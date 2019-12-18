It is always such fun to receive Christmas cards, especially those with notes from friends you haven’t heard from during the past year.
Each card is so beautiful, a reminder of the joy of the season. And many are pure fun, bringing smiles and even laughter.
I love the card we received this week that shows a sparkling, red glitter farm and a cow holding a sign declaring “Joy!” What fun! The notes and Christmas letters bring news of friends, many times news we wish we had heard a few months ago.
As I look at each card and read the wishes handwritten and shared from the heart, I wonder why we only send cards during this season in this one month. It has been great fun this year for I have received a number of handwritten cards sent from our youngest son, Gregg, and there have been cards and boxes sent from friends in Massena and Fredonia, too.
I was told recently that no one sends cards anymore! How sad.
Isn’t it marvelous that we can jot our name on a printed card and mail it for less than $1 and reach out to a friend? Hopefully we will make someone’s day a bit brighter with just a note written or card sent.
You might even think of sending a post card. I have some from the Seaway and even Massena Springs Park for mailing and remembering.
This week I received a wonderful note on a beautiful card that contained the photography of the sender’s family member. The card is gorgeous and the words handp-scripted touched my heart. That card, like most I receive, will be tucked away in my journal.
This year, I would suggest that you keep your Christmas cards — each month select a friend who sent you a Christmas card and send a post card or a “thinking of you” card and surprise someone! What fun it always is to receive a card in the middle of the month from a friend — and hopefully, if they live close enough, arrangements can be made for a visit over coffee.
Some of you might remember my suggestion from last week’s column that we might visit neighbors and friends and carol during summer months, too. Yes, there is a theme — I want to see the love and caring shared and joy demonstrated throughout the year, not merely a few days in December.
Wouldn’t it be marvelous to see the thoughts for others that are exhibited at Christmas shown throughout the year? I certainly think so!
Let’s begin a year of shared kindness in 2020 by sending a card to someone on your Christmas card list, not as a belated Christmas card but as a “thinking of you” greeting, a remembrance to a friend on a day you set aside for caring!
Yes, I would love to see every aspect of this beautiful season carried into the new year. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if that love that came down at Christmas was celebrated each day not on a singular day in December? I certainly think so!
LIGHT SHOW
On Friday evening, the Clockman and I drove to Massena to see the light show at North Country Adult Medicine, the offices of Drs. Joanne and Neil Cichetti. What a marvelous evening. The light show was truly extraordinary, definitely spectacular.
As we turned into the parking area on Hospital Drive, we were greeted by a huge lighted three-letter word that is a favorite of mine, “Joy!” What a marvelous way to begin our evening.
There were trees completely lit, and the front of the building was covered with colored lights, too. All of the lights blinked on and off to the music that was playing.
The parking lot was full of interested onlookers — children ran and played and danced to the music. Others visited and took pictures of this exquisite light show.
I had read and heard from friends, too, that there was going to be an entire Dickens Village inside. We took a moment and stepped into the building.
We were greeted so warmly by the doctors. We also were greeted by a marvelous table filled with delicious hot coffee — there was hot coca and tea as well, but I enjoyed the coffee provided. There were Christmas cookies, too, and such marvelous conversation shared.
The village is amazing. I believe visitors could literally spend hours looking at each part of this village.
Children stood on their tip toes to peer inside the windows of the houses to catch a glimpse of each activity the houses depicted and into the windows of the buildings in the village. How delightful.
My heartfelt thanks to Drs. Joanne and Neil for a marvelous evening at the end of Hospital Drive and to each who had some part in the extraordinary light display. There is one more evening of this light show.
I would urge you to stop by between 6 and 9 p.m. this Friday if you have not already done so. Just pull into the parking area and listen and watch — you will be amazed!
WARMEST WISHES
Mary Jo Fairbanks will celebrate her birthday Sunday. What a terrific woman she is; I always enjoy any time our paths cross.
Have a great day, Mary Jo. You certainly deserve only the very best as you celebrate.
DUEL CELEBRATION
Pat Evans and the Rev. Judy VanKennen, two extraordinary women, will celebrate their birthdays Monday. Both women are truly amazing, so caring and kind — always there for family, friends and those in need.
My warmest birthday wishes to you. How blessed I am to have you both in my life.
WINTER ADVANTAGE
Last Saturday, I checked the weather predictions on my iPad. As I scrolled through each advisement on the outlook for Sunday’s weather, I noticed a listing for a “Mosquito Index”! Under Mosquito Index, it stated “No Activity.”
I smiled — I hadn’t thought about mosquitoes in a few weeks. Yes, a definite plus for our north country wintry weather: no mosquito activity to report!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.”
— Charles Dickens
