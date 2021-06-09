Our son visited our Bombay home last week. When he returned to his New York City home, he posted videos of his weekend in Bombay.
“All that green,” my sister wrote from California as she commented on his pictures from our home.
There were photos posted of our yard and garden, too.
I certainly haven’t thought about the north country being “green” and the fact that is a plus.
As I write this column, The Gardener is The Caretaker mowing the lawn that grows rapidly in the north country.
My sister explained that in California, they see brown and literally have no green.
My sister and her husband also live in a metropolitan area, which doesn’t lend itself to the beauty of the north country green.
As I recently sat in our living room thinking about “all that green,” my view through the front window was entirely green.
There are apple trees nearby, which on summer days fill our sight with the beauty of their green leaves.
As you work this week to trim around the flower bed or mow the lawn, be grateful — there are some who long for green grass and the beauty of the north country.
WITH THANKS
Although I am shopping more in stores, we are still doing our grocery purchase through the Walmart online service.
What a marvelous service this has been this past year.
Each associate has been so helpful, but last week our sssociate Ashleigh was amazing.
She greeted us as she came toward our car with our order and then went the extra mile as she loaded our groceries and dealt with our order.
And for that we are most grateful.
PROCEDURAL GUIDANCE
“We don’t know what to do,” a television talk show host said as she greeted an in-house guest this week. The guest’s hand reached out with the response an elbow bump.
I received my COVID-19 vaccinations some time ago, and am told I don’t have to wear a mask.
As I enter stores, though, I wonder what is the proper procedure: some are masked, and some are not.
I want to set a good example, especially for the children.
But I wonder that if masks aren’t required, perhaps I could go without it while shopping.
In one store I asked the gentleman behind the counter, who didn’t have a mask on. I was told I didn’t need to wear a mask if I had been vaccinated.
Isn’t it wonderful, he said, to be able to see everyone’s smile! I agreed but wondered how to move between what is now the proper procedure and what makes everyone comfortable.
Some areas in the north country still require masks still and others have signs on the entrances stating that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks. I guess it is good to always keep a mask nearby.
And then there are the greetings. Can we shake hands, or should there be fist bumps only or perhaps the bumping of our elbows? I received an email after a column recently mentioning how much a hug meant saying, “Hug for You!” A warm hug between friends still means a great deal.
On Sunday, a friend I hadn’t seen close enough to visit with for some time walked toward me and spoke. How much her words meant, and then my friend Dorothy gave me a hug.
How much her caring and kindness meant as we exchanged greetings. I have learned to appreciate friendship and definitely hugs much more this past year of a pandemic.
HOT COFFEE
As I am sure most of you realize by now, I enjoy a cup of coffee. I drink my coffee black (the way our neighbor in Danby, who first introduced me to coffee, always brought it to me) and prefer it steaming hot.
It was an interesting weekend with our son: He prefers cold brew coffee, something I definitely had no desire to try. He would actually take my hot coffee and add ice cubes!
Recently, I saw a travel mug for sale — a mug that was heated that would keep your coffee hot as it was consumed. This mug was $129 and came complete with an app that controlled the temperature, the description of it said, adding that this was a “smart mug”!
I smiled as I saw how this heated mug would keep coffee hot for lengthy periods of time. I have never had a problem keeping my coffee hot — I have generally consumed my cup of coffee before it goes cold (with the exception of when our children were infants, but that time has long since passed).
The only problem I have ever had with controlling the temperature of my coffee has been if it is too hot. Many times, black coffee is extremely hot.
But I have discovered that if I ask for a single ice cube to be placed in the cup of coffee, it is a perfect temperature. And there is no additional $129 price tag for that ice cube!
I’ll pass on ordering the app-controlled coffee mug and use that amount of money on the purchase of delicious, locally prepared coffee.
ALWAYS SEEING THE GOOD
One of my favorite books was written by Anne Frank, who was born on June 12, 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany. This young girl hid from the Nazis with her family in 1942.
She had received a diary at the age of 13 and recorded her thoughts during the next two years. “The Diary of a Young Girl: Anne Frank” was published in 1945 after her death in a concentration camp.
My English teacher assigned this book when I was about Anne Frank’s age when she wrote her thoughts on life. I still have that same book that I read more years ago than I care to remember and have reread it countless times.
What an amazing book. During the most difficult of times, this young girl was so positive, always seeing the good in people and the beauty around her.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains.”
— Anne Frank
