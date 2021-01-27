I have been thrilled this past week to visit with family members on the telephone.
I always enjoy hearing the voices of family and dear friends. This past year, I have thoroughly enjoyed “seeing” friends (I have developed friendships with so many virtually this past year in a pandemic) on Zoom meetings, book studies and even through a Zoom coffee hour hosted by Emmanuel Congregational Church in Massena. What fun those visits have been.
We have had the same “house” phone number since we moved to the north country 54 years ago! I can actually hear some of you groaning with that bit of news, but it has been wonderful to pick up the telephone and hear a voice from a dear friend we had met in college or during our early teaching years more than 50 years ago.
An unexpected call from a friend is always wonderful and such a joy — on our “house” phone, which operates by listening and talking. A fun aspect of the phone system we have now is that with each call, the name and number is announced and appears on our television screen. Yes, prospective callers — you are announced!
As we are all aware, there are now new devices providing the most marvelous new techniques to that once ordinary call. We are now able to visit by FaceTime, which provides the amazing opportunity for me to see our grandchildren (and their feline friend, Patches) in their home.
What a joy that has been this past year. My granddaughter will send me a text asking if she could call that evening. Of course, I reply with a “Yes”!
I love to visit with our sons as well, but their FaceTime calls are unexpected. My cellphone will ring indicating someone is reaching out.
I open the leather cover to my phone and immediately with no warning my picture at that moment is on the screen! I am always thrilled to actually “see” our sons on screen and sometimes a friend, too, but honestly have no desire for my image to be pictured.
Somehow, I wish the call and how that call is being sent (through FaceTime or WhatsApp) could be announced the way our house phone calls are. Or perhaps an automatic message could be sent to warn the call recipient to comb their hair and perhaps pick up the dishes nearby!
Perhaps this is my individual strange thought — I want to hear from you. But if you’re planning to visit by FaceTime, please, I would prefer a few minutes warning for such a call!
WARMEST WISHES
Jimmy Cook celebrates his birthday today. What a fine gentleman!
Jimmy’s smile always touches my heart and makes my day a better one. What a joy it is to exchange greetings and visit at Wild Bill’s or perhaps over lunch at McDonald’s.
My warmest wishes, Jimmy, for a wonderful day as you celebrate your birthday.
AND ON SUNDAY
Another terrific gentleman, Jim Compeau, will celebrate his birthday Sunday. Jim is another individual who is such a joy to visit with — he always has a smile and kind word for those he meets.
My warmest birthday wishes are sent your way this week as well. Happy Birthday, Jim! You deserve the very best as you celebrate.
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks this week to each one involved in making sure the vaccinations for COVID-19 are reaching each one. How grateful I am to the scientists who worked to develop this vaccine. I cannot imagine the skills needed to research and develop a vaccine that will keep the population throughout the world safe.
How grateful I am for those who plan and establish websites where we are able to connect with the facilities that provide these life-saving shots. My thanks to those who are transporting this vaccine.
This week, I am grateful for each one at Kinney’s Drugs in Massena who made the receiving of the vaccine in this pandemic a reality. How kind and patient each one was.
I express my heartfelt thanks for providing a vaccine. How grateful each of us who has now received that vaccine is!
WRIST LIST
Watching football was the activity in our home Sunday. The games were fun to watch but strange since there really was no specific team that either The Gardner or myself were cheering for.
I watched the quarterbacks with interest Sunday as they studied each play listed on their wrist bands. Tamp Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen checked the play list on their plasti- covered wrist notations frequently throughout the games.
I have seen these play lists before. But on Sunday, a thought came to me as I watched.
During the day, there are numerous activities that need to be done — call the dentist, iron shirts, sort laundry or even write this column. Many days some of the activities on my list are forgotten as the day continues.
I wondered why these wrist band play lists couldn’t become a new fad. Couldn’t they be made of colored plastic or in a matching fabric and come complete with your daily listing of activities that need to be accomplished?
How much easier would it be to check a list if it was on your wrist instead of on a note pad that has disappeared once again? Just a thought.
COUNTDOWN CONTINUES
A new month will begin before we visit through this column again. February is the shortest month, and spring begins in March. The Spring Countdown continues with only 51 days until we can celebrate the new season.
HEATED TUNDRA
Fans of the Green Bay Packers usually cheer on their team seated in blinding snowstorms with temperatures dipping below zero. The football field has even been called the “frozen tundra.” I learned Sunday that the field itself hasn’t been frozen for more than 40 years!
It seems a wiring system has been placed below the field to heat the field so players would be able to run easily on a non-frozen surface. I wondered as I thought about this heated football field why our driveways in the north country couldn’t also be heated.
Perhaps there could be a switch nearby to heat the area successfully after a snowstorm for safe travel. A heated driveway would have been wonderful on Sunday when the morning temperature was minus zero as I made my morning coffee.
If a heated field makes it easier (we were told) for football players to run on, wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able to walk to the mailbox on a non-frozen surface? I certainly think so!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“How radiant the day that is touched by kindness.”
— From a card sent by a friend
