Local American Legion commander dedicated to caring for area veterans

Ellen Emery

Michael R. Cook of Akwesasne is an amazing gentleman — always there for family, friends and neighbors.

During our north country winters, it is Mike Cook who is always in readiness to plow the latest snowfall for others, especially for the elders in the community.

