The weather this winter has been interesting in the north country, to say the least.
We have had bitter cold days, snowstorms and white-outs and warmer, sun-filled days. Although trips to Massena and downstate have been limited in recent months, I do want to know the weather for the days ahead as I plan those few necessary trips.
On most days, I rely on The Weatherman in our home, the one most of you know by the title The Gardener. I was concerned a few weeks ago about a friend traveling to Massena from Potsdam. She told me she would check her Weatherman, which in her case was her father.
It would be interesting to learn how you gain your information on the weather forecasts. There are so many forecasters today.
I smiled this week as my phone told me there would be snow in 13 minutes and that it would snow for another 18 minutes! When I turn on my computer, the temperature and forecast are immediately pictured on the screen.
I have a weather app for my iPad, which comes complete with a map showing the presence of impending storms. I also listen to local radio announcers daily as they share the updated reports of upcoming weather. The local television stations share maps and weather forecasts as well.
On Sunday, I listened as the television weatherman told me Massena was at that time receiving “heavy snow.” I made some calls before I started my trip to Massena. I was told it was fine there.
I started my trip to Massena. But before I had reached Route 37, I decided the road conditions and swirling snow did not lend itself to a stress-free, safe trip. I turned around in a nearby parking area and decided not to make that trip on Sunday.
During our Sunday at home, we were startled with a loud ringing sound. The Gardener’s flip-phone (yes, he uses a flip-phone to keep in touch) was announcing weather alerts. Each alert would announce a “white-out”!
It has been interesting as friends tell me roads are bare while my devices are telling me the opposite. And with my indications — travel was fine when the snow was accumulating and driving absolutely terrible on the road on which I needed to travel — my thoughts have turned to our weather forecasters.
I remembered the most accurate weather forecaster I know of, a sign that is displayed on the front of our neighbor’s garage. I stopped on Monday to visit with Keith and Pat Edwards and take a picture of his most accurate weather forecaster.
Keith told me that some time ago a gentleman who had come to Massena to work at ALCOA had given him the sign, telling him to place it on his garage. The sign comes complete with a large rock held in place by a swinging chain above the sign.
The wording on this sign states: “Keith’s Weather Rock.” The direction tells the viewer: “If white — it’s snowing; wet — it’s raining; if it’s dry — it’s fair; if it’s moving — it’s windy.”
The final instruction was for Keith himself, who is an airplane pilot. The final instruction tells us to look at the rock and “If it’s straight — it’s too windy to fly!”
I think perhaps we should ignore the weather alerts on our phone and listen only cautiously to the weathermen and -women on television and radio forecasts and place a “Keith’s Weather Rock” on our homes so we will know exactly what the weather is for that day. Thanks, Keith, for sharing your forecaster of weather in Bombay with your neighbors. What fun on a snowy north country day.
GARDEN TREASURE
This week I watched as television news anchors enjoyed fresh strawberries at their desks. The strawberries looked delicious, but I was truly astonished when I heard the cost to purchase the strawberries.
They had been grown indoors vertically, viewers were told. They were called Oishii berries. The price for one strawberry was $6 — amazing!
Strawberries are a favorite in our home. The Gardener has always included this fruit in his garden.
Each year, he replants the runners from the original plant for the berries the next year. Now with only two of us at home to enjoy the home-grown Catskill strawberries, the summer extras are frozen for enjoyment during the winter months.
There is no cost for the replanting, the Gardener tells me. He weeds and makes sure the plants are nourished and picked for enjoying.
Knowing there are berries that cost $6 each, our frozen strawberries will take on a new flavor. The anchors enjoying the berries on live television explained the berries were delicious — so sweet. The berries from the garden near our home are also sweet and delicious.
There is nothing like eating a fresh strawberry as it is picked on a summer day. As I thought about the $6 berries, I wondered how much more delicious a berry might be.
How grateful we are for life in the north country where strawberries grow horizontally and are nourished in the soil near our home. Our Bombay berries are delicious and will be enjoyed even more this year as we realize others are paying $6 for a single strawberry grown vertically.
THINK SPRING
A new month has begun. As we turn our calendars over and read “March,” we should all rejoice.
Spring will arrive this month. One more sign that spring is near is the announcement this week that the St. Lawrence Seaway will reopen on March 22.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.”
— Oscar Wilde
