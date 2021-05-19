This past week, The Gardener and I traveled outside of our familiar north country area.
It was the first time since December 2019 we had left Franklin or St. Lawrence counties. There was an appointment with a marvelous outcome (a new car was driven home that day!).
As we left our destination and began the drive home, I requested a stop at a Dunkin’ for a cup of coffee. There was a line extending beyond the ordering speaker at this coffee shop.
Since I have now had vaccines, I decided I could go inside to make the purchase. The door opened freely, and a gentleman exited with a cup of coffee in hand.
I was pleased about my upcoming coffee purchase. I was the only one in the coffee shop, so I walked to the counter.
I waited while three people behind the counter attended to other things. I know there were many people to deal with in the drive through, but I was also waiting to make a purchase.
As I waited, I reached for ground coffee to purchase on a shelf nearby and I waited again. The Gardener, who was waiting in the car not a bit interested in my coffee purchase, said I had waited for at least 10 minutes.
Although two of the individuals behind the counter walked behind me and around me, no one even said “Hello” or told me they would be with me shortly. There was not even one smile my way! I put my ground coffee back on the shelf and left with no coffee for drinking.
Monday morning, there was a trip to Massena. I wanted to purchase gift cards for a friend’s upcoming birthday. As we drove to Dunkin’ in the Speedway Plaza, cars were lined up to the highway. I decided I would go inside to hopefully make my purchases.
Although this Dunkin’ was far busier than the one we had stopped at a few days ago, Elaina was at the counter immediately and asked if she could help me. I handed her my ground coffee and requested a gift card — and, yes, there was a blueberry muffin purchased for the non-coffee drinker in our family.
Elaina was so friendly and helpful. I was assisted with my purchases immediately
And as I turned to leave, she said cheerfully, “Have a good day!” I started out the door, and a gentleman waited for me and held the door open as I left. How wonderful the hospitality was at Speedway Plaza on a Monday morning.
On our way home from Massena, I requested a stop at Tim Hortons at Western Door. Another gift card was needed, and by then I found the need for a coffee purchase.
The novel coronavirus protocol was reassuring and comforting as I entered, the first time I had entered the store in over a year. I waited by the designated marker while a purchase was made by another.
As I stepped forward to the counter, Amanda was so friendly and helpful, asking how she could help me. I explained I needed a gift card and black coffee, and by then there was a definite need for Timbits.
How kind Amanda was, making sure every part of my order was complete. She, too, was friendly and kind as I ventured out to make my coffee purchases.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and make coffee purchases and where clerks care about each customer who stops at their counter? I certainly think so.
NEW NEIGHBORS
The Gardener and I have always preferred country life, although visiting with our family in the heart of New York City is wonderful. The city visits, I must admit, are wonderful because of the people we are with and life in our Bombay home is such a joy because of not only our neighbors and friends close by but the wildlife in the woods near our home.
I enjoy watching the wildlife from our living room. Hummingbirds are great fun to watch.
We have a bird this year who seems to love looking in the mirror on The Gardener’s pickup truck. He will sit on the driver’s side door and peek continually at the image in the mirror. I am definitely not a birder and don’t understand the life of a bird but find being an observer great fun.
From time to time, I have shared about the eastern phoebe family that has built their nests someplace nearby since 1986. I know the year because that was when our oldest son graduated from high school.
It was the same year the birds had first built their nest over the light by our back door. The birds left their nest the same week as high school graduation.
Since there were only bachelors in the editor’s chair and reporting at the then-Massena Observer, I was designated to write a column, my very first, on graduation! And, yes, the birds were included that year.
The past few years, the phoebes have chosen to build their nest on the light by our front door. Just a few days ago, I noticed an eastern phoebe (I only know the proper name because of a column reader and friend Hollis, who is a birder and shared the name of what I had called a fly catcher!) looking at our light.
For perhaps two days, the tiny bird would fly to the pointed light with bits of moss and small twigs carefully forming a nest to protect her eggs. (The light will not be turned on until these babies have safely left the nest).
Monday morning, our eastern phoebe was perched carefully in her nest. We will now wait for eggs and baby chicks to appear.
What fun to live in the country and share our space with birds, rabbits, deer, raccoons, at times a skunk and on at least on one occasion a porcupine. Take a moment this week and turn your eyes to the trees nearby or perhaps a light near your door and hopefully you also will find a new neighbor moving in.
REMEMBRANCES
What fun this week to hear from local column readers who remembered sharing a telephone line with others, whom one reader recalled “listened in.” One reader also remembered an operator, a real person who would ask who you were calling with the familiar “Number please!” Another reader even remembered her phone number, which comprised of only four numbers and a letter.
Our new cellphones are truly amazing at what they are able to accomplish with a touch of a single finger. Within minutes, I am able to see a video of our son’s ferry ride to Governors Island in New York City, hear from family members or dear friends in India and Bangladesh. I love being in touch with so many by texting and sharing photos, but it is fun to remember an earlier time that doesn’t seem that long ago!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Many eyes go through the meadow, but few see the flowers in it.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
