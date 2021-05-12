Tuesday has been designated as National Pack Rat Day. As I saw that notation on my iPad this week, I wondered two things: What might the description of a Pack Rat be, and how on earth would one celebrate that particular day?
I have certainly visited homes that were spotless with no clutter, at least with no clutter within a guest’s sight. Many people are collectors and take great pride in their treasures.
I must admit that our home is small and filled with what I consider wonderful treasures, reminders of the marvelous people and events in our lives. At the end of our hallway there is a nearly 2-foot-high cuckoo clock.
The cuckoo clock was one that had come from the Black Forest and hung in my grandparents’ home in Skaneatelas. Each time we visited, I would wait for my grandfather and stand on a chair nearby to help as he pulled the weights that kept this clock working. (The clock is now too near the room where I join friends on Zoom so must be stopped each Tuesday morning so others won’t hear the familiar ticking of the clock and occasional announcement of the hour!)
The cuckoo clock had stopped working; The Clockman repaired it so it would keep wonderful time and be a reminder of my dear grandfather and his love for this clock and his grandchildren. That clock was one of many clocks that appeared in our home.
A young girl visiting one day counted and announced proudly, “You have 44 clocks!” The suggestion was then made for a clock shop to be constructed for The Clockman’s collection.
Now there are more than 100 waiting to be wound and adjusted. There are also nearly 50 clocks in our basement, I was told, also waiting to be repaired for placement in the clock shop. Is it still a collection, or should the clocks be celebrated on National Pack Rat Day?
I know The Clockman is eager to tell readers that our once large counter made for a family on which to share their meals now contains seven mug trees with an additional three coffee mug trees on the kitchen island. Each mug was given as a wonderful gift from a dear family member or friend — or has a marvelous story that accompanies it.
I thoroughly enjoy drinking from a mug that has special meaning or was selected by a family member or friend. I would consider these mugs essential, each one special in my daily call to share “over coffee.”
Although The Clockman has counted more than 150 mugs (those that are visible — I forgot to tell him about the mugs in the kitchen cupboard and in a display above the oven), I would consider these an essential item to be used with my coffee drinking. I wonder, though, if some believe my collection might fit in the category of National Pack Rat Day.
If there is a day to celebrate a Pack Rat, I wonder what a friend would give that individual. Would a gift of a coffee cup be considered just added to the accumulation of items raising the level of collections to Pack Rat status?
Or if another gift might be given and saved for remembering, would that add to an individual’s collection designating that person another Pack Rat? Just a thought on a Wednesday morning.
FAMILY OF FIVE
The red-tailed hawk family in Ithaca is now a family of five. Last week, one egg had hatched. Within days, all three baby hawks had hatched.
The parent hawks, Big Red and Arthur, now work diligently to feed their family and keep them warm. On Monday, Mother Hawk Big Red would fluff her full plumage out, tucking the quickly escaping three balls of white fluff under her wings. She worked constantly to tuck them underneath her with her beak. As her feathers blew in the Ithaca wind, it was apparent it was a chilly day and the Mother Hawk was trying to keep her young warm.
I find it fascinating to watch as the parents care for their little ones. You can find this family nesting high above the field at Cornell University in a tower where they have nested since 2012.
There are two cameras recording each detail of their lives. Take a moment this week and watch the Cornell Lab Live Bird Cam and be amazed by the life of the red-tailed hawk family.
COMMUNICATION
I have always enjoyed visiting with people, exchanging thoughts and ideas and listening to the stories of others. I have enjoyed getting to know clerks behind the counter, Francis in the deli at Hannaford and Richard in the Walmart parking lot. How privileged I am to meet so many marvelous people in the post office, at the Akwesasne Homemakers or any local coffee shop.
This past year when in-person visits were not part of our lives for the safety of each one, letters and notes became even more important. I have always loved to receive letters and cards, but now those shared wishes have taken on new meaning.
Recently, I received an email saying I would receive a letter by mail because the sender realized how much I loved handwritten letters. The letter arrived and touched my heart.
I love handwritten letters, especially those of my parents and grandparents. It is being in touch, though, that is important.
On Sunday, I received cards from family and my wonderful friend Dean, which meant a great deal. But there were email messages, pictures exchanged and texts sent, a FaceTime visit with our son and a telephone call from our other son. These are all such wonderful ways to connect and keep in touch.
I believe it is important to send notes and cards, and I save each one that arrives in our home. But if you aren’t able to write a note, you should call a friend or send an email or text.
We are now visiting more — we are looking forward to an in-person visit with family soon. Our granddaughter sent a note that she is looking forward to her “Vaccinated hug!”
I am as well. But as we cautiously come together again, please make sure to keep in touch with each dear family member and friend. Send a note or card and call on the telephone.
Isn’t it wonderful that telephone calls are far less expensive than a few years ago and that each line is a private line? When we first moved to Bombay, there were six families (all with a household of teens) on our party line. How interesting that was!
Take a moment this week and call a friend — connect across the miles or across the street! Our connections are so important.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Cherish human connections, your relationships with friends and family.”
— Barbara Bush
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.