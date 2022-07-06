Sunday I walked to my familiar spot for the morning. As I turned toward the bench nearby there was a brightly colored gift bag. I wondered who the gift might be for and for what occasion this gift might be given. It wasn’t my birthday and I could not think of any event in our home that was to be celebrated on the third of July.
I looked inside the bag and knew it was meant for this columnist. A hand written note let me know the mug had reminded the giver of me. The giver had gotten this mug and wrapped it for a gift on a Sunday morning. What fun!
I pulled the bright red tissue paper away and there was a coffee mug – yes, a perfect gift. All coffee mug gifts are welcome and received with joy and used as I think about the giver. This coffee mug, though, is the largest I have ever seen. It is a beautiful ceramic mug that stands seven and a half inches high. When I arrived home with my gift, I filled it with water – it holds a half galloon of liquid! A friend on Sunday said she didn’t think there was enough coffee in the pot that morning if we were to fill the mug!
The inscription on the outside of the mug says, “I have cut back to just one cup of coffee a day!” The mug is delightful - I would love to attempt to drink my coffee from it, but the reality is I can barely lift the mug empty! I also wonder how that amount of coffee would stay hot as the day progressed.
This mug will sit among my mug trees (it is actually larger than any mug tree I have!). It will be a reminder of friendship and connections “Over Coffee.” How grateful I am for life in the North Country and thoughtful, caring friends who know exactly what will make my day a very good one.
GIFT GIVING
My Sunday gift meant a great deal. How thoughtful my friend Gini was to see a huge mug and remember my love for the brew. The gift, though, touched my heart. It wasn’t my birthday nor was it Christmas when we are all thinking of just the right gift for each other. This gift was unexpected, yes, a complete surprise. How special it was to realize a friend had thought of me in the middle of the week and remembered me on a Sunday morning.
As I thought about this gift, I would like to suggest to each of you reading to remember friends and neighbors not only on their special day (which is important), but each day. Shouldn’t every day be celebrated? Send flowers this week to a friend wishing them a Wonderful Wednesday or perhaps leave a gift nearby as they are beginning their day. What a wonderful way to start my Sunday and my week with a gift from a friend – a gift representing caring and thoughtfulness. My thanks, Gini, for your thought on an ordinary day.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to Owen. One day last week I had enjoyed a single cup of coffee in the morning. The remainder of the day was spent away from home. I had tried to find coffee in the facility where I spent my day, but none was to be found. I couldn’t even find a vending machine containing coffee – the machine had soft drink, but no coffee!
In the late afternoon I met a gentleman named Owen. He kindly asked, “Would you like a cup of tea?” That offer meant a great deal. The tea shared by this young man tasted better than any other had – it was shared by one who saw someone with no cup in their hand and offered a beverage.
Whether it is tea or coffee, a cup shared always makes my day brighter. My heartfelt thanks to Owen for making sure I had a cup of tea on a weekday afternoon.
AND FOR ANDREA, TOO
Friday I had a commitment in Massena. I was to meet friends to put together and copy a newsletter. Donuts always make the work easier so there was a stop at Dunkin at the Speedway Plaza on my way to Massena.
There was coffee ordered and donuts, too. As I stopped at the drive-thru window for my order a familiar face greeted me. We exchanged greetings as I paid for my order. The young woman Andrea looked so familiar.
As I pulled away from the window, I remembered where I had seen Andrea before – at the other side of Speedway – at Subway! It was Andrea that made sure I had my favorite Subway dessert item a s’more cookie. Andrea filled my day with joy on that Subway stop I believe now a few years go. And on Friday she made my morning a very good one. My thanks to Andrea and to each one who shares such amazing joy, kindness and excellent service through a drive-thru window! Isn’t it marvelous to make purchases in the north country – in the drive-thru lane at Speedway? I certainly think so!
MOMENTS OF CALMNESS
This past week I saw an ad for a device which would bring moments of calmness and relaxation. I continued to watch as the viewer was told about a device costing between $50 and $75 which would provide moments of calm, joy and relaxation.
The sounds on this box included the chirping of birds and sounds you would hear walking in the woods. It is easy to install and operates on batteries. I agree that the sounds of nature are relaxing, but at our Bombay home there is no need for this box.
As we sit on our back porch, we can hear the sound of the trees with a breeze blowing though the leaves. We hear birds chirping and crows calling out. Monday as my thoughts were on what I would share with you this week I walked form the garage to our home. As I walked I could hear the soft sound of the horses’ hooves on the road in front of our home. What a relaxing sound – not requiring a purchase, installation or batteries.
What a joy life in the north country is, where the sounds around us provide us with the most beautiful soothing sounds of relaxation and joy. This device is one that definitely won’t be ordered online this week!
ACROSS THE MILES
Our Granddaughter is traveling. Monday morning, I received a photo from Bangkok. The photo was of our Granddaughter’s coffee. The cup had a beautiful coffee sleeve around it. The coffee sleeve stated it was “Coffee” and gave a pronunciation of the word stating that it was a noun!
A definition of coffee was printed clearly at the bottom of his coffee sleeve, which I loved. The definition on our Granddaughters coffee stated it was “a magical dark substance that turns grumpy into happy!” This week shared mugs for coffee and even shared cups of tea did bring joy!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Friendly people are caring people, eager to provide encouragement and support when needed most.” Rosebeth Moss Kanter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.