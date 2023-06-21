S’mores hold a special place in my heart.
They are absolutely delicious and, for me, a fond remembrance of a fun time of my childhood. During my elementary school days, our family lived in a wonderful small-town called Dresden on Seneca Lake in Western New York.
It was then that this columnist was a member of the Brownies and then the Girl Scouts. During that time, our troop would gather at a friend’s home for cookouts. For these cookouts, there was a bonfire.
There was no grill of any description or outdoor island made for cooking. We would prepare our meals for the cookout over a log fire.
Our dessert after a Girl Scout cookout was always s’mores. We would each find a stick just the right length for marshmallow toasting.
The marshmallows were held carefully over the open fire until they were perfectly browned on each edge. That warm, toasted, melting marshmallow was then placed on a square of chocolate and then between two halves of a graham cracker.
I must not be the only one who enjoyed that s’more treat; it seems more so this year than any other that there have been numerous offerings with that same flavor.
A name-brand cookie offered a s’more version complete with chocolate and a vanilla type of marshmallow filling (yes, I had to try them; they were definitely not the same). There was even s’more flavored coffee — the coffee did not measure up to the s’more photo on the front of the coffee.
I soon decided after trying s’more coffee that I enjoy my coffee black with a s’more in hand, not the two together in combination. I have tried a s’more snack mix that can be found in the checkout aisle of local grocery stores. I have not tried but have seen s’more cereal and have tried s’more sundaes.
The past few years when there have no longer been bon fires for marshmallow roasting, I have followed the directions on the chocolate bars and marshmallow packages, heating the marshmallow in the microwave.
The marshmallow would melt, but it honestly was not the same — there was no toasted crust of a marshmallow toasted over a fire.
Recently, I noticed an advertisement for a small tabletop fire pit in a catalog. Since sitting outside in our backyard for lengthy periods is not an option (the mosquitoes usually make sure our time outdoors is limited), I had never thought about a large fire pit purchase. This fire pit was described, though, as a “tabletop” fire pit.
Before placing the order, I looked in Walmart for the advertised item. And there it was — in a small box just perfect for indoor tabletop use. A gift card from our neighbors was still in my pocketbook, so the purchase was a joy knowing it would be a gift from dear friends.
The Gardener was skeptical, carefully reading directions. He placed the small circular, extremely heavy container (about 3 inches in diameter) fire pit in the perfect spot.
The accelerant was placed inside with the fire lit. All the items needed for a s’more had been purchased and were ready.
The marshmallow was toasted over the open fire — perfectly. What fun and what a joy to be able to enjoy a perfectly toasted marshmallow and s’more treat indoors.
My thanks to the creative inventors of a tabletop fire pit. I am sure someone in an office was also missing the enjoyment of a perfectly toasted marshmallow and s’more — indoors! What fun to remember an earlier time and enjoy a delicious treat on a rainy weekday evening.
WARMEST WISHES
Sheila Mockry of Massena will celebrate her birthday Thursday. What a lovely woman.
Sheila is always there for her family and friends. What a caring, kind woman. Time spent with Sheila (and her family) is always a joy.
My warmest wishes, Sheila, for a wonderful day tomorrow. Happy Birthday!
HOMETOWN HEROES
Recently, I mentioned the Hometown Hero banners in Massena. I have enjoyed riding through town and reading the names and paying tribute to the local veterans.
This past week, we were in Malone. I was so pleased to see Hometown Hero banners throughout Malone as well.
Banners also are in the community of Waddington. How special it was to see the photos of these banners in the Courier Observer with this column a few weeks ago.
One picture I hadn’t seen was the photo of World War II veteran Dan Henry, who served in the U.S. Army. I met this extraordinary gentleman many years ago. It was his birthday, and friends were celebrating with a cake — but Dan wasn’t there.
He was at home caring for a loved one. I was later able to visit over coffee with this amazing man and his family.
A friend showed me a photo of a Dan Henry banner she had seen online when we visited over coffee this week. But we had no idea where his banner might be.
Since that time, I have learned Dan Henry’s Hometown Hero banner is directly in front of the Massena Town Hall. What a marvelous spot for this terrific gentleman’s banner. I hope you take a moment this week and drive through Massena to read the names aloud and pay tribute to our veterans.
REWORDED QUOTES
It has been a wonderful week with lunch shared with friends at the Lobster House and Atsiakta By the River (how beautiful this amazing place is) and coffee shared at Tim Hortons in Massena. A friend, who is a faithful column reader, took time to visit over coffee and share her interest in the “Thought for the Week” I regularly include in this column.
On a wintry day some time ago, I met this woman in the store. She quoted my thought about spring never missing its turn, telling me at that time how she had that quotation on her refrigerator.
When we met this week, she had her printed quotes and variations from her refrigerator to show me. She also had cut out the column where I had mentioned how she had quoted my “Thought” when we met in the store. Amazing!
The quote that column reader Sandra had quoted to those she met is a Hal Borland quotation: “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” This creative woman changed the wording for this season: “No hot, humid summer lasts forever. No cool, refreshing fall skips its turn.”
It was wonderful to be able to visit over coffee in person. I wish there would be a gathering on a Wednesday morning for in-person column sharing. What fun that would be.
My heartfelt thanks to Sandra — for reading, sharing and rewording a number of favorite “Thoughts for the Week.” What fun!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.”
— Dalai Lama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.