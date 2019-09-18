During a conversation with one of my California sisters recently (I think the topic was breakfast offerings — pancakes and waffles), I learned that my brother-in-law enjoys “real” maple syrup. I was delighted to learn this, knowing immediately that a gift from the north country was in order for this terrific gentleman.
I wanted the maple syrup purchase to be special, one I knew for a fact was produced locally. I asked friends as we visited over coffee on a Sunday morning.
The suggestion was made to try North Country Showcase in the Harte Haven Plaza. I had visited this store at a different location but honestly hadn’t stopped since it had moved to Harte Haven.
I was in Massena last week and decided to stop. What an absolutely lovely store.
The welcome as I entered was marvelous — warm and friendly. The displays throughout the store were beautiful with each promoting north country products, home grown and homemade.
Maple syrup and related products were in the back of the store. What fun to be able to pause at each table and enjoy the incredible creativeness of our neighbors and friends.
Tables were filled with food items and the most beautiful and amazing hand-crafted items. There was even a bookshelf with books featuring north country experiences (including one recent publication whose author, I was told, would be in Massena soon for a book signing).
I found more than merely New York maple syrup to purchase. There were items purchased for a birthday gift (I cannot share the beautiful item I purchased because the soon-to-be recipient of this gift also reads this column) and gifts to be shared for upcoming events.
There were even toys for our feline friend, Tigger — homemade knitted balls of which Tigger approved. He was delighted with the cat toys I brought home last week!
An added joy in my visit to this delightful store was found at the counter as I paid for my purchases. As I visited with Carol and Cathy, I soon discovered both of these delightful women had been students in The Gardener’s geometry class when The Gardener’s title was The Math Teacher. When I mentioned my name, they immediately recalled their teacher referring to him by his classroom title “Mr. Emery.” What fun!
What a joy it was to shop at the North Country Showcase in Harte Haven — the parking was so accessible; the gifts and displays were wonderful; and the service was extraordinary. Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop on a Wednesday morning where items sold are beautiful and connections at the counter remarkable? I certainly think so.
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks to each member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department. Last week, I shared the tributes I have seen at HAVFD at Station Number One on Sept. 11 each year. Since my deadline for this column is Tuesday for inclusion in Wednesday’s newspaper, I was unable to include any tributes they had displayed last Wednesday.
As I drove to Massena, I could see the large flag unfurled from the extension of a firetruck with “Never Forget” in front of the flag. The HVFD signboard stated simply, but powerfully, “As we promised — Never Forget!”
Not only did the department remember, it drew others in and touched our hearts to also remember. Cars stopped behind me when I stopped to take a picture. The picture from Station One was sent to California and family in New York City and Singapore, too. Again, my thanks for remembering.
BELATED WISHES
Bradley Bryant celebrated his birthday Tuesday. I have known Bradley’s grandmother Jackie for at least 40 years, at the then-Massena Observer office on Main Street. Later I would stop at the Courier-Observer office to visit with Jackie.
I remember this young man’s mother, too, when she would stop by the office (a few years ago) to visit her mother. What a joy it was this spring to have the opportunity to visit briefly with Bradley and his parents Shannon and Jared, too. I hope you had a terrific birthday.
WARMEST WISHES
Tammy Artus will celebrate her birthday Saturday. As you must know by now, I enjoy visiting the Hogansburg post office. Everyone there is such a joy to visit with and terrific for making mailing transactions. Tammy is one of the marvelous individuals at the Hogansburg post office who always makes my stops on St. Regis Road such a wonderful part of my day.
Tammy is caring and so knowledgeable about how each package to a soldier, college student, sisters in California or grandchild should be sent. How grateful I am for her kindness during each visit and for her shared knowledge.
Have a great day, Tammy; you certainly deserve only the very best as you celebrate this year. My warmest birthday wishes!
FALL BEAUTY
This week while visiting with a friend, I learned that some from Massena were traveling to Vermont this past weekend to enjoy the fall foliage. The Gardener and I went to Massena by way of Potsdam to stop at a friend’s house last Thursday. How beautiful the colors were as we traveled to Potsdam and on to Massena on Route 56.
We are so fortunate to live in an area that is not ravaged by hurricane force winds. We live in an area where there is a change of seasons.
Take time this week and drive to perhaps the coffee shop or doughnut shop in a neighboring town and take in the beauty as you travel the north country roads. The fall foliage is absolutely gorgeous in Northern New York! Enjoy.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy is increased by spreading it to others.”
— Robert M. McCheyne
