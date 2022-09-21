The Akwesasne Library will officially celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday.
Last Saturday, the community gathered to help in an anniversary celebration. This week I learned the actual anniversary was in 2021. But because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the celebration was postponed a year.
September has been designated as the 50th anniversary celebration at the Akwesasne Library. My heartfelt thanks and warmest congratulations to everyone involved with the Akwesasne Library. What an amazing facility and wonderful place to visit.
Monday afternoon, I decided to stop at the Akwesasne Library. What a warm and friendly greeting I received. Akwesasne Library Clerk Charity Lazore was seated at her desk in the alcove when I entered.
I honestly only wanted to stop and congratulate everyone at the library. I didn’t intend to interrupt the day of those at work there.
Immediately, Charity stood and welcomed me, extending the warmest greeting. She invited me to see the display and notebooks filled with all the details of how the library began and its early days.
The pictures were wonderful — so many familiar faces. Charity showed me a letter from Margaret Jacobs, who was one of the individuals involved with the beginnings of the Akwesasne Library.
She said that in January 1971, the library was housed in a small room in the back of the Mohawk School on the second floor. Margaret, Beatrice Cole and Anna Rourke were trained initially by Anne Russell at the Mohawk School.
They then learned the workings of a library including cataloging and ordering books from Salmon River Central School librarian Sandra Kukie. The three then gained additional library training at the Massena Public Library with instructor Alice Dodge, a retired librarian.
As Mrs. Jacobs described the early days of the library, she told of removing dust from boxes of donated books and fundraising through box lacrosse games and rummage sales.
Minerva White was the first director of the library with Harry Pyke serving as the first president of the board of directors. I would urge you to stop at the library and read this marvelous letter and look at the pictures of the individuals who worked diligently to find the needed funding, obtain books and the furniture needed to provide a library for the community. What an outstanding effort that is continuing to serve the community.
In the 1996 letter from Mrs. Jacobs, she mentioned the purpose of the library was to distribute information and knowledge. Certainly, those early thoughts have continued with the library programs shared by Library Clerk Charity Lazore and the future plans expressed by Library Director Justin Cree.
In the 1996 letter, Margaret Jacobs mentioned the “friendliness” of the Akwesasne Library. Fifty years later, I saw that marvelous friendliness demonstrated by Clerk Charity. What a marvelous tribute to those who worked so diligently to create a library and cultural center for their community.
Charity talked excitedly about all that is now being offered at the library. Not only are the book offerings wonderful, but there are now numerous other aspects of the library that I am sure will be a marvelous benefit to the community.
I was overjoyed with the books I saw at the library this week. Some time ago, I had heard about a book Sister Christine Taylor had written about her ministry in the community of Akwesasne.
I first met Sister Christine at the Akwesasne Library in the old building, which was across from Bear’s Den. I made a number of calls and searched online for the book written by this amazing woman but with no success. With thanks to Charity, I was able to see the book and look over the wonderful pictures of dear friends and neighbors included in it. Charity also told me about an extraordinary aspect of the local library. “Library of Things” is a connection with the libraries of Clinton, Essex and the Franklin Library System.
“You can borrow more than just books,” she said, explaining that through this part of the library you can actually borrow a Book Club in a Bag! I was amazed by that concept — you could actually borrow a bag of 12 books and discussion guides for literally a book club in a bag. Also, part of this aspect of the library is borrowing a sewing machine and any musical instrument — even a banjo!
“There are so many different things we do now,” Clerk Charity said as she explained how you could check online with your library card to see the availability of a book you wanted to read. Amazing!
Akwesasne Cultural Center (which includes both the library and museum) Director Justin Cree is excited about the future of the center; “everything is falling into place,” he told me as we visited on Monday. He told me about a new program this summer with the Salmon River Meal Program. “It brought in young children and families.”
People are asking, “What are we doing next?” which he added was wonderful. He also told me there had been a great response with the celebration of the 50th anniversary.
Another marvelous part of the library is a Seed Library. Director Cree showed me this part of the library. It has been created by utilizing the old wooden card catalog.
Each small drawer has a designation for the type of seeds provided. They are now waiting as gardeners are harvesting their crops for seeds to refill it.
Director Cree pointed out that now those individuals who borrowed seeds have begun returning seeds from their own gardens. How marvelous! He pointed out the Environmental Division assisted them with this part of their library. “Borrow — Grow — Share” is the sign above the Seed Library.
He also told me about new programs at the library. Beginning in October, the library is holding a fancy basket-making class with Carrie Hill and a beading class.
“Hopefully, [people] will leave with more knowledge” after visiting the library, Director Cree said. And on Monday, I certainly left with a great deal of knowledge. And for that I am most grateful.
My thanks to each one who had the idea for a community library, who worked to create it and build it and to those providing for a successful future for the Akwesasne Cultural Center. What a marvelous way to celebrate 50 years with wonderful books featuring local people, new innovations, and a smile and warmest of welcomes on a dreary Monday.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.”
— Albert Einstein
