles away and friends across the ocean. And with thanks for the connections with each faithful column reader as we connect through these words I will send to my editor with a click of the mouse. I am grateful for the internet this week, which allows me to be connected from our Bombay home.
WARMEST WISHES
A lovely woman, Marthe Lindgren, celebrates her birthday today. What an amazing woman, always there with an encouraging word and support. Her texts mean a great deal.
Marthe is also an amazing cook; her baked goods are always delicious. My warmest wishes, Marthe, for a lovely day. I know your many friends throughout the north country join me in wishing you only the best as you celebrate this year.
JOYFUL CELEBRATION
Today is the 250th birthday of composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Beethoven is the composer of such magnificent works as the Ninth Symphony, also known as “Ode to Joy.” I hope the music of this amazing gentleman’s works is played today as we celebrate his life and artistic accomplishments.
AND FOR CHRIS, TOO
Chris Labrake of Massena also celebrates his birthday today.
Chris’s friendly greetings when our paths cross from time to time always make my day a better one.
Happy Birthday, Chris! Enjoy.
SUNDAY BIRTHDAY WISHES
Mary Jo Fairbanks will celebrate her birthday Sunday. What a terrific woman!
She is so kind and caring and has the most terrific Christmas sweaters. Her Christmas tree sweater, which comes complete with flashing lights, is great fun.
Mary Jo also is someone who is always there for those in need and makes sure we are all connected successfully on Zoom. My warmest wishes, Mary Jo, for only the best as you celebrate — for that is certainly what you deserve.
LOCAL LIGHT SHOWS
Last week, I mentioned the beauty of our night drive to Massena as we passed homes decorated with spectacular lighting. This week, The Gardener and I decided to drive into Bombay after supper. We remembered the decorations that have been at the home of Curt and Nancy Smith on Route 95 in the heart of downtown Bombay.
The lights and decorations in Bombay were truly amazing. On the corner as we entered Bombay from our section of State Route 95 was the home of Bill and Lynn Cross. The home on the corner was spectacular.
We turned toward the post office, and there was the entire corner and yard of Curt and Nancy Smith completely filled with an amazing display of figures, decorated and lit Christmas trees and so many lighted figures. It was marvelous.
As we drove through town the lights on each home were wonderful, I even found a lighted Yoda! Our thanks to the residents of Bombay for adding such a marlous bright spot to our community.
WITH THANKS
Last week our neighbor Carole presented me with a gift, a delicious gift. Carole said she had found the package of S’mores Snack Mix while shopping. And yes, she thought of me! On her anniversary she gave me a gift.
The Smore Snack Mix is delicious — such fun. It has all the ingredients of a s’more — yes, a favorite of mine.
There are bits of marshmallows and graham cracker covered with a heavenly chocolate coating. My heartfelt thanks, Carole, for your thought of me while shopping and for sharing your delicious finding!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Light up the darkness.”
— Bob Marley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.