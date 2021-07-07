This week during a televised promotion of merchandise for sale, I learned about an item that would provide “relaxing, soothing sleep sounds,” helping users to sleep better.
This item promoted was called a Sleepbud, being sold for $249. Sleepbuds provided relaxing, soothing sounds, the salesperson explained, telling viewers they were “clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster and sleep better.” I smiled as I thought about spending nearly $300 on a device that would provide sounds to help me sleep.
Summer is marvelous for sleeping because windows are open. With the windows open, the sounds of horses passing by with a steady clip-clop on the pavement are certainly relaxing noises.
At our home, we can hear the train traveling nearby — another relaxing sound that comes at absolutely no cost to the listener. On the warmer summer evenings, we enjoy sleeping on our enclosed back porch. With the widows all open on that porch, the wind blowing through the tree branches are a marvelous soothing, relaxing sound — again, at absolutely no cost.
For me, though, the most beautiful, relaxing sound is our feline friend, Tigger. Bedtime finds Tigger curled up a few inches from my head.
I must explain that I brought our feline friend home; I feed him each day and make sure his needs are attended to. During the day, Tigger prefers the company of The Gardener, waiting for him at the back door each time he leaves the house.
Yes, my cat spends his day with and waiting for The Gardener. At nighttime, though, he spends time with me (although for most of that time, I am asleep).
I find the purring of our Tigger relaxing and soothing.
Although I have not purchased nor tried the Sleepbuds that are promoted to provide soothing sounds, I am sure the sound of a cat purring is far more relaxing than mechanically produced sounds pressed against your ear.
Since there have been no problems with sleep in our home and I find our home surrounded with soothing sounds including the purring next to my pillow, I will pass on the $249 purchase of a device promoted to provide soothing, relaxing sounds.
MONDAY MORNING VISIT
Monday morning, I saw Donnie Comins in a Walmart aisle. I mentioned Donnie in a recent column for his devotion to his favorite NHL team, the Boston Bruins. The favorite NHL team in our home is the Montreal Canadiens, not Donnie’s favorite. Donnie made my Monday morning with his comments about our favorite team and the Stanley Cup finals this year.
Donnie was even wearing a short-sleeved shirt on Monday allowing everyone visiting with him to see his Bruins tattoo — yes, he is a loyal fan.
We are loyal fans as well of the Canadiens — they earned a place in the Stanley Cup finals this year and defeated the Tamp Bay Lighting on Monday evening in overtime. With the Canadiens’ win, Donnie will have to rewrite his joke about our favorite team.
NORTH COUNTRY GREENERY
Last week, I mentioned the beauty of the north country. Our living room window is completely filled with the beauty of the apple trees and evergreen trees.
Both trees were purchased more than 50 years ago when we first built our home here. They have grown filling our window with greenery. The lawn, too, grows.
The Gardener has worked this week on mowing our yard. Although he might disagree, I am grateful this week for green grass and freshly mown lawn.
During a visit with my youngest sister this week, I learned of an amazing activity in California involving lawn or the lack thereof. We were discussing the lack of green where she lives.
My sister explained that a good friend had just installed artificial turf in the area that once was lawn. How strange, I thought.
And then she told me of others who are spray-painting their yard green. I read an article that explained because of the drought in California, many homeowners can no longer water their lawn. With the lawns not watered, the grass has died.
There are now products that can be used to make sure your yard is green, though. I found articles advertising green paint, describing it as lawn paint.
There was also a liquid lawn green and green spray. The one I found just interesting was a John Deer Turf Green Paint. I initially smiled as I thought about the concept of spray-painting your yard for the sensation of a green lawn.
And then the thought saddened me. I was saddened to think of an area where there was no green grass.
If your grass is growing today and perhaps higher than you might wish, be grateful. And if you have to mow your growing lawn, also be grateful — for there are others who have no grass to even think of mowing.
Isn’t it wonderful to live in the north country where the grass grows and the trees are green? I certainly think so.
HUGS AND VISITING
This has been a very difficult week for so many not only here in the north country but in Florida, too. How fortunate I was, though, for this week I had the marvelous opportunity of visiting with dear friends I hadn’t seen for such a long time.
There were hugs and reminisces and sharing over coffee. How wonderful to see Martha and David and Pat, Gini and Martha and Hattie, too. And what a wonderful visit with my former editor Pat McKeown.
What wonderful remembrances shared. Each time together now means a great deal for we have learned this past year never take friendships and time with friends for granted. As we rejoice in hugging a friend and renewing acquaintances, I hope we will all remember the 621,315 who have lost their lives to COVID-19, their families and each one who is still affected by the pandemic. Also remember the health care workers still striving to keep us all safe, first-responders and each one who sanitizes and cleans schools, stores and churches so each one can remain well.
How grateful I am for scientists who developed a COVID-19 vaccine and for each one who made sure it was available to all. With each hug, I hope there is a remembrance of those who made our renewal of friendships possible.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.”
— William Faulkner
