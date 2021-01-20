Today is Inauguration Day, the day President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office.
The first inauguration I remember was for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 (yes, I am that old!). My elementary school years were in a wonderful small town Dresden, located on Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes area. I attended the Dresden Elementary School, which housed every grade from kindergarten through sixth.
On Inauguration Day, our teacher took our class to the home of the only student in town who had a television. Our class had the marvelous opportunity to watch on that small screen as President Eisenhower took his oath of office. Can you imagine today if a teacher wanted to load her entire class in the back of a pickup truck?
The other unimaginable aspect of my remembrance is the fact that only one family in the entire school had access to a television screen for viewing this historic event. Today, I am sure most of this country’s population will view this inauguration on a phone, tablet, computer or one of multiple televisions in their home.
There are family connections to that inauguration now some time ago. Although I had no idea at the time, I have since learned the Defiance College Choir sang at President Eisenhower’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.
There is even a black-and-white photo of the choir on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. A few years later when I reached college age, the academic institution I attended was Defiance College, located in northwestern Ohio.
It was at Defiance College that I met the gentleman you know as The Gardener, who is also known as my husband. The Gardner graduated a year ahead of me.
It was at his graduation that the connections with President Eisenhower’s first inauguration were made. The president of our college was Kevin McCann, who served as the speech- and ghost writer for Dwight Eisenhower.
Until that point, I always thought politicians wrote their own speeches. But I soon realized through President McCann’s eyes and words that he was the “conveyer belt of words” for President Eisenhower.
The guest speaker at the 1963 Defiance College graduation was in fact former President Dwight Eisenhower. He had come to honor our college president. What an amazing experience as I watched the former president whisper to The Gardner and his friend nearby as they crossed the stage taking their diploma from him.
An inauguration is always a very special event, a very important part of our history. And when there are personal connections made and remembrances to share, that historic event takes on new meaning.
WITH THANKS
Last week when I turned on my iPad, I was told there was no internet connection. You never realize how much you rely on the internet until you see that announcement on the screen.
I checked my main computer and saw the words on the screen “something went wrong!” This was an understatement, to be sure.
I called our server, Mohawk Networks. What a kind, friendly woman it was who answered the telephone — I believe her name was Darlene. She connected me with technical support.
A gentleman named Jason (I asked for his name so I could share his kindness this week) greeted me and asked for my location. He checked the connections, talking to me the entire time explaining what he was doing.
He felt the problem was in our home and suggested I unplug the router. I enjoy connecting through the internet, but I am technologically inept.
There were multiple plugs on our router — what do I do? I apologized to my amazing Technician Jason and said I had no idea which plug to deal with. Jason walked me through each step, saying calmly as I expressed my concern, “That’s what we’re here for!”
I am sure his job doesn’t involve walking me through reconnecting my router, but he was patient and so very helpful. After Jason had guided me so kindly through the process, I checked my main computer and our efforts had been successful. Jason then asked what devices were connected to the internet and waited while I checked each one — again telling me “That’s what we’re here for!”
The kindness of this amazing gentleman and technician meant so much. I know I would never have been able to reconnect on my own.
It wasn’t merely the ability to connect (which did involve the equipment in our home), but this gentleman’s kindness and extraordinary care in his helpfulness that was truly amazing. How grateful I am for Jason and Darlene and what a wonderful feeling to know Mohawk Networks is nearby.
The phrase I absolutely love this week is “That’s what we’re here for”! Those five short words touched my heart on a Thursday morning.
Isn’t it wonderful to live in the north country where internet technicians are nearby and willing to lend a helping hand? I certainly think so.
COFFEE POWERED
A news headline on my iPad telling of a car that had been modified to run on used coffee grounds caught my eye. I make an entire pot of coffee each time I want to consume at least one cup of coffee — or perhaps two or three. The coffee pot is on throughout the day and into the evening, leaving coffee grounds to be composted in the summer months and discarded during the winter months.
I was fascinated to think a car could operate by using coffee grounds. The car, with the fun name Carpuccino, was developed in England by a science team for a science fair.
The Carpuccino’s fuel system was converted to use roasted coffee grounds as fuel. This idea fascinated me — perhaps we would never have to purchase gas for the car again.
I read further and discovered this coffee powered car required 155 pounds of coffee or 11,760 espressos to travel 210 miles. As I read further, I learned the coffee grounds were estimated to be 15 times the cost of gasoline. I guess I will continue to enjoy my coffee brewed at home and stop at Bear’s Den, Speedway, Twin Leaf, Western Door or Truck Stop Number 9 for needed fuel for our car!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Kindness is spreading sunshine into people’s lives regardless of the weather.”
— Anonymous
