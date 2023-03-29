During the pandemic and our time at home, I discovered a Sunday morning news program: “Today with Willie Geist.”
I had not been home on a Sunday morning and had never watched this program before — but quickly found I enjoyed every aspect of this news commentator’s interviews and news items shared. I enjoy the stories, interviews and his fun huge coffee mug. (Yes, one was ordered, and I enjoy my Sunday coffee with this bright yellow mug.)
With my Sunday mornings once again filled, the program is recorded (my apologies; I have no idea what to call a recording now). Sunday afternoon, I learned about a wonderful program in a California school as I watched news commentator Willie Geist.
Teachers in the Roseville Community School are writing notes of gratitude to their students. The notes of gratitude are written to an individual student, one the teacher found had inspired them.
Viewers had the opportunity of watching as the teacher shared the note of gratitude with the students. How touched each student was, overwhelmed by the handwritten words.
I am sure you are aware of my desire to express my personal gratitude of the marvelous individuals I meet each day, but I especially loved the thought of writing those words to share.
Take a moment this week and watch for someone who inspires you, someone you want to express gratitude to and show your appreciation for — and then with pen in hand, write your thoughts.
I smiled when I searched for Roseville School online to learn more about this project and numerous websites appeared on the screen of my iPad telling me how to write a letter of gratitude. There were even written letters to purchase with the words already written for you.
I was actually horrified at this thought. For me, words of gratitude should come from the heart.
There should be no instruction as to how you should write your words of appreciation. It is truly amazing when you put your own words from the heart in writing. How meaningful they will be.
I would urge you to put your gratitude in writing and send it to the individual who inspires you, send it to the one you are grateful for. I realize many times there are problems with obtaining addresses. Perhaps you could just hand the note to that individual or perhaps a friend might have the address needed.
What a joy it will be for the one you are grateful for to receive a note in the mail on a weekday morning. An unexpected joy.
Perhaps we could transform April 1 into Letters of Gratitude Day!
SEAWAY OPEN
The St. Lawrence Seaway opened this past week. Ships are now traveling through the lock system. We had the marvelous opportunity to watch a ship go through the Eisenhower Lock on Thursday — in the rain.
I had shared the news that the Seaway was opening in last week’s column. My heartfelt thanks to my editorial page editor for the placement of photos of the Seaway with my column and for photographer Christopher Lenney for his wonderful photo of the Long Sault Dam.
The caption of the photo mentioned Snell Lock. I loved that mention of Snell Lock. When we first stopped at the locks in Massena, we were told about Snell Lock. We stopped there and were thrilled — there were very few tourists at this lock, and at that time we were able to walk to the edge of Snell Lock to watch the passing ship.
One morning when we stopped about 5 a.m. as we traveled from a trip to Montreal, The Gardener, who on that day was The Photographer, had his camera in hand. A Seaway worker called out and invited him to walk on the lock gate itself to take photos. (We were both invited by this kind worker, but this columnist declined the kind invitation — heights are definitely not my joy).
The photos were marvelous and being able to watch closely was a wonderful experience. We are grateful we had that time at Snell Lock. My thanks to Christopher Lenney end editor Moore Jerry for the reminder of a time gone by.
I was surprised this week when a faithful column reader who lives in Massena mentioned the locks opening. She had seen ships passing on the St. Lawrence River but said it had been years since she had been to the locks.
I would urge you to take a moment this week and stop at the north parking lot at Eisenhower Lock. It is fascinating to watch the ships travel through the lock system from throughout the world.
We are also looking forward to the opening of the new visitors center. I am sure that will be a new chapter in our ship viewing.
HOT OR COLD
Our son was visiting this week. What a joy that was!
We both enjoy coffee, but I soon realized how we enjoy our coffee is a bit differently. I have always enjoyed a steaming cup of hot coffee.
I drink my coffee black so there is not even cream added to cool it. If my cup of coffee happens to cool before I finish it, I find it is non-drinkable.
Our son, though, enjoys cold brew coffee. Yes, he purchases his coffee cold.
I have yet to understand this concept. Perhaps a reader can explain it more fully.
It must be more than just adding ice cubes to my hot coffee in my coffee maker (although our son has done that). We made stops at Dunkin’ and Tim Hortons with a cold brew purchased.
He enjoyed his coffee. And if his cup wasn’t finished, it would be placed in the refrigerator for consuming later.
My coffee is consumed hot — if cooled, it usually is discarded. I have tried reheating, which isn’t too successful. I have marvelous insulated travel mugs for saving the hot coffee and keeping it hot.
My apologies to all who enjoy cold brew coffee. It certainly must be popular — it is on the menu board and available for coffee lovers — cold coffee lovers.
I will continue to enjoy my hot coffee, and we will stop at the nearest coffee shop for a perfectly brewed cold coffee for visiting relatives. After enjoying a time with our son, whose home is now in New York City, and enjoying coffee with friends on a Sunday morning and as I plan for a time together with friends in Massena this week, I know although coffee brings joy, it honestly doesn’t matter how that coffee is prepared because it is the time with dear friends that is a treasure.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The first day of spring is one thing and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month.”
— Henry Van Dyke
