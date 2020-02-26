The calendar tells us there will be an extra day this week.
February usually lists 28 days.
But 2020, as is the case every four years, is a leap year. This designation gives us an additional day, with 29 days in February.
How marvelous an entire additional day added to our lives.
As I have thought about that extra day this week, I wondered what I had done in the past on a leap year — what I did with my additional day.
I would hope I would have used it fully with marvelous activities added to my life to make that extra day a special one.
Since I cannot remember what I did on Feb. 29 four years ago, I am sure I didn’t make that day extraordinary.
And for that I feel terrible.
Hopefully, you will join me this year in making our extra day something absolutely wonderful — a day filled with acts of kindness, thought for others and visits over coffee with very special friends, of which I am so fortunate to have so many.
Take a moment this week and stop at the library; perhaps there could be time spent reading and sharing the words in a book with a child.
I am sure there are those in nursing homes or homebound friends who would love to have a visit or even a telephone call this week.
There are a few days before our extra leap year Saturday.
Ask others, check with local churches and spend a few moments making your extra day a wonderful day — if you share an act of kindness, certainly your day will be a good one, too.
Let’s use our extra time in this extra Leap Year day to its fullest this year.
Hopefully this Feb. 29 will be a memorable one.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Roger Smith of Massena celebrates his birthday Saturday.
We saw him recently while shopping, and Roger mentioned that this year he can actually celebrate the full number of years on his leap year birthday. What fun!
I believe last year Roger celebrated his 13.75-year birthday!
Hopefully this year there will be 56 candles on his cake.
What a fine gentleman.
It is always such a pleasure to visit with him.
His smile and warm hello always bring joy.
Have a terrific birthday on Feb. 29 this year, Roger.
You certainly deserve the very best as you celebrate on your special day.
DINNER HOUR
Growing up in Dresden, a small town in the Finger Lakes, and later in Danby near Ithaca, each meal was important — each was shared as a family.
Our father had a full-time job.
In fact, I would describe his job as 24-hour, seven days a week commitment.
He also had a garden, a weekly radio program, was involved in a number of community activities, wrote a few books along the way and developed his own black-and-white pictures in the darkroom in our home.
But at mealtime no matter what any of us was involved with, we sat together as a family around the dinner table.
If friends were visiting, they were included.
I once brought six friends home from summer camp.
They were waiting for a ride home but were at our home at the dinner hour.
My mother (who was very creative in preparing meals for a varying number of people) turned a small piece of meat into a stew and fed everyone around the table.
When visiting my parents a few years ago, preparing a meal had become difficult for our mother and after traveling downstate I honestly didn’t want to prepare a meal that day.
We ordered take-out.
I prepared to distribute the take-out meal, but our mother had us set the table and put food in china serving bowls.
With take-out, we sat at the table and shared.
Neighbors, friends and strangers were all welcome to sit at the table. We visited, shared and ate each meal around the table.
Weekday meals were in the kitchen with Sunday dinner around the dining room table.
This past week during a feature in a TV news program, an apartment in New York City was being shown in a segment, “Living Large.”
The apartment was absolutely gorgeous on the 11th floor of the building.
A number of famous individuals had lived there, but it is now available to a new buyer at a cost of $11.75 million.
The cost was shocking, but even more shocking to me was the fact this enormous apartment with every conceivable extra had no table in the kitchen — there honestly was nothing in an extremely small area that was considered a kitchen because, the reporter explained, “with this lifestyle, you don’t cook.”
And with no cooking, you certainly couldn’t share in a meal around the table.
I was truly saddened. I treasure the meals shared with my parents and sisters and so many others — and later around our own dining room table with our sons and their friends.
Later our family and grandchildren have gathered around their table.
I treasure the meals shared around the table in the home of our son and daughter-in-law.
How special each visit over coffee and dinner is — with family, extended family and friends.
I hope you have a dining room table in your home — or a counter. Enjoy dinner this week seated around the table (perhaps with take-out), sharing and listening as life is shared over dinner.
How grateful I am for our home in Bombay (which costs far less than $11 million) but which has a place to share our meals and provides a time for togetherness each mealtime.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to the young women who were behind the counter at Subway in the Massena Walmart on a Thursday afternoon (yes, there are times when we don’t eat a meal in our dining room — we did sit together at a table).
I always look for name tags and find that difficult sometimes.
Some never wear name tags while others seem to have them hidden in head bands or under a jacket lapel.
I like to know the names of everyone — especially those I am visiting with or those who are providing us with excellent service.
I had difficulty in seeing the names of the two women behind the counter at Subway last Thursday. I actually went back to the counter to say “Goodbye” so I could look for a name.
I think their names might have been Dana and Halli — if not I apologize.
The two women were wonderful, providing excellent service so politely — their care and kindness were appreciated.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness.”
— Lucius Annaeus Seneca
