The St. Lawrence Seaway opens today.
NNY360.com tells us that this is the 65th navigation year of the Seaway. Amazing.
I smiled, though, at the announcement I read online that said the Seaway would open “subject to weather conditions.” Thankfully, it looks like the weather conditions will support the Seaway opening this week.
I am sure you all realize we have visited the Seaway since 1964, years before we moved to the north country. For us, a trip to the Seaway is always fascinating and great fun.
When my in-laws would visit from Massachusetts, they would spend the day at the Seaway, carefully writing down each country’s origin of the ships they saw in the locks. Their notebook would be filled with countries from throughout the world.
Now we can look online when ships are passing before we drive to Massena to stop at the Eisenhower Lock. We always find it fascinating to watch a ship enter the lock system and either be raised or lowered.
The ships and their origin are also interesting — and now as we join others at the north parking lot. Visiting with others from throughout the country is great fun, too.
Watching “Jeopardy!” is an evening routine in our home. There was an answer that was a familiar sight to us in a category listed as “Water or the Earth.”
The answer was, “Construction of this Seaway to the Atlantic began in 1959 and used enough cement to build a 1,000-milelong highway.” The question was, “What is the St. Lawrence Seaway?” And yes, The Gardener answered correctly and more quickly than I did to earn his 1,200 points.
The Gardener will check the Seaway website, and I will call the telephone number listed so we will know the estimated time of the ships’ arrival. A trip to the Seaway has already been planned — we look forward to watching another year of shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
We are grateful to the gentleman in a restaurant near Watertown who told us on an August afternoon in 1964, “If you are going near Massena, you have to stop and see the locks.” We followed his advice and have enjoyed the shipping season at the Eisenhower Lock (and at that time Snell Lock, too) each year since then.
WARMEST WISHES
Carolyn Love, a faithful column reader, will celebrate her birthday Saturday, I am told. My warmest wishes, Carolyn.
Have a wonderful day. I am sure your husband and feline friend, Muff, will join me in wishing you a very Happy Birthday.
NOT NEEDED TODAY
There was a news item shared on the nightly news and NBC’s “Today” program as well as in Time magazine about a product available recently from a company in Vermont. This was a product I saw no need to put on my shopping list or to check out online for delivery.
The company actually ships snow. A statement in the article I read described this product as being a “serious blizzard in a box.”
The price accompanying 20 pounds of “real snow” was listed at $300. There also was a Snowman Kit listed for $325. The Snowman Kit came complete with googly eyes, a carrot nose, top hat and felt scarf.
I smiled as I read this article. How ingenious the individuals were who created the concept of shipping snow to those who have none.
I know my sister in California enjoys watching videos on her television screen of snow falling. Perhaps she would enjoy a shipment of snow.
I am sure you realize I love the change of seasons. The snow is beautiful as it falls gently from the sky. It is beautiful covering the branches of the evergreen tree nearby in December.
I personally am not thrilled with snow on the roads, though, and today I am thrilled we have now entered the season of spring. Thankfully, we don’t have to ship in snow to enjoy its beauty.
And I honestly don’t believe I would spend money on snow, which I am sure would melt quickly. Let’s not think about snow falling and hope we will now be able to enjoy crocus, daffodils and green grass.
GUARANTEE
This week a box arrived with a wonderful gift — yes, chocolate! A folded paper on the top of the tin of chocolates stated in bold print “Happiness Guaranteed!”
I smiled at this marvelous guarantee. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if happiness could be guaranteed?
I love chocolate and desserts, especially cake shared with friends on a Saturday morning and Sunday morning, too. But the happiness was guaranteed as a friend whom I had greeted with fist bumps now for the past few years walked toward me with arms open. For me, happiness is guaranteed with the shared love of friends and the warmest of hugs as friends join together to celebrate milestones.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold; when it is summer in the light and winter in the shade.”
— Charles Dickens
