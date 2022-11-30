A new month begins Thursday.
With the arrival of December, most of our minds are now centered on the activities surrounding the Christmas season. Since Thanksgiving, discussion of shopping — both in-store and online — has been central to our conversations and thoughts. The boxes marked as Christmas decorations have been placed on the living room floor as decorating begins.
Last week, I included “Christmas cards” as an item on my shopping list. None were found on my initial shopping trip, but hopefully this week there will be success in finding just the right card for mailing.
As I looked in the familiar aisles for cards and found none, I wondered if writing Christmas cards and sending them to family and friends might be yet another event in our lives that is changing. Many of my friends no longer mail cards but exchange them when we see one another.
There also are fewer cards received for birthdays and special events. I wondered if texts, emails and other forms of social media might now be the acceptable way to wish our friends a “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Hanukkah.”
This week, I received the most beautiful card from a dear friend. This friend lives nearby but thought to mail a card connecting for a special event. The card is on my coffee table and will be saved in my journal for remembering.
As I thought about cards, I hope others will continue to connect through the sending of a card for special events — especially for Christmas this year. I hope the cards, though, are meaningful ones sent to friends and family.
I had begun to write when the mail arrived. A colorful envelope invited me to open it.
It was a holiday card complete with the words of a Christmas song, but the card itself was a promotion from a catalog I had made purchases from in the past. How disappointed I was when I saw the store’s wishes — not the warmth of a “Merry Christmas” but wishes I would accept its promotion and offer on upcoming purchases.
With concerns still prevalent about COVID-19 and other issues families are dealing with, this year we need to connect more than ever. Connections, especially across the miles, are difficult — how easy it is to mail a card, though.
The price of a card has increased. I have cards sent from an earlier time with 3 cent postage!
Yes, there have been increases. But when you realize a card sent can bring such joy to the receiver, that stamp purchase seems well worth it.
I hope this year you will connect with members of your family who might live across the country or friends you haven’t heard from in a while. There are marvelous ways to connect perhaps with a postcard or a purchased Christmas card.
Each Christmas, my father would position our family or perhaps just my two sisters and me with an appropriate sign written and the date to wish friends a “Merry Christmas.” A picture would be taken that my father actually printed in the dark room.
Each friend received a photo of our family wishing them a wonderful Christmas. One year, a woman I had not seen for some time sent each photo card to us — yes, she had saved them all.
It is always great fun to receive photos on a card as an update of the goings on in a friend’s life. And there are such fun family letters — again updating and sharing, connecting.
Take a moment and send a card to a friend, perhaps even send one to someone you have never sent a card to before. Surprise them with a card sent at the beginning of December (that certainly won’t happen with my card list!) or with a New Year’s card. Let’s reconnect and make sure our dear friends are part of our lives.
CARING NEIGHBORS
How touched I was this week as I watched, read about and experienced the thoughtful, caring actions of north country neighbors. A picture on the front page of last week’s Courier Observer showed Massena Rotarian David Frary packing bags containing food items for Thanksgiving dinners for 51 families in Massena. The Bob Beckstead article detailed the work of The Salvation Army in obtaining the food items and preparing them to give to others — so each one could enjoy dinner.
The workers at Massena First United Methodist Church also prepared Thanksgiving dinners for community residents — this was a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner with more than 700 meals prepared by this group of dedicated community workers. Emmanuel Congregational church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner, too, with everyone invited to join around the table.
Eli Tarbell and his family at Bear’s Den Restaurant in Akwesasne also prepared dinners for those in the community. I understand that 150 take-out dinners were prepared. How kind and caring each one was who was taking part in the preparations.
My heartfelt thanks to all who prepared meals this past week. I am sure there are many more than those I have just mentioned. There also are dear friends and neighbors who invited individuals who were alone this year to join at their table.
Perhaps, though, the most meaningful act this past week was a grandson of a friend. I watched as this young man delivered a meal.
What amazing kindness was exhibited by this young man as he delivered a meal as well. I was touched as I saw this young man with such a caring heart.
How kind and caring our neighbors in the north country are — on a busy week, these individuals thought about those who might not have dinner for the table or who would be alone this year. Your kindness and thoughtfulness touched my heart.
How grateful I am for neighbors and friends who always think of someone else first. Life in the north country is the very best! How grateful I am this week for each one of you.
CURBSIDE CONNECTIONS
I am shopping more in the store, but our main grocery purchases are still being done through the Walmart curbside pickup. We have attempted to purchase everything we need in the store and found it a far better plan to use the online ordering and curbside pickup.
There was an added benefit this week. As we stopped in our parking space and made the call to say we had arrived, I noticed a young woman loading her groceries in the vehicle next to ours.
She looked familiar, so I stepped from my car and walked toward her car. The woman was a person I have known her entire life. Although I had seen her parents perhaps a year ago, I haven’t seen this woman literally for years.
There was a wonderful hug and an exchange of phone numbers. An added joy was meeting her young daughter.
As I went back to our car, there was a friendly ring on my phone telling me I had received a text. “Happy Thanksgiving” was the message from my curbside renewed friendship.
I would urge you to look around as you shop, keep your eyes open for friends nearby and hopefully you too will be able to make connections while picking up your groceries.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“No act of kindness, no matter how small is ever wasted.”
— Aesop
