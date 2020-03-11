When we first moved to the north country, now more than 50 years ago, a favorite place to be was the old Montreal Forum.
The Montreal Canadien fans in our household loved traveling to Montreal for the NHL games of their favorite team.
As our sons grew, they too were fans of the Canadiens — watching each game on television with weekly trips to the Forum to cheer on their team in person.
Now grown, our sons (and their father, too) have continued their support of their favorite team.
There is even a license plate that announces that fan support.
Our grandchildren also have become ardent Canadien fans.
Last Friday, our granddaughter sent me a picture of former Canadiens Captain Henri Richard with the announcement that the Hall of Famer recently died at the age of 84 in Laval, Quebec.
There were a series of texts with our granddaughter and her father.
There were remembrances of this hockey great and his 20-year career with the Canadiens.
There also were remembrances of the time this gentleman, who earned 11 Stanley Cup championships with the Canadiens, had visited Massena.
Henri Richard spent time at the Massena Arena, I believe, in the 1980s.
It must have been an expo at the arena — I remember various exhibits and booths.
A picture had been taken that captured the time spent with this NHL legend at the Massena Arena.
The picture of our eldest son, Joel (complete with a Canadiens baseball cap and jersey), was taken as he asked Henri Richard for an autograph.
The picture is framed with others of the Montreal Canadiens and still hangs on the wall for remembering.
I also have a picture that I took of then-Fort Covington Town Justice Jerome Brockway with the hockey great.
Although saddened by the passing of Henri Richard, whom our family had watched with admiration as the Pocket Rocket skated to victory, the autograph remembrances brought smiles Friday.
Our family had purchased a book about their favorite hockey team, “The Montreal Canadiens: A Hockey Dynasty.”
The book was written by Claude Mouton.
The author had been the public relations director and public address announcer at the Montreal Forum for the team for years.
Each member of the Canadiens was familiar with the book’s author, his marvelous book and their pictures in it (other team members signed the book, always knowing exactly where their photo was printed!).
As our son held the book, asking Henri Richard for an autograph, the hockey great opened the book knowingly.
He commented that his picture was in it with his older brother Maurice (the Rocket) Richard — he turned to that page and signed the picture next to his brother’s photo.
(How fortunate we were able to attend later when Maurice Richard, who came to the Massena Arena to play in a legends game, autographed the photo next to that of his brother.)
On that Massena meeting with Henri Richard, the hockey great was not content to sign one autograph, though.
He took the book from our son and proceeded to show him each picture of himself — and sign each one. How marvelous!
And what a treasured memory of a hockey great’s expertise on the ice and shared memories at the Massena Arena.
My thanks to those who organized this event bringing the hockey legend to Massena.
I hope others remember Henri Richard this week: his outstanding play on the ice and his time visiting with fans in the north country.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to KeyBank manager Bob LaBarge and teller Kelsae (and Lilla and Jenny, too, and the gentleman at the desk next to Jenny who was so helpful one day providing a needed telephone number).
When I stopped last week to complete a banking transaction, both bank manager Bob and Kelsae (I hope that was the lovely young woman’s name tag) were so helpful and lent the kindest assistance.
And for that I am most grateful.
As I visited with my sister who lives in California later that day, I mentioned my stop at KeyBank.
She was amazed to learn we have a drive-through where transactions can take place, and she was also completely surprised that I knew those behind the counter and that they knew my name as well.
It seems that where she lives the tellers are behind thick glassed-in areas with no real personal communication possible.
How fortunate I am in Massena to have amazing personal assistance with each one behind the counter.
Banking is something that I was always thrilled to have the mathematician in our home take care of — gradually banking became my responsibility.
Without the marvelous, patient individuals behind the counter and desks at KeyBank, I never could have dealt with family monetary matters.
And for that I am always most grateful.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Next Tuesday is the birthday of two terrific gentlemen: Frank Lacerenza and Francis Huto.
My heartfelt thanks to Frank for his service to the community as a teacher and though his work as a member and chief of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
And my thanks to Francis for the friendliest of greetings whenever we meet, which always makes my day a better one.
It is a joy to see Francis in Walmart.
My warmest wishes to you both — have a good one!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Give every day the chance to become the most beautiful day of your life.”
— Mark Twain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.