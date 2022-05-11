There was a birthday gift to purchase last week: a CD was on the birthday list for the celebrant.
When I stopped at the store where I at one time found an entire aisle of CDs now was limited to a small area containing only a few.
I found two CDs for my gift giving, but seeing the limited number of CDs and the added concern about the lack of music in my car made me wonder about changes in my listening.
Music brings me joy — I love various types of music and love to listen especially as I drive to and from Massena.
At one time I would go to my car with a handful of CDs for listening.
Yes, among them as the Christmas season approached was always a CD by James C. Phillips.
The past few years I have received the most marvelous Christmas gift of CDs from a friend in Watertown.
Although we have never met, I treasure this gift — it contains music from a variety of artists and a variety of types.
Listening to this collection is an absolute joy!
About a year ago there was a new car purchased — don’t laugh, but it is our first “keyless” car (that concept could be an entire column!).
There is no key and also no place for my favorite CDs to be played.
My granddaughter downloaded apps when we visited at Christmas, telling me just to use my phone to download music!
I can see the apps on my phone but don’t see the exact same names on my car radio.
I also haven’t figured out how to connect properly so music can be played from my phone — and what about favorite CDs and my Jimmy Phillips music?
I enjoy listening to Reen and Dalton on CKON, and its great fun to hear a friend’s playlist on the radio.
As I listened the other day to a playlist of a CKON listener, I wondered how I could have my own playlist on my car radio played for listening.
A frustration as life changes. Change is good — I loved visiting with family on Sunday with FaceTime, seeing our grandchildren, but I also would love to be able to play my favorite CDs as I travel.
Listening takes on a very different format when it is someone else’s format or playlist to listen to.
Perhaps there will be assistance from a column reader who might share how I can connect my phone and car radio to play the music from my favorite CDs.
SWEET TREATS OPENING
I learned last week that Sweet Treats, the ice cream stand in the Twin Leaf Plaza, had opened.
Every trip to this delightful spot has been a joy.
It is a place not only for the most delicious ice cream treats but to visit with neighbors and friends while enjoying the beauty of a north country day at a table nearby.
We stopped this week. A few years ago, Sweet Treats carried the most delicious S’mores Sundae.
I stepped to the window to place my order.
When the young man asked what I wanted, I told him The Gardener’s order and then requested a S’mores Sundae.
He took my order, and I paid then stepped back until my order was ready.
What fun it was visiting with a lovely young mother of three young children.
She has visited Sweet Treats every day since it had opened, she told me.
Enjoying her cone, her daughter wore a darling shirt with a marvelous message that told those nearby, “It’s Cool to Be Kind!”
I loved that message.
As we visited, the young man at the window told me they didn’t have a S’mores Sundae on their menu.
I said that was fine and suggested another sundae.
This terrific young man then said, “If you tell me what is in it, maybe I can make it for you.”
I was so impressed — he was willing to create a sundae I had ordered.
When I explained my previous S’mores Sundae and shared the ingredients, he immediately said they didn’t carry those items.
The sundae I had ordered to replace the S’mores Sundae was wonderful and absolutely delicious.
What a lovely evening — enjoying the sunshine, visiting with the friendliest people and meeting the most caring and helpful young man who was willing to create an order not on any menu.
Isn’t the north country the most wonderful place to live and stop for ice cream on a Monday evening?
I certainly think so.
HAWK VIEWING LOCALLY
Watching the red-tailed hawk family at Cornell University in Ithaca is fascinating to me.
Some time ago, a friend told me about the live cam YouTube video showing the red-tailed hawk.
The mother hawk, Big Red, builds her nest on a tower high above an athletic field in Ithaca.
It is the same place she has built her nest since 2012. This year has been such fun as viewers have watched as four eggs were laid and hatched.
I had heard that visitors stopping at the Eugene J. Nicandri Nature Center at the Robert Moses State Park in Massena could watch the red-tailed hawks there.
I stopped on Saturday to see if this information was correct.
As I stepped to the front desk and began to ask about the red-tailed hawk live cam, I saw the wonderful display literally in front of me.
The live camera video is shown at the Nicandri Nature Center on a large television monitor.
How easy it is to watch and see the four hawk chicks being fed by their mother.
What a marvelous way to see this amazing view of nature — baby birds being raised by their parents, Big Red and Arthur, on a large screen for easy viewing.
If you haven’t discovered this remarkable YouTube viewing or perhaps don’t have access to watching on your own screen at home, stop at the Nature Center — step inside the front door and look toward the desk.
What a marvelous way to watch and see Big Red and her babies.
I must admit we haven’t stopped at the Nature Center the past few years — a visit will certainly be scheduled.
There is so much to see there and learn from each exhibit.
How friendly and helpful each one was at the front desk.
One woman even offered to show me a cockroach in an aquarium on the desk.
She turned over a branch and held the large insect toward me.
“You can hold him,” she kindly offered.
I declined, but it certainly was fascinating — thankfully, I don’t think I have ever seen a cockroach before.
What a marvelous place the Nature Center is.
Take a moment this week, check the hours they are open and plan to spend time with each exhibit — even watching and learning about a friendly cockroach.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see.”
— Mary Davis
