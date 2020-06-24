This past week I learned that Agnes (Sweets) Jacobs of Akwesasne has been honored as the recipient of the 2020 Four Directions Humanitarian Award.
The Four Directions Humanitarian Award is presented by the Committee on Native American Ministries of the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church.
How privileged I am to know this amazing young woman.
I have watched her as she has cared for her family and for each one in need.
Those paying tribute to humanitarian efforts of others throughout the UMC Conference also saw what I have seen, that Sweets Jacobs is an extraordinary humanitarian.
Sweets Jacobs was born and raised on the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation in the community of Akwesasne.
Sweets has three sisters and four brothers.
She and her husband, Casey, have four children and a foster son, Louie, who is 1 year old.
Her parents, Jerry and Angie, were strong pillars in the Hogansburg United Methodist Church and community.
Sweets learned at an early age about strong family values, church participation and community action, the article accompanying the award stated.
Sweets’s early career was completing LPN requirements and diabetes prevention training.
Her desire to improve the health and nutrition of those in her community led her into a local school to promote and demonstrate healthy snacks.
While her daughters were growing up, Sweets coached softball and volleyball.
She realizes the importance of sports for youths and the community.
To this day, Sweets continues to support all sports activities at Akwesasne.
In July 2017, Sweets was elected as Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council sub-chief.
Her compassion for others, organizational/management skills and leadership abilities were some of the gifts she needed to serve with honor, Dan Cook wrote in the CONAM tribute.
Sweets travels across the country to attend various conferences and training sessions on the issues of health, drug and alcohol addiction, education, housing and employment issues.
She represents Akwesasne but advocates for other native communities as well.
Sweets knows the importance of a high school education.
She serves on the Salmon River Central School District Board of Education.
She strongly supports teaching the Mohawk language and culture in all reservation schools.
Throughout the years, Sweets has served on the administrative council at her home church, the Hogansburg UMC.
Sweets also has served on CONAM for several years.
Sweets and her family are excellent chefs.
The article tells us that they are some of the best makers of meat pies and fried bread.
I can confirm that statement.
How fortunate I have been to enjoy the delicious baked goods of this most talented family!
What a remarkable woman Sweets Jacobs is — I am truly honored to know her and to have had the opportunity to watch as she has extended her hand in love and care to so many.
Congratulations, Sweets, on the 2020 Four Directions Humanitarian Award.
What a deserving honor.
MASK SMILE
On a shopping trip this week, I waited in the car while The Gardener entered the store (after donning his mask) to make purchases for gardening.
As I waited, I noticed a gentleman entering the store.
He wore a black mask that came complete with an imprinted huge smile across the front.
What fun — a mask and smile, too!
MISSING DURING QUARaNTINE
There was an article and photos, too, in Sunday’s newspaper that focused on what and who we have missed the past few months as we have practiced physical distancing while we remained in our homes.
Although we have been fortunate to visit through FaceTime and Zoom, “seeing” our family and friends, I have personally missed the hugs of our family — and friends, too.
I have missed the smiles across the table as we have visited over coffee.
And in our home, we have missed a stop for supper at Speedway Plaza for a Subway sandwich.
Sunday, I called Speedway and, yes, Subway was open with a drive-through window!
I placed my order and pulled alongside of the window on the side of the building that houses Subway.
What a joy — Devan opened the window.
Devan has been behind the counter at Subway on a number of occasions when I have stopped — it has been Devan who has made our dinner perfect and time spent at Subway such a pleasure.
How kind and helpful he always is.
How marvelous it was to stop at the window and pick up our subs.
An added plus was to see the friendly face of Devan and hear his voice through the mask — so welcoming and always caring about each one.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and stop for a drive through order on a Sunday afternoon?
I certainly think so.
EMPTY NEST
When I clicked on the Cornell Live Cam to see the red-tailed hawks, the ledge where the nest was once filled with fluffy hawk babies was empty.
The red-tailed hawks have left their nest.
The eastern phoebe parents no longer fly by our window feeding their young.
The baby phoebes have left their nest.
As we walked around the side of home, though, there is loud chirping.
Mother Robin scolds us for coming too close to her young, and now the baby robins (who are nearly over the edge) chirp loudly asking for their dinner!
What joy there is at home in Bombay.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Rise above the storm and you will find the sunshine.”
— Mario Fernandez
