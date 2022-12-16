This week, I was reminded of a wonderful light show that can be seen in Massena.
The Christmas Light Show Spectacular can be viewed at the offices of North Country Adult Medicine, which is located at the very end of Hospital Drive. The Light Show can be seen Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings until Dec. 25, I was told.
We have stopped at this amazing light show a few times in the past and have been impressed by its beauty. My thanks to Drs. Joanne and Neil Cichetti for preparing this light show and sharing its beauty with the community. My thanks, too, to a friend who shared a photo this week of the lights at North Country Adult Medicine as a reminder of this event we can all attend enjoying the beauty of the lights of the season and the beauty of the north country.
CHANGING SEASONS
There was a drastic change in the north country seasons this week. I smiled Sunday when I received an email from a friend who commented on the change by sharing that on Sunday morning, she saw greenery as she looked out her window in Massena. By evening, my friend said there was no more greenery to see only the white of the falling snow.
“The only green I see now is on the stop light at the end of my street,” she added.
Winter has arrived with cooler temperatures and, yes, freshly fallen snow. I love life in the north country, though, where people are used to the changes in our seasons with many actually looking forward to the changes and snowfalls. Personally, I love the beauty of the snow falling.
But I would love to live in what I describe as a snow globe world. In a snow globe world, the snow’s beauty would be encased in a bubble for enjoyment, leaving roads and sidewalks clear for safe passage.
Sunday, I stopped at T.J. Maxx to look for a few items to purchase for Christmas gifts this year. As I stood in line to pay for the items, I had found I could see the snow swirling outside.
With show falling and temperatures well below freezing, I noticed a young man ahead of me waiting in line. His attire included shorts and sneakers! Only in the north country!
My heartfelt thanks once again this week for the amazing, hardworking individuals who keep our roadways clear. Sunday evening, we could hear the snowplows on the road outside of our home throughout the night.
Monday morning when there was an appointment in Massena, we were able to travel safely on the clear roadway. And for that I am most grateful.
CARD CONNETIONS
Last week, I mentioned my search for cards and anticipation of sending them with the hope of connecting with friends and family. This week has been such a marvelous week for connections through cards.
I have mentioned what an absolute joy it has been the past few years to be able to join others for Zoom Coffee Hour and book studies on Zoom. I have met so many wonderful people through images on my iPad screen. One lovely woman has touched my heart on numerous occasions with homemade cards and a beautiful bookmark I see every day as I think of her and new friendships.
This past week, I received the most beautiful Christmas card from my new friend. She is a wonderful artist and has made this card with the most beautiful images, lines and wonderful touching words. How wonderful to be connected through a card — one that will be framed for remembering.
There have been numerous photo cards, too, one from British Columbia — a friend who had lived in Massena and now lives across the country. The pictures were of the couple’s family including their grandchildren.
Card photos showed friends and their canine friends. One card even included their chicken friend!
So many beautiful letters, notes and shared remembrances. How kind and thoughtful each greeting is.
Take a moment this week, if you haven’t already, and send a card or a note to someone you haven’t been in touch with for some time. How wonderful it is to reconnect — especially this year.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”
— Charles M. Schultz
