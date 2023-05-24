Let’s acknowledge that it feels good to have a great day in the north country!

Ellen Emery

An announcer on a morning game show began his opening greetings and welcome with the phrase, “Let’s make this a great day!”

I loved that thought. We encourage friends we meet or even a waitress or cashier to “Have a good day,” but there is a huge difference in a mere wish for a good day and actually making your day a great one. That phrase stayed in my mind, and I continued to wonder how I might make the day a great one!

