On a morning television news program, I learned paper maps are now making a comeback.
Sales are rising for the paper once-obsolete maps, the reporter told viewers. It was explained that some travelers now are vacationing in areas not included in GPS systems and where there are many times no cell service.
I smiled as I remembered The Chauffeur in our home disposing of a number of paper maps that had been brought in from our car since we no longer had need for them. We use the GPS system in our car now and have also from time to time used the Waze app on my phone.
Maps have always been an essential aspect of each trip taken until the internet and GPS devices were part of our lives. My father would send to AAA for a TripTik, which provided maps for every detail of his vacation driving.
At some point he devised his own TripKit, taking the ink used for his fountain pen (yes, that does date me!). He would dilute the ink.And with a paint brush outlining every road, he would travel on his next trip — his own version of the road trip planner.
The news segment also pointed out that maps were now being purchased as art. We have a framed map on our wall — a remembrance of a time gone by and a trip taken to Florida by car to visit relatives.
Our sons were children then and collected dirt and sand from each state we visited. The dirt was then glued on the states where we had traveled. Yes, that map became art and a wonderful memory.
Maps are fascinating and have been a marvelous assistance when we have traveled in unknown areas. Although I must admit to not being adept at map reading. It takes a very special person to be able to read and understand the twists and turns of travel imprinted on paper.
The Gardener has always been good at understanding and using a paper map. I honestly don’t see this household purchasing new maps, though.
We have artwork on our walls and family photos with no wall space remaining for map art (there is one framed map of the United States showing the National Parks throughout the county — in jigsaw form included in our wall art). Since our travel involves trips to Massena and Malone and to our sons’ homes downstate — all routes we are most familiar with — I believe we will listen to the voice on our GPS telling us kindly that we are now “arriving at your destination”!
WARMEST WISHES
Three marvelous individuals will celebrate their birthdays this week. Kathy Perry celebrates Thursday with Jim Compeau and Bruce Tusler celebrating on Tuesday.
What remarkable people these three are — each of them is a joy to visit with. I am in awe of the work of these three individuals — all do so much for family, friends and for the community. How grateful I am to have Kathy, Jim and Bruce in my life.
Happy Birthday! Have a wonderful day as you celebrate.
HEALING KINDNESS
I read about recently an Ohio State University study on kindness. After researching kindness, the study found kindness improves overall life satisfaction and gives individuals who do acts of kindness a greater sense of well-being. The study found that there was healing with doing acts of kindness.
I was fascinated to read about kindness being part of a study on the college level. There were 122 participants in the Ohio State study with these individuals comprising three groups.
These groups were assigned to do three small acts of kindness two days a week for five weeks. Possibilities for these acts of kindness, I read, were to bake cookies or smile. I was glad to read a college professor was suggesting a student smile but amazed to think smiling was now part of a college assignment.
I am thrilled to hear about anyone sharing kindness and performing acts of kindness throughout the day. I feel only good can come from an assignment to perform an act of kindness.
But for me, true acts of kindness come from a clerk in the checkout aisle at Price Chopper waving on a Sunday morning. She called a few of us to her aisle for a faster checkout.
Clerk Irma was kind, caring and so helpful in making sure my order was taken care of. How kind she was — a spontaneous smile and good wishes for the day.
There was kindness shared this week when I received a beautiful handwritten letter from a column reader, a friend. And kindness shared over ginger ale and cake and with a toasted English muffin prepared with homemade jam on a Sunday morning.
I hope you will continue to perform acts of kindness this week — hopefully more than just three small acts of kindness and on more than two days a week. Share kindness as you shop and visit with friends, neighbors and store clerks this week. And, yes, I know we will all have a greater sense of well-being.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“When you are kind to others it not only changes you, it changes the world.”
— Harold Kushner
