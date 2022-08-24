It was about a year ago when we purchased a new car. We have enjoyed it.
There is one exception, though, that I shared with you a few months ago: I can no longer play my music as I drive to Massena and back. Like most cars today, I have learned, there is no longer a CD player available.
I love to listen to music as I drive. I enjoy listening to Reen, Dalton and John on CKON FM radio.
I also have been listening to 99.3 FM from Potsdam. It is a station entirely devoted to the music of the 1980s.
At first, I wondered why I was familiar with this music and then I realized our oldest son had most of the records in the ’80s and our youngest son was a DJ during that time period. I would transport equipment and many times chaperone dances where he was a DJ.
As I did, I would listen to the music. All this music is fun to listen to, but on most days not every song played is on my “play list.” (CKON has a play list, but I never thought anyone would be interested in actually playing mine!)
Our granddaughter downloaded apps to assist with playing my own music. When our son Gregg was here recently, he plugged his phone into my car radio and, yes, there was music.
He asked what artist I would like to hear and then play music from that artist. It was wonderful, but what about my collection of CDs?
There was still something else bothering me. Although I know Massena musician James C. Phillips’ music can be found on YouTube, I didn’t think I would ever find my James C. Phillips CD on my phone for playing.
When I shared my concern through this column a few months ago, a faithful column reader suggested I purchase a portable CD player. She was kind enough to even send me a picture of the portable CD player she has.
I looked for one in the electronics section of a local store and found nothing. I ordered a portable CD player online.
It arrived compete with a sparse instruction book. There were absolutely no directions as to how I might connect the CD player with my car radio or even if that could be done.
I went to the electronics department in Walmart and asked associate Kevin about how I might connect the device to my car. I explained my dilemma.
He asked a few questions and then immediately went to a rack nearby and handed me a cord. Kevin also gave me instructions that were perfect and understandable!
I followed Kevin’s instructions, and on Sunday morning I drove to Massena with Elvis singing the songs I love on my CD. After that first trial, I took out my James C. Phillips CD — one of my favorites.
It was absolutely perfect to hear this amazing artist at the keyboard playing one of my favorites, “Joy to the World.” The key changes at the extraordinary organ on East Orvis Street were wonderful.
My thanks go to my friend for her suggestion, my son and granddaughter for their assistance and to Kevin at Walmart who described exactly what I could do and found the right cord for my use. I can now listen to the CDs I love. What joy!
Now that I can connect and listen to CDs, I honestly think it is time for a new James C. Phillips CD — perhaps including the “Stars and Stripes Forever”! Until then I will be thrilled to listen to my Christmas CDs featuring this marvelous local musician.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Bruce Truax will celebrate his birthday on Aug. 28. What a fine gentleman; he is always there whenever there is a need with family, friends or neighbors.
Bruce also is excellent at brewing coffee on a Sunday morning. He makes sure everyone joining to visit over coffee has a cup of their favorite brew and an English muffin.
My warmest wishes, Bruce, for a wonderful birthday. You certainly deserve the very best as you celebrate. I hope you can enjoy your birthday on Sunday — hopefully someone will have a muffin or donut in readiness compete with a candle and a song for you.
TOO SOON
The expiration date on the yogurt I purchased this week is a date in October. I was shocked to see that date. I know it is nearly the end of August, and back-to-school purchases and discussions are in the forefront.
I have mentioned it before: I love living in the north country where we can experience and enjoy a change of seasons. My sisters live in California where there are no seasons, I am told. I love the green grass of summer, fresh garden vegetables and the beauty of the hummingbird in my hanging basket.
Fall gives us spectacular beauty, but I am not quite ready for October. Take a moment this week and enjoy the beauty of an August day in the north country — the blue sky, the sound of horses hooves on the pavement as they pass by our home, the beauty of the trees blowing in the breeze and ships passing on the Seaway and the joy of a stop at Sweet Treats on a rainy Monday evening.
Thankfully, there is no expiration date on the beauty of a north country day. Enjoy today (even if it is raining just a bit as I write!), and look forward to tomorrow. Let’s not anticipate an October date that will be here more quickly than we might want.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.”
— Henri Nouwen
