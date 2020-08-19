In a television interview, actor Kyle MacLachlan described an upcoming role in the movie “Tesla,” which is to be released this Friday.
Mr. MacLachlan told the reporter he had conducted research for the role of American inventor Thomas Edison by reading his personal papers. “He kept a diary,” Mr. MacLachlan said, explaining the diary was unscientific.
I absolutely love to read diaries and journals. “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank is a favorite, detailing the life of the 15-year-old victim of the Holocaust during World War II.
I am fortunate to have inherited the journals of both my mother and father. I knew my father kept a journal but had no idea my mother did as well. The diaries give an account of their active, amazing lives. I even discovered a diary of my father’s the week of the birth of his first-born child — yes, that was the writer of this column.
I was fascinated to think Thomas Edison had written a diary. I discovered his words online and urge you to do so as well. His diary was written in 1885 from his home in Menlo Park, N.J.; I found the words of this scientist and inventor extraordinary, poetic and beautiful.
In a July 12 entry, Thomas Edison writes: “Awakened at 5:15 AM. My eyes were embarrassed by the sunbeams. Turned my back to them and tried to take another dip into oblivion.” What an amazing way to recall waking up and dozing one more time.
He later writes about his “mental kaleidoscope.” What a marvelous description.
A later writing tells us that he “Arose at 9 o’clock, came down stairs expecting t’was too late for breakfast. T’wasn’t.” What fun!
Thomas Edison also wrote about the day, “it is by far the nicest day of this season, neither too hot nor too cold. It blooms on the apex of perfection. Good day for an angels’ picnic. They could lunch on the smell of flowers and new mown hay, drink the moisture of the air and dance to the hum of bees.”
What a perfect description of a beautiful, summer day. As I sit in our living room sharing this column, I also can smell freshly mown grass and smile thinking that it is a very good day for an “angels’ picnic”!
I would hope that you already keep a dairy or record your thoughts and feelings in a journal for others to discover someday. If you don’t, I would suggest you find a notebook in your home or put that item on your next shopping list. Take a moment each day and record your activities, your thoughts — and your gratitude.
What a joy to be able to remember as you record your thoughts and share those thoughts with others, especially the next generation. And what a marvelous way to record the history of the day and life in the north country.
BEAUTY OF THE DAY
Monday as I drove to Massena, there was an order at the Dunkin’ drive-through. I started for Massena with a delicious coffee nearby.
The sky was blue, the clouds beautiful and the sun shone brightly. As I enjoyed the beauty of a north country day, I thought about the last few conversations with my sisters, who live in California.
A text a few weeks ago was a simple message, “We just had an earthquake!” What an unsettling thought. And then this weekend, my two sisters told of extreme heat and fires.
With the heat, one sister also was experiencing rolling black-outs with no power to operate fans or air conditioners at their home. Even if it is raining by the time this column is in print, the falling rain is far better than an earthquake or forest fires.
As I thought about their concerns of the day, I was grateful for life in the north country. Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop at a drive-through and online pickup and have neighbors who share the joy of a 43rd anniversary of living next door?
I certainly think so! What a marvelous place to live and enjoy the sunshine on an August day.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to each one who is working diligently to make the community we live in safe. As I have cautiously ventured out, I have been so impressed with those disinfecting areas, providing hand sanitizer and a safe area to enter and exit buildings.
I have stopped at the hairdresser, waiting in the car for word that it is safe to enter; shopping and stopping at the post office with everything in order, arrows to mark safe passage and plastic shields to protect each one. The doctor and dentist both provided safe environments for care.
So many local members of the clergy also are making sure each guideline for worship in the sanctuary has been adhered to. We have appreciated the extra care at local businesses that provided curbside delivery, too.
Masks at each drive-through window mean a great deal (especially now masked Devan at the Subway window, who always makes my day a better one. And for that I am most grateful!). The kindness shown by those making our lives safer has touched my heart.
How grateful I am for the extra work each one is doing and for the care taken by those serving the public. Your efforts are appreciated.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The simple act of caring is heroic.”
— Edward Albert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.