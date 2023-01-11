As my thoughts center on the content of this column, the coffee mug in my hand is a reminder of an event 25 years ago.
A Chris Brock article recently reminded me of the ice storm that brought new meaning to neighbor helping neighbor in the north country.
My coffee mug was one I had purchased from the Watertown Daily Times, which shows the front page of the newspaper 25 years ago.
The mug states this is a “Special Storm Edition” with the date Jan. 10, 1998.
The mug features a front-page picture of branches laden with ice and electrical wires downed with the layers of ice on them.
“Ice and Water” and “Restoration of Power — a Matter of Weeks” were the headlines on my mug’s front-page coverage of the storm.
Temperatures this past week found the north country once again experiencing freezing rain and branches and lines laden with ice.
Our neighbor sent pictures of trees that had fallen in their backyard.
Others shared about lines downed and fallen trees.
This storm, though, was not the length or severity of the storm in 1998. And for that I am most grateful.
As I drove home from Massena on Sunday, the ice shimmering on the tree branches was stunning in its beauty.
The ice-laden branches glistened in the noonday sunlight, having the appearance of fine crystal.
Traveling along Route 37, the trees were beautiful. But perhaps the loveliest spot to see the glistening trees was just before Cook Road and Truck Stop Number Nine.
What a wonderful day to enjoy the beauty of winter in the north country.
It was a bit different 25 years ago.
We had been in New York City to welcome the birth of our granddaughter on Dec. 31.
Although we were thrilled to be there and family encouraged us to stay, something was drawing us home.
As we got closer to home in the early days of January, it was apparent the weather had changed.
I am sure each of you has vivid memories of the ice storm of 1998.
I remember the kindness of our neighbors Carole, Ken and their son, Jason, who walked across the road carrying wood for our fireplace (which, for weeks, was our only source of heat).
How kind of them.
Our landline telephone did not work for weeks, and at that time we were only able to get service for our flip-phone by driving about 2 miles away.
Our neighbors were so kind letting me use their telephones for needed calls — especially calls to hear our granddaughter’s voice, which always brought joy.
Neighbors checked in; an emergency worker came to our door to check; and generators were shared.
As we reflect on the events of that ice storm, I think it is especially important now to remember and express our appreciation for those who lent a helping hand, those who demonstrated neighborliness, those who worked diligently in freezing weather to restore power and clear roadways.
And we need to express our appreciation, too, to the medical emergency squads who worked through difficult conditions addressing the needs of each one and especially to those who volunteered for weeks to help those in need.
The north country is truly a marvelous place to live where concern for each one is expressed in the most amazing ways each day.
As our thoughts are turned to the 25th anniversary of the ice storm, take a moment and say thank you to a neighbor, friend or emergency worker who helped you during that difficult time.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Our neighbor Keith Edwards will celebrate his birthday Tuesday.
What a remarkable gentleman and terrific neighbor.
We had learned one Christmas as we visited family downstate that there had been about 3 feet of snow in Bombay.
We arrived home to find our driveway had been completely plowed out by our marvelous neighbor Keith!
My warmest wishes are sent next door to the Edwards home.
Happy Birthday, Keith!
COUNTDOWN TO SPRING
For me at least, the Countdown to Spring has begun.
Spring arrives March 20.
I looked at the Countdown to Spring calendar online (yes, there is one that gives a continual countdown including hours, minutes and seconds!) and was told there are 67 more days until spring!
The Countdown calendar online also gave suggestions on gift ideas for shopping for springtime.
I will count the days and look for the appearance of crocus but believe I will pass on suggestions for gift shopping for spring!
SEASONAL CELEBRATION TREE
As I visited with friends on St. Regis Road on Saturday, there was discussion about when the best time was for putting away of Christmas decorations.
A decorated tree stood nearby as it was suggested the decorations should be put away.
I smiled thinking about my friend Martha McLean.
I am sure many of you remember her — she was active in the community and a stop at her room at St. Regis Nursing Home was a joy.
Wednesday morning, Martha always had the newspaper in front of her — yes, she was reading this column.
An evergreen tree was in her room year-round.
I believe it was her daughters who would decorate it each season throughout the year.
There would be snowflakes, Valentines, spring flowers and patriotic streamers for July.
What fun!
I loved to stop to visit and see how her tree was decorated.
My suggestion for the possibility of a year-round tree to my friends this weekend, I am afraid, was not received joyfully.
Perhaps next year!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with.”
— Mark Twain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.