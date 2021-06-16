During the past year of a pandemic and a time of living at home, there have been numerous television reports on celebrities who have taken up farming and gardening.
Many have begun to raise llamas, donkeys or chickens with the eggs of the chickens gathered proudly. This past week, I listened as a report was given on the morning television news program “Today” featuring gardening and its many benefits.
The Gardener in our home (who is definitely not this columnist) has always had a garden — a huge garden with the produce so abundant I was able to freeze the fruit and vegetables to consume throughout the winter.
The televised interview quoted a gentleman named Monty Don, who was described as Britain’s most famous gardener. “Everyone has become a gardener,” Mr. Don said of this past year.
I disagreed — I certainly had not become a gardener. (In fact, the only way my house plants have survived is because the Gardener has cared for them!)
This week, I decided perhaps I could assist the Gardener in his efforts at making sure all of our vegetables needed were planted. The Gardner was extremely patient with his new assistant. I had absolutely no idea how much work was involved in the act of what I thought was simply planting!
The ground was prepared with a rototiller (I attempted that activity but quickly passed!). The Gardener prepared a spot for seeds with a hoe; lime or fertilizer was placed in the spot, and now it was my turn to plant.
Did you realize you have to bend over and think about spacing with each seed planted? I had no idea the procedure involved carefully placing seeds properly!
“Everyone can improve their well-being by working in the garden,” Mr. Don told viewers.
I respectfully disagree — my well-being and my sense of joyful existence were quickly leaving as onion sets were placed in the dirt and fingernails got dirtier with the project. Somehow, I don’t believe the celebrities and all of those interviewed had a garden the size the Gardener in our home has — and I honestly don’t believe they actually “tilled” the soil. If they did, I now have a great deal of respect for each one.
The ultimate event occurred Sunday afternoon when I decided to take a break from the gardening activities to sit peacefully under the beautiful oak tree nearby. (It was absolutely beautiful on Sunday — the sky blue and the trees surrounding the garden green!) As I walked to my spot under the branches, I felt a horrific pain in my back and knew immediately what had happened.
The Gardener is also a Beekeeper. Yes, there are three hives of bees nearby.
I was not near any hive, but for some reason one bee decided I shouldn’t be there. Yes, I was stung by a bee — twice!
“Gardening is spiritually very rewarding,” Mr. Don said.
I love honey and am amazed by the work of the tiny bee, but the sting and work as a gardener did nothing for me spiritually on a Sunday afternoon. (I am fine. And after the initial pain of the sting, all that remained were red marks indicating a bee wasn’t happy with my presence.)
I have attempted gardening a very few times but think I will leave that activity to the one designated as The Gardener and to those I respect so much who are able to plant, grow and harvest the marvelous crops. And I will appreciate freshly grown vegetables more this year than ever before.
WARMEST WISHES
Shannon McLean Bryant celebrates her birthday today. What a lovely young woman.
I first met Shannon more years ago than I would like to think in the then-Massena Observer office. Shannon would stop by the Main Street office to visit her mother, Jackie Mitchell. It is always such a pleasure when our paths cross.
Have a wonderful birthday, Shannon. Enjoy.
NEW FEATURES
It was in December 2019 that we purchased a new computer for our home. It is our main computer, the one I use each week to write this column and send it to my editor for publication.
When I sat at the computer Monday to begin sharing the news of my week with you, a new line appeared at the bottom of my computer. “74 degrees — Rain Coming” my computer told me.
I clicked on that small phrase, and detailed information and news appeared on my screen. I smiled as I received a traffic report!
There was a listing of the Traffic Report for “NY 37-State Route.” I was interested since that is the highway I take on a regular basis traveling to and from Massena, to visit one of the many marvelous gas stations nearby, Tim Hortons or Dunkin or to wash my car.
I have never had to wait for more than a few minutes for passing traffic. The longest wait I have had in recent weeks was on a Sunday morning when I had to stop with the oncoming traffic to wait for a family of geese to walk across the road.
On Monday afternoon, I had a Traffic Alert telling me there was “light traffic” on State Route 37! I should be grateful for this new technology that is providing me with what should be valuable information, but I honestly think I can handle any traffic concerns on State Route 37 — that is the joy of living in the north country.
COFFEE BREAK
Hopefully, some of you noticed the mention of my favorite brew on the popular game show “Jeopardy” this past week. The question that referred to “coffee” appeared in a Final Jeopardy answer. The category was “Food and Drink Phrases” with the answer, “A 1951 Time article said ‘Since the war,’ this two-word term for a period of time ‘has been written into union contracts.’”
It took me a minute, but I came up with the correct answer — a coffee break! What fun to realize a time for enjoying coffee was so important it was actually written into labor contracts. And what fun, too, to have this reference to a break for relaxing and enjoying a cup of coffee as part of a Final Jeopardy clue.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy.”
— Jefferson Bethke
