North country seasons are filled with beauty

Ellen Emery

There was beauty at our home in Bombay on Sunday morning as I began the drive to my Massena destination.

There was sunshine in Bombay, and the beauty of the trees with their changing colors was wonderful. As I turned onto Route 37, the sky ahead had changed. There was literally a dark cloud over Massena; the clouds were heavy and indicated I would soon be driving into a storm or at least rain.

