Letter writing has always been a beautiful way to communicate with family and friends.
Each individual (until the recent decision to no longer teach cursive writing) had their own writing style. I knew when I saw an envelope who had written the letter enclosed: my mother, grandmother or perhaps a friend nearby or relative miles away.
I feel so fortunate to have inherited the wonderful love letters our mother had written to our father more than 80 years ago. There is also a marvelous box containing the letters written by my grandmother to our father when he was attending college. What treasures.
In recent years, I have felt fortunate to receive a text, phone call or FaceTime call. This past week, there has been such wonderful communication with a handwritten card, a beautiful card with lighting provided to accent the peonies on the card, phone calls, a flower delivered with amazing remembrances and a FaceTime call with our grandchildren.
I have found, though, few people write letters or even send cards. A few weeks ago, I told you about my friend Ruth Truax of Massena who had written nearly 40 letters (I think now that number has surpassed this mark!). Ruth found writing to each friend was her way to keep in touch and let each one know she was thinking of them. How thoughtful!
A game show this week once again demonstrated how little the public thinks about writing letters. The statement was, “The best way to keep up with the people we love is by …”
Two different teams worked to complete that comment with answers that included “Facebook, emailing, calling and texting.” One answer remained, with that answer beginning with the letter “w”; not one of the eight contestants thought of “writing.”
This week as I visited with our youngest son, Gregg, who lives in New York City, we discussed letter writing. He teaches at a private school in NYC, which has been closed due to the novel coronavirus.
He is now teaching his classes in art via the computer software Zoom. The lesson for one of his classes centers on letters and art.
The project is described as Mail Art. As Gregg told me about his class, I was fascinated, hoping this idea might catch on during our at home time of social distancing. An envelope, postcard or letterhead is created as artwork — the envelope, it was explained, is the canvas.
Our son said he had his students create two cards or envelopes: one to send for either Teacher Appreciation Day or for their mother and one to mail to a Chicago art gallery. Gregg asked his students, “In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, use an envelope to celebrate an important teacher in your life. It could be any of the wonderful teachers at Trinity (High School in NYC) but could also be a parent, sibling coach or lesson instructor. Hopefully, it is someone that you can find their address and leave a note inside.”
Envelopes are personalized with the art of each student, it was explained. He told me his 11- to 12-year-old students were not familiar with writing letters and mailing them. His high school students had written letters, but no one had sent letters during this quarantine.
The Mail Art project has been popular since the 1960s, I read from its website. During this time of staying at home, art galleries are closed and studios shut down. Artists are now looking for new ways to show their artwork.
The artists behind this project are turning to the U.S. Postal Service, recommending those participating use business-sized envelopes and stay socially distant. They said if you felt uncomfortable about traveling to the post office or must stay at home, take a photo of your mail art and send the photo.
Through Mail Art, art is created and shared and letters are sent to family and friends. What a marvelous idea.
Perhaps you can find a blank envelope and create a work of art this week to send to a neighbor — or to a Chicago gallery as an exhibit. Hopefully, there will be a renewed interest in communicating through letter writing — and art creation, too.
VIRTUAL COFFEE
I recently heard someone mention the “firsts” during the pandemic and our social distancing. There have been many firsts in our household: ordering groceries online and discovering you can order just about anything online and have it delivered by the kindest, friendliest deliverymen.
Our UPS man was so friendly as he discussed (socially distanced) his recent delivery of three hives of bees to our home. And as I have described our rural letter carrier Keith Fletcher to family in California and on the East Coast, too, I heard the comment, “Everyone should have a mailman like Keith!” How fortunate we are in the north country to have such marvelous individuals who are making it possible for us to stay at home and who care about each one.
There have been gatherings by Zoom and livestreaming of worship services. Amazing! And this week, there was an invitation to share, a time to get together and “see” one another and hear the voices of friends through a virtual coffee hour.
With my iPad in front of me, I touched the screen and there were friends gathered to share on a Thursday morning. I enjoy a cup of coffee and have advocated for years joining together to visit “over coffee.” Although I couldn’t pour my favorite brew for my friends on Thursday, I found new meaning to a Coffee Hour.
Through a Zoom connection on my iPad, I met a new friend and visited with others. A friend listened with a caring, thoughtful ear. There was sharing over the internet as other friends joined in.
How wonderful to “hear” voices and share the news of the day “over coffee” virtually. My thanks, Judy, for the invitation and for the idea of joining together virtually.
PARADE OF BLOOMS
Although there were a few blizzard-like moments this weekend, spring continues to arrive. The cherry trees in our backyard and flowering crabapple tree in our front yard are nearly in full bloom.
A faithful column reader sent a note this week mentioning my sharing of the phrase that the north country spring is “a parade of blossoms.” (That was from my sister in sunny California, who maintains they have no such beauty where she lives). The column reader said she was enjoying the “parade of spring” as she watched walkers on the John Story Trail. Perfect!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.”
— Helen Keller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.