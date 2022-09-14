Hopefully you, too, have noticed the beauty of fall in the north country.
A few weeks ago when all the trees were still green, I saw a bracelet online. I thought it was lovely; the bracelet depicted the beauty of fall.
A small, clear heart holds a leaf whose colors have changed for the season. I placed an order, and the bracelet arrived a few days ago.
This weekend, I wore the bracelet when stopping on St. Regis Road. As I walked to meet friends, the ground was covered with the beauty of changing leaves. Their beauty was stunning.
As we have driven to and from Massena and Rooseveltown this week, I have noticed trees whose green has now changed to yellows, oranges and reds. Their beauty has only been surpassed by the beauty of the azure sky.
I soon realized a manmade bracelet re-creating a leaf in the fall cannot in any way measure up to the beauty Mother Nature has provided. Take a moment this week and look up at the beauty that surrounds us, stop and look at the leaves at your feet and be grateful for life in the north country.
S’MORE DELIGHTS
Those of you who are faithful readers of this column must realize by now that I enjoy a cup of coffee. I drink my coffee black but enjoy it with a sweet treat, especially in the form of chocolate.
Although any dessert or snack containing chocolate is a joy, a s’more is at the top of my favorites list. I first tasted a s’more when I was perhaps 8 years old. I was a member of our local Girl Scout Troop in the small town I lived in at the time on Seneca Lake in the community of Dresden.
I had a friend named Diane, who also was part of our Girl Scout Troop. We went to her house for a cookout.
Included on the menu that day was a s’more. We roasted marshmallows on an open fire and pressed that warm, melting marshmallow onto a piece of chocolate held between two graham crackers. It was pure heaven for me.
Our mother made sure we always had a dessert after every meal — homemade pies, cakes and brownies, too. We never had s’mores, though.
Even when our family went camping for our vacations, there were no campfires. My mother used a gas-powered cook stove to prepare our meals — s’mores would never work on her stove.
A s’more became a food item I actually craved. Each time we toasted marshmallows at a friend’s home, the joy and tastes of a s’more were to be savored.
In recent years, there have been no open fires, no toasting of marshmallows and no s’mores to enjoy. I have tried making them a few times heating the marshmallow in a microwave, but that process leaves much to be desired. It is definitely not the same experience.
I have honestly been trying to watch my calorie intake, so marshmallows and chocolate have not been on my grocery list in recent weeks. But then I received a picture from my daughter-in-law.
She sent a photo of a Dairy Queen near their home downstate. The signboard read, “S’mores Shake!”
My daughter-in-law asked me, “Have you had one yet?” I had not! I was fascinated and decided there should be a stop at Massena’s Grove Street Dairy Queen.
Each trip to Massena during the next few weeks always found us on the other side of Route 37 or shopping before dinner when a shake might not fit into our dining schedule. And then there was the sign of a Pumpkin Shake now offered — I was sure I had missed the opportunity to try a S’mores Shake.
There was a trip to Massena Monday; our return home offered a perfect time for a stop at Dairy Queen. I went inside to place my order.
In my defense, it had been several weeks since I had received the text from my daughter-in-law. I thought the menu item suggested was a S’mores Blizzard.
I stepped to the counter and asked if they had a S’mores Blizzard. The lovely young woman behind the counter said they had a S’mores Shake. I placed my order anxious to try any s’mores offering.
An amazing young woman immediately stepped forward and offered to make me a S’mores Blizzard. Within just a few minutes, she handed me the Blizzard.
I expressed my thanks to Alyssa, whose name tag read Lyss! How grateful I am to Lyss.
The S’mores Blizzard was absolutely delicious — there were amazing chunks of chocolate and marshmallows, too — and, yes, even graham crackers! My thanks to Lyss for offering to fill my request perfectly on a Monday morning.
What a joy to stop and be greeted by warmth and friendly clerks willing to fill my request perfectly. Isn’t Massena a wonderful place to shop and stop for a S’mores Blizzard or Shake where clerks are friendly and so helpful? I certainly think so.
COFFEE THOUGHT
When I stopped at the town offices in Bombay to vote recently, an election official at the table had a cup of coffee in front of her. The words on the cup told passersby the one holding this cup of coffee was, “Currently Caffeinating!”
Those two words made me smile. What fun!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“We may hold different points of view, but it is in times of stress and difficulty that we most need to remember that we have much more in common than there is dividing us.”
— Queen Elizabeth II
