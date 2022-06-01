With summer just weeks away and warmer, sunshine filled days here at last, many are planning their vacations.
I smiled this week as I heard countless segments on television news programs telling viewers where they could find the best summer travel deals or the best deals for your vacation.
There were suggestions on how to beat the traffic and save money on gas.
One reporter described a destination in Mexico where you could get 20% off your cost, which was literally in the thousands.
Another shared a spot where you might stay for only $200 per night in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
As I listened to this bargain, I wondered what the cost would be to travel to the budget destination.
That reporter said vacationers should “fall in love with the outdoors,” suggesting areas such as Lake Tahoe.
There have been countless vacation destinations with our sons when they were much younger.
There were visits with grandparents as we spent time at Disney World, Plymouth Plantation in Massachusetts, Upper Canada Village, museums and art galleries.
But this week as reporters explained our need to save on gas and avoid heavy traffic, I looked out our living room window and saw the beauty of the north country.
With a Courier Observer in hand, I read the listing of the concert series in both Springs Park in Massena and the Norwood Village Green.
There are the most extraordinary musicians in Massena and the north country that you can listen to and enjoy — even on a Sunday morning.
Check the listings for these concerts.
The Springs Park concert series begins tomorrow.
Those of us who live in the north country have the perfect place to spend our vacation time.
We can attend local concerts.
Or we can drive to the St. Lawrence Seaway. And for absolutely no admission cost at all, we can watch ships from around the world travel through the lock system.
What a beautiful drive through Barnhardt Island along the Seaway, and what a joy it is to stop at the Nicandri Nature Center.
There is joy as well for any time spent at Sweet Treats, and how relaxing it is to stop at Springs Park.
There are local museums to visit as well — the Akwesasne Museum and Cultural Center is marvelous as is the Remington Museum.
We also have stopped at the Massena Museum, which we enjoyed thoroughly.
This year we plan to check on a visit to the Laura Ingalls Wilder farm in Malone.
In my travels, there is rarely a time when I have to worry about heavy traffic.
(That seemed to be a concern with the reporters’ recommendations for vacation destinations.)
One morning on my way to St. Regis Road, I had to stop momentarily as geese parents walked across the road with their three gooselings.
What a joy that was — yes, a traffic jam on Route 37, but one that made me smile.
Yesterday, the morning news broadcasts told of flight delays as travelers began their summer travel season.
Not one of our local destinations would involve time spent waiting for delayed air flights.
It is always wonderful to visit other areas of the country and see the sights around the world.
This year with travel concerns and prices escalating, I think we can relax and enjoy our vacation time here at home in the north country.
A few years ago, our neighbor Carole Smallman shared the words of her mother, who lived in Bombay.
Carole said that mother would tell her, “You don’t have to travel to see beauty — it is right here.”
I agree completely.
Pack a lunch or go through the drive-through at your favorite restaurant and stop at a local park or the Seaway and take a day’s vacation and enjoy the beauty of the north country — with no heavy traffic to deal with, no delayed flight and no expensive overnight fees for lodging!
WARMEST WISHES
Pat Edwards will celebrate her birthday Friday.
What terrific neighbors Pat and her husband, Keith, are!
Time spent visiting with Pat either on the telephone or now in person is always such a pleasure.
She is extremely talented — playing the piano, organ or singing!
Have a wonderful day, Pat.
My warmest wishes for only the best as you celebrate your birthday this year.
PLATINUM JUBILEE
The 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning will be celebrated this week, we are told.
The film clips of a very young Queen Elizabeth and the videos of her reign all in color are wonderful.
It has been interesting at least to me this past week to see the announcement of her amazing platinum jubilee in every aspect of social media.
The queen’s favorite canine friends have been corgis.
Our family is familiar with the Welsh corgi — that is the family pet that our parents had for years.
Although I do not send messages on Twitter or Instagram, I was fascinated when I learned that on Twitter a corgi emoji had been created for the occasion, and that there was information about his celebration on Instagram as well.
I cannot believe that this is a 70th anniversary celebration — one I actually saw on television 70 years ago.
I hate to admit it, but I was old enough to remember the event!
Our family didn’t have a television set at the time, but a neighbor did.
I was invited next door to sit in front of a tiny, perhaps 10-inch screen and watch the queen’s inauguration in black and white.
This year, I will watch the celebration on our much larger television — in color, and perhaps look for a corgi emoji on my iPad or phone.
Times have certainly changed!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”
— John Bunyan
