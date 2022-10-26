There was a birthday gift to purchase this week.
My brother-in-law Renato celebrates his birthday Saturday. Since he lives a few miles away, I wanted to make sure a gift was purchased and mailed to arrive at their home for opening on his birthday.
I enjoy purchasing items from local artisans and gifts that represent the north country — especially for friends and family who don’t have the joy of living in the north country. I was going to tell you what I was shopping for, but Renato and my sister are faithful column readers and I certainly don’t want to spoil the surprise!
I wanted to purchase something local so decided to stop at North Country Showcase in Harte Haven. Before my not-in-store shopping days of the pandemic, I had stopped numerous times and purchased gifts at this wonderful store.
As I entered, I was greeted by the kindest, friendliest clerk named Donna. She asked what I was looking for. When I mentioned my brother-in-law and the gift I had in mind, she immediately took me to an area to show me what was there.
As I walked through the store, my eyes were drawn to each display — the store has the most marvelous handmade items stitched and sewn by skilled local artists. There are north country products, too — honey and maple syrup (I think I purchased maple syrup for my brother-in-law some time ago).
As I found one item, Donna showed me others nearby. I made a few purchases, even finding the most beautiful coffee hot pad. This hot pad was amazing, almost long enough to fill the center of my entire counter. Of course, that had to be purchased.
I would urge you this week to stop at this delightful store. It is far more than a place to purchase items for your home and for gift giving. This store could be a museum of the work of local artists — there is beautiful wood working on display and glass sun catchers, too.
I know a stop in Harte Haven will be on my to-do list now. My visit there, though, was more than a time to purchase a gift and see beautiful handiwork of local crafts people.
Donna made this visit a very special one. She was so caring and concerned with each purchase. And for that I am most grateful.
ENJOYING LIFE’S BUSYNESS
Recently, I had the marvelous opportunity of meeting an individual I had never met before. As we visited, the individual standing across from me asked, “What do you do to keep busy!”
I had honestly never thought about that. I don’t think there has been once in my life when I actually thought about what I might do to “keep busy.”
I am always so grateful to meet new people. I am grateful, too, that this person was interested and asked about something in my life, but the words “keep busy” has been on my mind and did make me think about the activities in my life.
I am busy, and it seems each day is fuller and busier than the last one. I have a stack of books on the couch for reading. I love to read, which provides an opportunity to learn.
I have three boxes of books that were just shared by a friend. I read a book my friend had loaned me — although it is fictional, there are so many connections with my family it was a fun, delightful read.
My friend who had given me this book then told me this was one in a series of 45 books. She then kindly gave me all 45 books to read! I will read as many as humanly possible — not to keep busy, but because I love reading about the lives of the characters in this series.
There are other books to read and music to practice — a newsletter to work on, cards and notes to be sent and friends with whom to visit. I enjoy each of these activities.
They all provide me with a sense of accomplishment, joy in the work completed and an absolute love of music. Not one activity, though, is completed or worked on just to “keep busy”!
I hope you take a moment this week and think about your activities. I would love to hear about what you do during the week that you truly enjoy, about your activities that you are involved with and, yes, about what you do to keep busy!
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Dr. Joanne Cichetti celebrates her birthday today. My warmest wishes, Dr. Joanne, for only the best today as you celebrate. I hope you are able to enjoy your special day.
If you see this amazing woman today, please take a moment and wish her a wonderful birthday — and express your thanks. Have a great birthday, Joanne, and only the best in the year ahead.
AND ON SATURDAY
My brother-in-law Renato celebrates his birthday Saturday. What a terrific gentleman he is! I feel so fortunate that he is part of our family.
It is always a joy to visit with him on the telephone or share messages via the internet. Hopefully soon, he will be able to visit our Bombay home and enjoy the beauty of the north country. Warmest birthday wishes, Renato — you certainly deserve only the very best as you celebrate.
WARMEST WISHES
Sister Christine Taylor will celebrate her birthday Monday. She is a truly extraordinary woman, one of the most caring, kind individuals I have ever met.
Each time we meet, she asks about my welfare and our family. She also is always there for each one in need. How thoughtful she is.
My warmest wishes, Sister Christine. How grateful I am that our paths crossed.
I think we first met in the “old” Akwesasne Library, which stood in what is now a parking lot. Have a beautiful day as you celebrate. Happy Birthday!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Unwrap the hidden beauties in an ordinary day.”
— Gerhard E. Frost
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.