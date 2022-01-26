Although I believe completely in and enjoy thoroughly patronizing local stores, during the past few years with COVID restrictions for the health and safety of each of us, shopping locally has become far more difficult.
I am sure most of you are also familiar with limitations in area stores — we find ourselves searching for things like cat food, crackers or gifts. When I have been unable to find items needed locally, there have been orders placed.
Monday morning, there were telephone calls that needed to be made since there had been a few orders with complications. I made the first call and pushed the necessary buttons on my phone to make connections and then heard a recorded message telling me to wait for the next available operator.
I waited and listened to absolutely the worst music I have ever heard. I always like to center on the positive, which would mean this company should think about using the amazing CD collection that I received as a gift at Christmas (the collection included the “Messiah” and the absolutely best arrangement of “The Little Drummer Boy” titled “Little Drummer Boy Boogie”!) or perhaps music from YouTube featuring the work of James C. Phillips.
The music didn’t include any melody at all, and I honestly couldn’t pick out an instrument featured. As the music continued, a recorded message was played continually telling me that my call was important to them.
I finally reached a real person after nearly half an hour of being “on hold.” I understand from talking to friends that this really isn’t a very long time — in fact, one woman told me she had been on hold once for two hours! The individual I reached addressed my concerns for which I was most grateful, but the time taken and the lack of compassion with a major company was remarkable.
As I thought about neighbors and friends during my activities on Monday, I decided to send flowers to a friend. I called the florist shop at Price Chopper in the Harte Haven Plaza.
I had to push a few buttons to reach that department, but that took literally seconds. The telephone was answered immediately by Rhonda.
How pleasant and kind she was, concerned about the arrangement, the delivery and my welfare. I knew immediately that my call was definitely important to her. Within minutes, my order had been placed and I know the flowers will be prepared and delivered with care.
Recently, there was a local birthday celebrant whom I felt needed balloons. I called Mohawk Florist and received the same caring consideration from the woman at the other end of the telephone line. She took care to make sure my delivery was made to the right person — and that meant a great deal.
On both calls there was no waiting time, no strange musical renditions to listen to and such amazing personal attention. Isn’t it wonderful to live in the north country and shop locally where florists are caring, answering the telephone in a timely manner with such friendliness? I certainly think so.
How pleasant each one I talked with in the north country was this week. How grateful I am for local stores — and on this day local florists.
WARMEST BIRTHDAY WISHES
Jim Compeau and Bruce Tusler, two remarkable gentlemen, celebrate their birthdays Jan. 31. What terrific individuals!
It is always such a joy to visit with both Jim and Bruce. How grateful I am when our paths cross and there is time for visiting.
Both men are extremely talented and are always there for family members and friends. My best wishes to you both for a wonderful birthday. Enjoy!
KINDNESS APP
My sister recently moved to a large city in another state. When news was shared of a burglary near her home and weapons, her daughter (who lives in the same area) suggested her mother download an app that alerts residents of areas of concern.
My sister obtained the app that had been suggested. There is a sound that draws attention to the phone when there is an alert.
My sister received word when there was a robbery at a local restaurant. Another alert let her know a man was brandishing a weapon at the corner of a street. When my sister read the street names, she realized it was about a block away. And on Monday evening as I sat at my computer, my sister received word of a man brandishing a shovel.
I was horrified to think an app was needed to alert residents to areas of crime involvement nearby. I thought about life in our Bombay home.
Thankfully, there is no need for crime alerts here. We hear the occasional siren, which usually indicates our local volunteer fire and rescue personnel are fighting a fire or transporting someone in need. And for that I am always so grateful.
As I have thought about the crime alert app this week, I wondered if we shouldn’t have a Kindness App. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to receive an alert when the employees of Dunkin’ and Tim Hortons smile and lend a helping hand to a regular customer on his special birthday?
And what fun to have an alert of kindness when the Walmart associates make sure everything in our online order is packaged perfectly. How thoughtful a friend was to have purchased the right coffee mug or shirt with a fun logo and given them as a gift at just the right time. A hand-painted sunflower bookmark sent would definitely be an act for a Kindness alert.
I have no idea how to create an app. But it makes me smile and brings joy to think of a beautiful chime ringing each time a kindness is extended.
WITH GRATITUDE
How grateful I am this week for life in the north country where neighbors, friends and local store clerks are caring exhibiting kindness every day.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”
— Aesop
