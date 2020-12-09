The world is in need of hope and joy found in the upcoming Christmas season.
This past week, I have found joy demonstrated in so many areas of my life.
And for that I am most grateful.
Each week, our needs are ordered online and picked up at Walmart.
The times for these pickups have been in the morning and early afternoon.
Last week when I went online, there was a 6 p.m. time available for that day.
A pickup time within hours of placing my order was marvelous, so I clicked on that 6 p.m. time slot.
As we began our trip to Massena by the back way on the Bombay-Helena Road and Route 37C, we began to notice lights and decorations in front yards.
As we drove down North Racquette River Road and East Hatfield, we saw spectacular displays of colored, sparkling lights.
As we started home, the night sky was even decorated with a full moon brightly lighting our pathway.
The astronomer in the car (not this columnist) shared that this was a special moon — a moon in perigee.
Wednesday is newspaper day in our home.
Our Courier Observer arrived, and what fun to see printed in color on the masthead the simple words “Joy to the World!” How marvelous — joy on the front page.
There was a news item I wanted to look up.
As I clicked on Google, I soon discovered even that site was decorated with a string of lights wrapped decoratively round the word itself. What fun!
That morning, I decided I should make an early morning trip to Price Chopper for a few needed items.
I was thrilled as I walked into the store to be welcomed by huge helium-filled balloons declaring “Joy.”
There were balloons throughout the store and at the check-out counter all spelling out the simple, heartwarming word “Joy.”
I honestly wanted to purchase them all to share with friends but knew that a pandemic was no time to share balloon messages.
As I began my ride home, the song playing on WMSA-1340 said it all. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”
What fun to hear the familiar voice of Bing Crosby and the marvelous words describing what we had witnessed this week.
If you haven’t ventured out (and that is a good thing), I would urge you to take a drive some evening.
You don’t have to even get out of your car — just ride through the streets of town and the roads nearby and enjoy the lights.
Celebrate the joy of the season.
WITH THANKS
My thanks to the cashier in the checkout counter at Price Chopper on the morning of Dec. 2.
This young woman has waited on me before and is always so kind, expressing concern about me and my order that day.
Last week, Cashier Jodi took special care in checking me out, making sure my time in the store was safe and the easiest stop possible.
And for that I am most grateful.
Isn’t it marvelous to live in the north country and shop in Massena?
I certainly think so.
ANNIVERSARY WISHES
Our Bombay neighbors Carole and Ken Smallman will celebrate their wedding anniversary Thursday.
We have mentioned our marvelous neighbors before — Carole and Ken are always there for us and for each one in need. The neighbors we have had since we moved to Bombay 54 years ago are one of the main reasons we decided to call the north country home.
It is a strange time, to say the least.
Carole and Kenny are home across the road, but we don’t visit in our living room or at the kitchen counter over coffee or tea.
It is reassuring, though, to know they are nearby.
And I know if I needed them, both would be here to lend a helping hand.
My warmest wishes for a wonderful anniversary celebration this year. Have a great day and only the best in the year ahead.
MEANINGFUL
I received an amazing gift last week, one that for me demonstrated the true meaning of this season.
As I stepped onto the back porch there was a package (yes, I am still ordering online and packages arrive frequently).
I looked at the return address label and didn’t see a familiar store’s name.
I commented that I hadn’t purchased anything from Watertown.
When I opened the UPS delivered item, I was overwhelmed.
It was a Christmas gift complete with a handwritten card.
It was a beautiful package of Christmas music with a note commenting that the giver knew how much I enjoyed music.
The music was put together by the giver and touched my heart.
It had been given by a friend, one I have never met formerly, but an individual I feel I can describe in those terms.
It was an unexpected gift, a gift that had been created with care and thoughtfulness.
How grateful I am for the kindness of those I come in contact with each day.
My heartfelt thanks to the giver of this gift. Your thought of me means a great deal and for me exhibited the true meaning of this beautiful Christmas season.
COFFEE RECORD
A news headline involving my favorite brew appeared on my iPad this week.
I am always interested in news alerts concerning the topic of coffee.
This item told readers a new Guinness World Record had been set.
It seems a gentleman in Germany had set a record of the fastest time to drink a cup of coffee.
His record-breaking time was 4.35 seconds.
I was concerned about this record, wondering why anyone would want to consume their coffee in a record-breaking time.
For me, coffee is to be enjoyed with time taken as you sip your hot, delicious beverage (it certainly couldn’t be a steaming cup of coffee if you drank it in merely seconds).
This isn’t a record I would ever think about breaking.
I wonder if there is a record for longest time enjoying your morning brew while reading the Courier Observer.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Look for a sense of awe in everyday life.”
— Dr. Jennifer Ashton
