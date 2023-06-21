Sweet memories of a fond tradition from childhood

Gourmet, homemade marshmallows create a tasty s’more. Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service

 Tammy Ljungblad

S’mores hold a special place in my heart.

They are absolutely delicious and, for me, a fond remembrance of a fun time of my childhood. During my elementary school days, our family lived in a wonderful small-town called Dresden on Seneca Lake in Western New York.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.