Nothing at all matches living in the real world

Ellen Emery

Visiting with friends and neighbors has always been a joy. When I first began covering the news of the community in which I live and in the neighboring communities, how grateful I was for the assignments of my editor.

As I went to interview basket makers, ironworkers, those celebrating their 100th year of life and politicians, too, I would meet new friends. Each visit was a very precious time sitting in the presence of the one I was interviewing.

