Our youngest son Gregg has been home this week.
What joy his time with us has been. He has worked tirelessly to help the Clockman/Gardener with projects around our home — major projects all requiring an extra pair of hands and strength, which this columnist cannot provide.
There have been such fun stops at Bear’s Den, Twin Leaf, Dunkin’ Donuts, Sweet Treats, Speedway Subway and Tim Hortons. And there was an order with Atomic Place, too. Has it been about 30 years ago when orders for a large pizza and hot wings were placed with Atomic Place on a regular basis (for the young men in our home at the time — not this columnist!)?
When our son Gregg was attending Hartwick College, there were orders placed with me to bring hot wings from Atomic Place to each sporting event played in the area. I would meet the team, cheer them on and hand over my cooler complete with an Atomic Place hot wing order! And on Saturday evening as I placed my order at Subway, our son ordered from Atomic Place. I was told they were the same — and tasted great!
As I placed my order for my favorite beverage — a medium, black hot coffee — and watched the orders of others, I have decided coffee is in need of some additional advertising.
At a Subway in Plattsburgh, there was a huge poster advertising lemonade. The poster was a warning that consuming (lemonade) might bring joy! I smiled as I thought about my favorite drink to consume: coffee.
Yes, for me consuming hot, black coffee certainly brings joy. Although a glass of tart lemonade might bring refreshment — at least for me — joy would not be connected with that drink.
Another ad that promoted the new offering of lemonade told the consumer to “fill your cup and your day with joy.” Again, I smiled thinking that would be a wonderful inscription on a coffee cup!
On a stop at McDonald’s in Massena, the Gardener purchased a Diet Coke. On the top of this carbonated beverage there was a note to the consumer to “Savor every sip!”
I thought that phrase would also be perfect for a coffee cup inscription. I looked thoroughly at every word on my coffee cup; there was no comment that my beverage would bring joy and no suggestion that I should savor every sip (which I did and that did bring joy). The only wording on my coffee cup was a warning that I should be cautious because this beverage was hot.
I would urge stores who sell my favorite brew, coffee, to give it equal billing with other drink promotions. On that large sign telling customers that lemonade consumption brings joy, I would ask that the sign include both hot and cold beverages with announcements of that delicious cup of hot coffee bringing joy as well! Perhaps it could also be possible to add the phrase “Savor every sip” to the lid of hot beverages as well as the cold carbonated beverages. What fun that would be!
COFFEE CELEBRATION
Perhaps Monday would be an excellent time to promote a new coffee ad campaign. National Coffee Day is celebrated on July 29. When I read about National Coffee Day, I learned more than 400 billion cups of coffee are consumed each year. It is a world commodity, second only to oil, I discovered.
The heading in one article featuring National Coffee Day said it was a day to be celebrated! I agree, but would add — it’s a day to celebrate with friends. I hope on Monday that you will make a date with a friend and enjoy a visit over coffee.
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks this week to each one who prepared our meals for us in the heat of a restaurant kitchen. And thanks to each one who made coffee and poured it with caring and friendliness this week and to those who prepared meals when it was too hot to turn the stove and oven on in our home.
A special thank you to Samantha at McDonald’s near the St. Lawrence Centre Mall on a weekday noontime. As I placed my ever-changing order, she was so pleasant never criticizing or showing any anger over the multiple orders. How kind she was as she took our order and served us, too.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
If I remember correctly, Jeff McCallus celebrates his birthday on July 30. I think of Jeff each year as the Countdown to Christmas begins. Jeff would begin his countdown for the next year’s celebration the day following Christmas.
I found a Christmas Countdown Clock, which told me on Monday morning there were 155 days until Christmas is celebrated. What fun!
My very best wishes are sent your way, Jeff. Have a wonderful day and only the best in the year ahead and remember only 153 days until Christmas!
REMEMbrances
The Thought for the Week that I have selected is attributed to Harriet Tubman. She was a conductor on the Underground Railroad and spent her final years in Auburn.
Her home was across from the home of former Secretary of State William Seward. Both of these homes were frequent places to visit for our family when summer visitors stopped at our Ithaca home.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and passion to reach for the stars and change the world.”
— Harriet Tubman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.