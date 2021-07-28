This week, I have been touched by the kindness of dear friends and strangers I have met throughout the north country.
Last week, I received a note from a woman I have only met virtually this past year. She sent me a note, one that meant a great deal and touched me with her kindness.
As I looked at the note paper she had written on, I noticed the front had been painted. What a beautiful design.
Looking more carefully at the front of the card, I also noticed the small initials and date. The artist had left her signature, and I am sure the card had been handpainted by the one who had written the card. How very special this card and words were — it is saved for remembering.
As we left a celebration on Sunday in Gouverneur, we walked by a family standing on the sidewalk nearby. A young child perhaps 3 or 4 smiled and looked upward with an outstretched hand. The Gardener (who on Sunday was The Chauffeur) was given a friendly high five. What fun!
Sunday as we traveled home, we stopped at Subway in Canton for lunch. There was one young man ahead of me as I stepped to the counter. He began to place his order with his phone in hand.
I soon realized that his order would be lengthy with multiple lunch orders to place. This young man expressed his kindness as he turned with concern over my welfare and apologized for his lengthy order. The orders placed by this gentleman did take a few moments, but it was a far shorter time than if there had been a lengthy line to wait for. I appreciated the gentleman’s thoughtfulness and concern.
As I left Subway with my purchases in hand, I stepped to the door to open it. A family had been ahead of me leaving Subway just moments before I reached the door.
The teenager with this group immediately returned to the door and held it for me to leave. How very thoughtful this teen was.
She not only was concerned about the door but took action walking back to Subway to hold the door. How very thoughtful this north country teen was and how grateful I was to live in the north country where strangers reach out to lend assistance to another without a request made.
How kind a friend was (and what a marvelous memory, too!) to hand me a small package as I walked by her on Sunday morning. The small package contained s’more snacks! What fun — my friend remembered my love for anything s’more related and made sure I had this treat in hand.
As we began our drive home, the s’more treat that had been discretely placed in my purse was taken out and shared with The Chauffeur — they were absolutely delicious. Again, another kindness expressed as we travelled through the north country this past week.
Last week as I was searching for a quote to use with this column, I found the following saying, “Perform an art of kindness or generosity. Repeat Daily!” Each one I met this week has done just that — whether with a kind word, a handwritten note of shared kindness or a smile and warm hug!
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live? I certainly think so — we have met so many caring friends and strangers this week! How grateful I am for north country kindness.
BENEFITS OF A SMILE — GIVEN AND RECEIVED
A number of you mentioned the section of my column last week dealing with a “smile.” Last week, I mentioned seeing an article that had talked about the science of smiling.
A faithful reader of this column actually researched the science of a smile and shared with me the information from a British study on that subject. It seems a smile can reduce your blood pressure, lower stress and provides the equal brain stimulation of 2,000 bars of chocolate.
I was fine with her information until she equated a smile with the same boost that chocolate might give. I love to receive smiles and smile at the beauty of life, but I must admit that I also love to enjoy a chocolate bar and don’t quite think it has the same power. Perhaps if we ate a chocolate bar it might make us smile!
I was also told that “when you smile, I smile!” With that comment, I began to think about the science of smiling and reversed that thought and wondered about the science of receiving a smile. Smiles are contagious.
Sunday we were able to enjoy the joy and exuberance of a 2-year-old. When this dear young man smiled, everyone around him smiled from ear to ear.
Smiles are contagious, and I believe receiving smiles is just as beneficial if not more so than giving them. I wonder if there might be a study on the benefit of receiving a smile?
The same individual who had researched the science of a smile told me that she has a refrigerator filled with “smiling family faces” as well. Yes, receiving family smiles even through a printed photo is a joy! I hope you remember to share a smile this week — not only with family members but also with store clerks and waitresses and gas attendants.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Some people look for a beautiful place, others make a place beautiful.”
— Hazrt Inayat Khan
