Most of you reading this column today realize our family enjoys spending time at the St. Lawrence Seaway — especially Eisenhower Lock.
In the past, it has seemed much easier to locate a shipping schedule. There was a website that was helpful by actually showing us where the ships were at a given time. There were listings on a board at the Eisenhower Visitors Center prior to the novel coronavirus and pandemic restrictions.
In recent years, we haven’t been able to find an accurate shipping schedule. But with our time freer, there honestly wasn’t a problem to drive to Eisenhower Lock and wait for a ship to pass or drive on to our next destination.
This past week, a friend shared a telephone number that lists each ship passing in the lock that day. What a joy! We were thrilled to have that information available to us and appreciate our friend’s kindness in sharing.
Although we enjoy visits to Eisenhower Lock frequently, a visit there on Aug. 1 is always a must. I am sure faithful column readers will remember that we first stopped in Massena on that date now 57 years ago and have been there each year since.
After our wedding in Danby, just south of Ithaca, we drove north to our destination in the Laurentian Mountains. We stopped in our travels at a restaurant north of Watertown.
A gentleman sitting at a table nearby told us if we were going through Massena, we should make a stop at the St. Lawrence Seaway. The enthusiastic description of the Seaway from our unidentified promoter of the area inspired us to make an unscheduled visit.
We did take the gentleman’s advice and located the Seaway. At that time, we visited both Snell and Eisenhower Locks. We were fascinated by the lock system and the ships passing.
A trip to Montreal the next summer found us again in Massena (we were living in Ohio at the time). By the next year, The Gardener (then The Teacher) and I had both found jobs in the north country and moved here to live and raise our family.
Each year now, we make our pilgrimage to Eisenhower Lock to enjoy the scenery and amazing transformation of ships from one level to another in the Seaway as we celebrate our marriage and life in the north country.
This year, we were able to share our love of the Seaway and encourage another to watch and discover the beauty of the area. We have found in recent months cars lined up at the overlook near the lock.
Families have come to watch, some with dogs accompanying them and now tourists, too. A woman who told us she was traveling from Michigan asked about the Seaway — she only had her phone in hand to assist in telling her what she might see.
The Gardener shared the beauty of the area and directions for finding Hawkins Point and the power dam — and now the open Visitors Center. He shared the knowledge he has gained from our time spent here, and now hopefully another will enjoy the wonderful beauty of the north country.
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks to a gentleman named Eric in Ollie’s on a Sunday afternoon. The Gardener and I decided that for our anniversary dinner, we would place a takeout order from a local restaurant. We have eaten in this restaurant before and have enjoyed other takeout meals this past year — the food is absolutely delicious.
We placed our order and went to the lock and watched a ship (all timed because of my friend’s shared telephone number, which provided exact times for shipping). We then picked up our dinner.
It smelled delicious — our mouths were watering for this amazing spread. I passed a salmon dinner to The Gardener, and I took my dinner complete with mashed potatoes (a favorite for this columnist).
It was then we realized there were no utensils. I hadn’t asked for utensils and definitely hadn’t brought any from home; that was not in my thought process. Our meal was not anything we could eat with our hands — our meat needed to be cut, and mashed potatoes definitely needed a fork!
We were a few miles from home and wanted to see the ship scheduled. Perhaps we could stop at a friend’s house and ask to borrow a fork and knife — somehow that didn’t seem proper, since we didn’t have meals for sharing.
I remembered Ollie’s was nearby. I entered the store and looked in the housewares section — there were only packages of silverware, which I would assume needed washing!
A clerk/customer assistant was in the next aisle. I asked if, by some chance, they might have plastic utensils.
This gentleman whose name tag said he was Eric was so cheerful; he literally made my problems disappear. I had confidence following him through the aisles that everything would be OK!
He said he had some and took me to party supplies — there were “clear utensils”! This gentleman with an amazing smile and wonderful laugh even offered a box of colorful red and green utensils; he suggested I could save for use at Christmas.
I was set. We had utensils for dinner — an entire package. As I checked out (and had the opportunity to visit with Lisa, a woman I hadn’t seen in some time), I realized the entire package of forks, knives and spoons (described on the package as “Clear Cutlery”) was less than $1 — my cost was 89 cents plus tax!
My heartfelt thanks to Eric, who provided exactly the assistance I needed on Sunday. His smile and positive outlook on life were extraordinary. He will never realize how much his kind assistance meant.
My thanks to Lisa, too. I had met this lovely woman some time ago and was so pleased she remembered.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop on a Sunday afternoon and find the item needed that day and the most wonderful shared smile and friendship? I certainly think so.
A footnote: Our dinner was delicious and tasted even better because a kind store clerk had lent assistance providing exactly what was needed.
COLUMN COMMENT
Last week when I mentioned the kindness of north country residents, a column reader (who does not live in the north country) commented that the kind acts exhibited by so many here were “rare these days.” How terribly sad.
I am grateful for life in the north country where each one I meet greets me with kindness and caring — Richard in the parking lot at Walmart and the gas attendant at Bear’s Den on a Friday morning who greeted me (I wasn’t even purchasing gas that day only entering Tim Hortons to purchase donuts for friends) this gentleman who normally pumps my gas, told me to have a wonderful day!
Look for the acts of kindness this week and perhaps wish someone a wonderful day and be that act of kindness yourself!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others.”
— Mandy Hale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.