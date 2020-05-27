It was some time ago that a Hogansburg postal clerk mentioned our rural letter carrier Keith Fletcher would be retiring the end of May.
At that time, the end of May and the retirement of our mailman seemed far away. Today as I put those words on paper, there are tears as the event — now days away — seem all too real.
I wish Keith only the best in his retirement, and he is deserving of this time. But I am saddened to think this caring gentleman will not be part of our daily lives after this week.
Priscilla McCabe, who served as Bombay postmaster from 1980 to 2001, had only words of praise for Keith Fletcher. I was told Keith has been a rural letter carrier for nearly 30 years. He was hired by postmaster Dan Mulvana but served through Pricilla’s time as postmaster.
I visited with Priscilla this week as well as Cheryl Miller. Cheryl worked behind the counter as postal clerk for a number of years during Keith’s tenure there as our mailman. Priscilla said Keith “made a point to know his people [those on his mail route] … It was like his own mail.”
“He loved his job and loved his people,” Priscilla told me, sharing how Keith would search and search to find the proper individual to receive an item of mail that had been sent without a complete address. Priscilla said there were very few letters and packages returned because Keith knew those on his route so well that he knew exactly where each letter should be delivered.
Our family knows personally about his care and concern and expert delivery methods. When our son Gregg attended Hartwick College, he was at home for spring break in April. Gregg’s birthday was during the time he was home that year. A card arrived at our home addressed simply to “Birthday Boy, Bombay NY” with a return address from “Wonder Woman, Hartwick College.”
That letter with that simple address found its way to our home. It arrived in our mailbox with a note attached: “If Gregg isn’t the Birthday Boy and if he doesn’t know Wonder Woman, please return.” Our mailman knew our son had a birthday, and he also knew he attended Hartwick College and he took the time to make connections.
Yes, the card was for our son and, yes, he knew the sender who had referred to herself as Wonder Woman. An amazing, extraordinary delivery from a caring friend — our mailman.
I also learned that if there was a “buildup of mail” at a home, Keith (who also serves the community as an EMT and firefighter), would stop to check on the residents. Our mailman would make sure each one on his route was OK — checking homes and always inquiring with concern and caring in his voice.
Priscilla also told me that during the 1998 ice storm when mail deliveries to homes were not being made, Keith would drive from his home to the Bombay post office. He would sort mail in the dark because there was no electricity at the time and then delivered medicine to those on his route.
“He was so thoughtful,” Priscilla explained. “He didn’t have to do that. He came in to make sure all the medicine was delivered.”
Cheryl Miller also spoke highly of Keith: “He has a beautiful personality … everybody loved him.”
Cheryl pointed out our mailman knows all of the people on his route. “He knows his community,” she said as she told me about his special relationship with some. It seems our mailman kept candy in his car for some time, delivering sweet treats to the children as they would run to the car for their mail. “Everyone turned to Keith for everything,” Cheryl said as we visited.
A note that was given to the mailman some time ago is a demonstration of how everyone turned to him for everything. Postal clerk Tammy Artus shared a delightful handwritten letter.
The letter writer was a young boy who had a number of sisters, he explained in his note. The writer’s mother was expecting a child, which was the inspiration for the letter. The young boy asked mailman Keith to please bring him a baby brother, noting, “These geris [girls] are driving me crazy!” How delightful.
Cheryl told me that Keith would really be missed. I agree — his smile (now hidden under a mask), kind words and quiet caring will definitely be missed.
Priscilla spoke so highly of Keith telling me of countless jobs around the post office that he would complete. “There is nothing he wouldn’t help with,” she said. Priscilla said that “his work ethic was perfect … he’s like a son to me.”
“I don’t have enough praise for him,” Priscilla added.
There truly are no words to describe this man’s presence bringing letters, cards, jury summons and countless packages — especially in recent weeks. And in recent weeks, the packages Keith brings are life sustaining. He has brought stamps for me to purchase the past few weeks so I wouldn’t have to leave our home.
And for that I am most grateful. Although the weather has been terrible at points and there have been so many orders placed and catalogs delivered (my apologies, Keith), he has never complained. He has been there for each of us on his route.
I hope at some point there will be a retirement party (although I understand this humble man has requested no celebration). The stories I heard this week that cannot be included in this column are priceless!
Cheryl has asked that on his last day (which at this point we think is Friday), we all blow the horns on our cars or cheer him on as he makes his final deliveries. Let’s all make sure Keith knows how much we all appreciate his service to the community.
My warmest wishes, Keith. You certainly deserve only the best as you retire from a job well done! Our heartfelt thanks for being there for each of us on your route and for the joy and smiles you have brought as well.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.”
— Lady Bird Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.