The telephone rang Saturday afternoon. The voice at the other end of the line was a familiar one, but one I hadn’t heard for some time. There was a lovely greeting from the young woman, who told me she had been thinking about me and was just calling to “check on us – how we were doing!”
I had first met this young woman when she was a teen. I knew her parents well and do know her and her family. As time passed our lives took different directions, although she, too, lives in a nearby town in the north country. From time to time we have reconnected, but not for some time now.
How thoughtful of this young woman not only to think of us, but to put that thought into action and actually call. Thankfully we still have the same landline telephone number. We visited and caught up on our lives and reminisced, but the most meaningful aspect of this conversation was the caring heart behind the call. How much her thought of us meant on a chilly north country afternoon.
I would urge you, too, to take a moment this week and call a friend – reach out and just say “hi!” We need those re-connections today more than ever. And what a beautiful act of kindness to telephone someone and tell them they were thought of and remembered.
FELINE ASSITANCE
I had more assistance this week for my column writing than I actually wanted and needed. I do ask for assistance each week from The Gardener who thankfully becomes The Proofreader on Mondays as I write and work on sharing my thoughts through this column. This week, though, our feline friend Tigger decided he would help with my column writing – his assistance didn’t go as well as the work of The Proofreader.
A few years ago, we purchased a new computer. That new computer found its home at the end of our counter. I love this space because I can sit at the counter and work at the computer in our dining room rather than being shut away in a guest bedroom (the home of our previous computers). Monday morning I went to the computer and Tigger decided to join me – on the counter. He first walked across the keyboard, which didn’t work well at all. An entire line of o’s and i’s were added to my column. Those were deleted and the keyboard removed from Tigger. Without the keyboard in place, my helpful feline decided to work with the mouse. My mouse was pushed around beside me before I could rescue that, too.
I attempted to remove him from my space, which really didn’t work well. He did finally lay beside me, which was a plus. I began writing once again and Tigger entered the picture once again. He decided to rub against the computer monitor – my column disappeared and another image appeared. Thankfully my unsaved copy did remain on the page when I was able to find it once again. I left the computer and went to the living room. Tigger followed. I think he had finally decided working at the computer doesn’t bring as much enjoyment as his bed on the living room floor. I am grateful now that I can type once again without any assistance from our feline friend Tigger. Hopefully his column days are now completed.
CHANGE OF SEASONS
Last week, on a fairly warm day for November, I sat in the car in the Home Depot parking lot. I take a book with me for reading while waiting, but looked up as a customer left the store. The gentleman walked to his car carrying two snow shovels. I know there will soon be a change in temperature (which has already happened) and soon there will be a change of seasons – yes, winter will arrive shortly. But I was not ready to see someone making a purchase of snow shovels. I then had fun thinking of other things the shovels might be used for, but these were not digging shovels they were for snow removal. Yes, that did concern me!
My sister lives in California and on Friday sent me pictures of the mountains from her view in Los Angeles – mountains with snow capped peaks. Unbelievable! And then on Sunday morning as I looked out the window the rain had transformed itself into white flakes. Snow had arrived. And on my car odometer adjacent to the reading of the temperature outside of the car was pictured a snowflake!
Thankfully the ground is still warm I am told with the snow not accumulating on the roadways. I returned home from my Massena trip Sunday morning safely, but chilled. I do love living in a part of the country where the seasons do change, but the snow of winter can wait a bit longer. When I arrived home, though, I decided the winter coats should be taken from the dry cleaners wrapping, tags removed and hung in the closet for wearing. It is a bit chillier this week and snow is again forecast. I believe a new season has arrived!
HOLIDAY DISPLAY CHANGING
There is a marvelous holiday display in the center of Bombay. I have mentioned this display before and hope you have driven to our town to see it and enjoy the fun and beauty of each part of the display. You can find this amazing sight at the home of Nancy and Curt Smith which is located directly across from the Bombay Post Office.
The display has been up for Halloween, but I have it from a reliable source that it is now being transformed into a Christmas display. Take time in the next few weeks to drive through our town and enjoy the lights and fun of every part of this wonderful holiday display. My thanks to Curt and Nancy for all they do for the community in so many ways – especially by making our town so beautiful as we celebrate the holidays.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy is very infectious, therefore, always be full of joy.”
— Mother Teresa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.