Ruth Truax of Massena was recently honored by the Order of the Eastern Star for her 60 years of service to that organization.
When I heard Ruth mention a 60-year pin, I asked her about the tribute that had been paid. Ruth told me she had received a pin since she had joined the Eastern Star in April of 1961. She said that the grand matron had been in the north country and had presented her with the pin.
She failed to mention anything about her contributions not only to the Eastern Star but to the community as well. This week a friend mentioned she had written about Ruth’s many contributions for the honor.
When I asked about this write-up, my friend was kind enough to share her tribute that was used to honor Ruth. (My thanks, Martha!)
During her 60 years in Eastern Star, Ruth has held a number of offices including matron of Cretona Chapter in Massena; matron at Lyra-Laurention Cretona Vega No. 230 Norwood; and St. Lawrence District grand matron, grand marshal, commissioner of appeals and is now conductor. I am impressed, Ruth!
Ruth also is active in her church, Grace United Methodist, serving as a lay speaker and president of the Grace UMC Woman’s group. In addition, she volunteers at First United Methodist Church for Massena’s weekly meals and the Nicandri Nature Center. If you stop at the Nature Center, you just might see Ruth at the front desk.
Congratulations, Ruth, on your honor with the Eastern Star. Your work in your church and the community of Massena as well as in Eastern Star is to be commended.
Sixty years! How wonderful.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to Mary Kay at the E-Z Duz It Laundromat on East Orvis Street. As I looked through one of the countless catalogs that arrive in our mailbox, I found a wonderful rug for our kitchen.
This rug came complete with coffee phrases and pictures of steaming cups of coffee. What fun and absolutely beautiful (at least to this coffee drinker’s eyes).
I read the entire description and only made the purchase when I read it was machine washable. I have yet to understand a rug that you would walk on that is only “spot clean”!
The rug arrived. The images were exactly as they had been shown in the catalog — with one exception.
This rug stretched almost the entire width of our kitchen. I had looked at the picture in the catalog with the exact measurements never registering.
Yes, the rug was larger than expected but still beautiful! I laid it in front of the kitchen sink and have enjoyed it since its arrival at our home.
It is used daily and was in need of washing. I was told it shouldn’t be put in the washing machine in our home — it is rather large so just maybe my adviser was correct.
As I drove into Massena one day past the E-Z Duz It Laundromat, I thought perhaps I could use its services. I called and discovered the people there wash items for you.
Last week, I stopped with my dirty rug in hand. What a lovely woman who greeted me.
Yes, she would wash my rug for me. I left it for washing.
When I returned, the rug was clean and absolutely perfect. Mary Kay gave me instructions on how to carry the rug home and how to place the rug on the floor if ends might curl (which they didn’t at all).
My heartfelt thanks to Mary Kay — what a caring and friendly woman. It was such a joy to stop and visit for a moment. There is lovely artwork on the walls and memories of visits to the facility now a few years ago.
Do you remember enjoying lunch there when it housed Dixie Lee? I believe the first time I visited one of my favorite spots in Massena Seasons Gift Shop (and coffee shop) was at this sight.
I appreciate Mary Kay’s assistance with my rug — it was washed perfectly. (She also confirmed the advice I had been given about not using our home washing machine was correct).
And my thanks, too, for shared memories that day and a friendly visit on East Orvis Street. Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and wonderful place to stop on a Friday morning with the kindest most helpful clerk behind the counter? I certainly think so.
AND THANKS FOR ASHLEY, TOO
My iPad (which has been in constant use ordering, meeting friends on Zoom and listening to YouTube) has not been responding in a manner that it should. Its use has become more and more difficult.
A few months ago, I discovered a Verizon store in the Speedway Plaza. I stopped Monday and discovered the most helpful clerks there.
I was able to discuss my iPad issues and purchased an iPad that will serve my needs. Ashley was absolutely remarkable — so wonderful advising me in the most helpful and kind manner. My heartfelt thanks to Ashley for her kind, skilled assistance.
What an absolute joy to be able to stop at the Verizon store a little more than a mile from our home. How grateful I am for the marvelous clerks at this store in Speedway Plaza.
THANKS TO ART
My day is always a good one when gas attendant Art McGee is at the gas pump at Western Door to fill my car with needed fuel. Monday was a beautiful day, and the good wishes from Art made it a perfect one! Thanks, Art, for your service with my car and your kind words on a Monday morning.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Monday was the 171st birthday anniversary of Angelo Moriondo. My sister had sent a video clip that depicted an espresso machine filling cups with coffee. What fun!
When I conducted an internet search to look for a needed item, there on the Google Doodle (that was a new phrase I learned as I read about the coffee celebration) was the same clip with the entire story of this gentleman who was celebrated Monday.
It seems he invented the espresso machine in 1884. I was pleased to start my day with this marvelous image of coffee and a celebration of the gentleman who added joy to the coffee experience.
A fun connection is that Angelo Moriondo was from Turin, Italy — the same town where my brother-in-law is from. Connections are always fascinating!
As I read about the inventor from Turin, I learned the image on my iPad had actually been painted entirely with coffee by artist Olivia When. Amazing!
I hope you all had the opportunity to see this beautiful image. My thanks to my sister for sharing this wonderful coffee image and for Google for the story of its creation.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy increases as you give it.”
— Norman Vincent Peale
