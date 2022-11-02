A television news broadcast told viewers about a café in Great Britain that promotes kindness by giving discounts on the purchase of beverages for customers expressing their kindness when ordering.
I was fascinated by this story and found the article online to read further.
The owner of this café told the interviewer he had developed the reward program for customers simply being polite.
He developed the idea after seeing a similar plan, which was created initially in an American café.
The sign at the door of this café tells customers if they say “Hello” when ordering the price of a cup of tea was $2.12.
When ordering with no “Hello” but a “Please,” the price is raised to $3.35.
If the customer doesn’t offer a greeting and also doesn’t say please, the cost of that same cup of tea is $5.59.
Amazing!
The owner said customers are asked to leave their negativity at the door, which he explained does work.
The owner said that when customers see the sign or receive a warning as to their politeness in ordering, usually there is laughter and a change of heart — and a change in the wording or their order.
Initially, I thought this was a marvelous plan. I actually was hoping local coffee shops might institute this program, but then my thoughts turned to kindness.
I was taught — and I am sure that most of you were as well — very early in our lives to say “Please” and “Thank you.”
Aren’t those two simple words a given?
And shouldn’t kindness be part of our lives not just with family, neighbors and friends but with each one we meet — especially those who make our lives so much better by preparing our favorite brews or meal?
I hope you remember this week as you order your coffee through the drive-through or at the counter and ask politely with a “Please” as you order and a “Thank you” as you receive your order.
And isn’t it marvelous we are able to be polite without any monetary incentive that requires a kind word to be said?
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to Jon in the Walmart in Massena.
There was an item I needed to purchase for a friend — a simple item, at least I thought it was simple.
The request had been made for a jump rope as a gift.
I began my search in the toy department, but none was found. I asked a clerk in the aisle in that department but was referred to sporting goods.
As I began my search in that aisle, I soon realized that all of the jump ropes featured were plastic — hard plastic, plastic that appeared stiff with not much flexibility.
They didn’t look like they could bend at all!
And the jump rope needed for my friend was to be a rope for bending and manipulating.
I thought perhaps clothesline rope would do and started my search for clothes line looking in housewares.
There were none, so I left that search and started for the photo counter.
As I started down an aisle, I had another idea and turned around in the middle of that aisle.
My apologies to Walmart associate Jon — I turned right in front of him.
He had a shopping cart filled with items and I am sure was extremely busy, but he stopped, asking so kindly, “Can I help you find something?”
How thoughtful!
I asked about a clothesline, and his immediate response was that they could be found in an aisle nearby.
“Follow me,” he said — taking time from his busy schedule to make sure I found exactly what I needed.
He found a clothesline on a shelf in the area he had shown me; it was the last one there.
How grateful I was to have found this item and for the kindness of a Walmart clerk on a Monday morning.
COFFEE JOY
There was a visit this week to McDonald’s. We have enjoyed picking up our lunch or supper (the meal depends on that day’s shipping schedule) and taking it to the overlook at Eisenhower Lock.
What fun to enjoy a meal and watch the ships travel through the lock.
Generally, there is coffee purchased for my enjoyment with The Gardener enjoying a diet soft drink.
I noticed the lid for his soft drink this week and smiled.
The lid actually told the purchaser, “Sip for Joy.”
My coffee lid gave instructions as to the temperature of my drink and warnings about being cautious consuming a hot drink, but there was no wish for celebrating joy.
I get a great deal of joy as I consume my cup of coffee.
I don’t really need an advisement telling me to “Sip for Joy,” but wouldn’t that be fun to read on my coffee cup?
I would suggest coffee shops and fast-food restaurants should continue with their notes on beverage lids but add some to their coffee cups as well.
I look forward to my next cup of coffee, and hopefully the lid will tell me to “Sip with Joy.” And I will certainly follow that instruction.
LOCAL SHOPPING
Balloons are a regular purchase of mine for friends celebrating their birthdays.
For years, the price of my helium balloon purchase was $1 and (I believe) 8 cents in tax!
Recently, I have paid $2 and on some days $5.99, which was a bit more than I paid previously.
After visiting with my sister this week, though, I am grateful once again for the north country and its prices.
My sister lives in sunny California.
This past week, she made a purchase of a helium balloon for a birthday celebration.
The cost of her helium balloon purchase was $10.99!
Isn’t life in the north country wonderful — with a change of seasons, the beauty of a sunset sky and reasonably priced balloons for celebrating?
I certainly think so!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy is a choice. A genuine spirit of joy does the heart good and is truly contagious.”
— Charles R. Swindoll
