An article in a magazine caught my eye recently with the headline centering on “Joy.”
The article quoted research in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society, which told readers something I think most of us already realize.
In this article, research on the subject was detailed.
The study quoted was a 26-year study that discovered optimistic people lived longer than their more pessimistic counterparts.
The article concluded with the suggestion you might keep a gratitude journal, something I have promoted for some time now.
More than 20 years ago, I read the Sarah Bab Breathnach book, “Simple Abundance.”
I first learned about a gratitude journal from the author, who suggested putting your gratitude in writing.
The impact of actually putting your gratitude in writing is amazing — and you honestly shouldn’t list your family and friends each day!
There should definitely be a different listing to focus on positivity like the woman in the check-out counter who willingly packs your groceries for you; seeing the beauty of a purple iris in the flower bed in the front yard; being welcomed by a warm hug on a Saturday morning; receiving an unexpected, handwritten letter from a dear friend living downstate; a warm invitation to join friends at a concert in Potsdam.
I smiled as I watched the recorded program “Sunday Today with Willie Geist.”
(I have a commitment each Sunday morning. During the novel coronavirus pandemic and my time at home, I discovered this program — which I enjoy thoroughly. Now my Sunday morning activity has returned so The Gardener kindly records the program for viewing with coffee in hand later in the day!)
As the correspondent Willie Geist shared pictures of viewers with a “Today” yellow mug in hand, one depicted a gentleman who was a World War II veteran, we were told.
Alfie is 100 years old, Mr. Geist said.
The viewer at 100 shared a simple rule for a long life:
“Being positive,” he said.
I agree!
CAMERA READY
Tomorrow is a day I am sure many of you will be able to celebrate.
Thursday is Nature Photography Day.
I smiled as I read about this day’s designation.
Readers were told to take their cameras and venture into the outdoors to capture nature photos.
My father always had a camera in hand — taking family photos and, yes, countless nature photos.
His color photos were captured on slides.
During a community slide show, sunsets always brought a resounding “ooh” from the gathering.
Black-and-white images also were captured of nature that surrounded our home at that time — birds, snow, the waterfalls around Ithaca.
The black-and-white images were processed with film developed and pictures printed in the dark room in the basement.
The instructions for this holiday tell us we should take a guided tour through a local preserve or visit a national park.
Those are marvelous ideas.
But in the north country, it is so easy to enjoy and capture nature.
(Something for which we can be grateful!)
For me, all I have to do is look out our living room window as I sit on the couch — or step outside our back door to enjoy nature and capture it on my phone.
Today it is so much easier.
My phone captures the flowers in our front yard, The Gardener’s ever-growing garden — and with a touch of the screen, the image is sent to family in California, New York City and Chappaqua.
I would urge you to celebrate Nature Photography Day tomorrow.
Take your phone to capture the beauty around us in the north country.
And then share it with a friend.
COLUMN REMEMBRANCES
A friend called recently; she had been given a newspaper clipping from a 2008 Courier Observer.
The clipping was an “Over Coffee” column featuring a beautiful woman, Mrs. Marion Stevens, who lived in Massena.
She was celebrating her 90th birthday that year, and I had interviewed this amazing woman to share through this column.
What fun to see the events of the day and my shared thoughts that week.
A friend of my friend had clipped the article from the newspaper and had saved it.
She thought it was time to return it to the woman’s daughter and to me.
How thoughtful.
My friend did both, taking time to give the original column to the woman’s daughter and then share the clipping of the column with me.
I was touched that someone would cut out the column and save it for remembering.
It is always great fun to turn on my iPad on a Wednesday morning and click on NNY360.com to read the column online.
Through that sharing of news via the internet, family members in California and New York City are able to read the column that day.
In California, in fact, my sister can read the column when it is posted — which is Tuesday evening for her!
I still love to hold a newspaper in hand to read on a Wednesday.
There is a stop at Speedway Plaza each Wednesday so I can read and see the column in print.
And, yes, I clip my column for remembering, too.
But on a Sunday morning when my friend Nancy gave me the clipping from 2008, I was amazed.
What fun to reread the newspaper — from a few years ago.
As I read, I loved the Thought for the Week I had included and am sharing again today.
BIRD FAMILY
Since 1986, eastern phoebe parents have built their nest over the light by our back door.
I shared with you a few weeks ago that baby birds had hatched with the parent birds working each day to feed their young.
Those birds left the nest just a few days ago.
This weekend, the parent bird (I would think it is the mother bird but honestly have no way of telling) was on her nest again.
For those of you who ask about our bird friends:
Soon, there will be a new family of phoebes nesting nearby.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“It’s not how old you are but how you are old.”
— Marie Dressler (1868-1934)
